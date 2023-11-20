Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: hawkgirl, trigger warning

This Week's Hawkgirl May Need A Trigger Warning For Some (Spoilers)

This week sees Hawkgirl facing Vulpecula... and it seems that the whole comic book may need a trigger warning for some.

Article Summary Hawkgirl #5 addresses heavy themes involving Kendra's past trauma.

Vulpecula, a new foe, traverses Kendra's history to manipulate her.

The comic explores sensitive issues, suggesting a need for trigger warnings.

Hawkgirl's latest storyline by Jadzia Axelrod and Amancay Nahuelpan concludes next month.

Once upon a time in The Authority comic book, a version of The Doctor fought The Engineer by going down her timestream, posing as medical staff and sexually assaulting her as a young teenager. It was a) a Mark Millar comic and b) a different time. But this week's Hawkgirl comic sees Kendra is facing a similar foe, Vulpecula… and the whole comic book may need a trigger warning for some.

… one who seems to be travelling down the timeline of emotional trauma and pulling out moments of Kendra's history to try and strike deals with. The unexpected teenage pregnancy…

Or subsequent moments that are far lower. This is who Kendra is, or at least who she way.

Usually they warn of such scenes. Labelled for ages 13+, comic book retailers may just want to keep an eye on this one. The past is a foreign country, they do things differently over there, and while we know that Kendra lived to literally tell this tale, that may be before Vulpecula intervenes… Hawkgirl #5 by Jadzia Axelrod and Amancay Nahuelpan is published tomorrow and concludes next month…

HAWKGIRL #5 (OF 6) CVR A AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

(W) Jadzia Axelrod (A/CA) Amancay Nahuelpan

Vulpecula is trying to influence Hawkgirl's future by making bargains in her past, forcing Kendra to navigate a maze of her lowest moments! Can Kendra stop Vulpecula from picking loose all the threads of her history? Or will the tapestry of Hawkgirl's life finally unravel altogether?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/21/2023 HAWKGIRL #6 (OF 6) CVR A AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

(W) Jadzia Axelrod (A/CA) Amancay Nahuelpan

Stranded in a Vulpecula-controlled Nth World, Hawkgirl is on a desperate hunt for Galaxy and a way home. But the Galaxy she finds is not at all the one she expected! Forced to fight her best friend for the fate of two dimensions, Hawkgirl must make an impossible choice–one that will define her future forever! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/19/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!