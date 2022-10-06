Those Who Had Business With Drew Ford Are Invited To Get In Touch

Last weekend Bleeding Cool reported on the tragic and sudden death of It's Alive comic book publisher Drew Ford from COVID-19-caused pneumonia, at the age of 48, as well as the plight of his wife, Kiki De Coeur and the GoFundMe appeal which has been set up in her name, and the reaction of the comics industry.

Glenn Hauman of ComicMix writes to tell mr that they are helping Drew's widow, Kiki, through this difficult time, and going through all of the It's Alive! comic book publisher business. While Dimitrios Fragiskatos of Brooklyn comic book store Anyone Comics is helping to deal with the logistics of whatever existing inventory is available. Glenn tells me "As we are coming in cold, we ask the following: If you have placed an order with It's Alive! and have yet to receive it, whether you are a customer, retailer, or wholesaler, please send a copy of your order to us, and we ask for some patience as we go through inventory. If you are a retailer looking to stock It's Alive! books, contact us, and we'll send you a list of our remaining inventory as soon as we have one. If you have a project with It's Alive! Press at any stage of development or publication, please contact us immediately and let us know where in the pipeline things stand, so we can determine how best to move forward. Send an email to glenn@comicmix.com and include "IA Press" in the Subject line."

Erin Lobato, Drew Ford's sister, wrote to tell us "I wanted to thank you for the article you wrote concerning my brother. I spent this last week in the hospital with him and his wife, Kiki. I wanted to let your team know about the memorial we are having for him this Saturday, October 8th. It will be 11am-11:20am at Green-Wood Cemetery Crematorium in Brooklyn, NY. I, unfortunately, can not afford to travel back to Brooklyn this weekend, but Kiki will be there. We made an event and posted it to his Facebook feed, but wanted to let as many people know about it as possible. Since I am not able to be there for Kiki, I'm trying to let people know about it to support her during this time. My husband and I are doing everything we can from the other side of the country. Thank you for reading this and taking the time to honor my brother."

Green-Wood Cemetery is at 500 25th St Brooklyn, NY 11232 If you are able to attend, Glenn tells me that Kiki would appreciate your presence. And if you are able, please contribute to this GoFundMe to help Kiki with the sudden death expenses.