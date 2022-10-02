Remembering Drew Ford of It's Alive Press, Who Died Yesterday, Aged 48

In the last few days, Bleeding Cool covered the hospitalisation and death this week of It's Alive Press comic book publisher Drew Ford, from COVID-19-caused pneumonia, at the age of 48, as well as the plight of his wife, Kiki De Coeur and the GoFundMe appeal which has been set up in her name.

Nick Cagnetti, creator of Pink Lemonade, first published by It's Alive Press, and currently at Oni Press, tweeted; "Drew Ford was the first person to ever take a chance on my work, shocked and saddened to hear of his death. Totally unexpected and too young, covid is horrible. If you can, send some support his wife's way"

Dana Andra tweeted "The sudden passing of Drew Ford, the lifeblood of IT'S ALIVE comics, is sad beyond words, and his wife is left to pick up the pieces. Please give something if you can."

Jamal Iglewrote ""IT'S ALIVE!" Publisher, Drew Ford, has passed away due to Covid related pneumonia. Like many, Drew didn't have insurance before he passed. His wife, Kiki needs your help, if you can afford it."

Justin Eisinger wrote "I worked with Drew during his time co-printing at IDW and can attest to his dedication and commitment to the mission of preserving and re-presenting archival works. Devastated for his family. I hope he is at peace.

Nat Gertler wrote "Drew and I work similar paths as publishers, finding past stuff that should be available. He was more aggressive in style, bring back many worthwhile works, sometimes biting off more than he could chew.. but overall, a good force to have in the field. Wear your masks, folks."

Chris Williamsposted "I never met Drew Ford. I did some commissions for him in the past. Always grateful. Always cool. I found out days ago he was in the ICU hanging on for dear life. Today I found out he passed. Just like that. Covid pneumonia took him and wrecked him. God bless his wife. She said she was with him most of her adult life. And seeing pics of him well, and then seeing him in a hospital bed with the tubes… and unconscious …. … then seeing him not here… This one really shook me for some reason. God bless his family."

John Freeman posted "I'm very sorry to report the death of comics writer Drew Ford, publisher of a range of terrific collection of comics including work by Sam Glanzman and more through his IT'S ALIVE imprint. An urgent GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help his wife, Kiki, with medical bills, Drew's insurance unfortunately lapsed. If you know of Drew's work, and the incredible support he gave so many independent creators during his life, please help if you can"