Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: september 2024, three-body problem

Three Body Problem Manga in Yen Press September 2024 Solicits

Three Body Problem gets a manga adaptation by Cixin Liu and XuDong Cai from Yen Press in their September 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Three Body Problem manga by Cixin Liu debuts from Yen Press in their October slate.

Sumiko Arai's gender-bending romance manga set for October release.

Svetlana Chmakova returns with a new volume of her Weirn Books series.

Yen Press September 2024 solicits include a variety of genres and artists.

Three Body Problem gets a manga adaptation by Cixin Liu and XuDong Cai from Yen Press in their September 2024 solicits and solicitations, though only coming out in October, alongside the launch of Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't A Guy At All from Sumiko Arai.

THREE-BODY PROBLEM COMIC GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR247999

(W) Cixin Liu (A) XuDong Cai

Amid China's Cultural Revolution in the 1960s, a covert military project establishes contact with Trisolaris, an alien planet on the brink of destruction. This sets into motion the Trisolarans' long and menacing journey to invade Earth. Meanwhile, a secret society is formed by the world's elite, broken into factions with differing motivations for aiding in the Trisolaran invasion-from saving the lives of their descendants to accelerating the destruction of humanity. Decades later, a group of scientists and a cunning detective investigate a series of mysterious suicides, leading to the discovery of this Earth-Trisolaran Organization. Humanity's battle against its greatest threat has begun…

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

GUY SHE WAS INTERESTED IN WASNT A GUY AT ALL GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR247957

(W) Sumiko Arai (A) Sumiko Arai

Fashionable and upbeat high schooler Aya falls head over heels for an employee at a local CD shop. He's got an air of mystery about him, always dressed well, and has impeccable taste in music. Little does she know-this supposedly male employee is actually her female classmate Mitsuki! Mitsuki generally keeps to herself, but since her seat is right next to Aya's, she can't help but be extremely aware of the other's crush. Revealing the truth is out of the question-but perhaps getting closer to Aya wouldn't be so bad…

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

WEIRN BOOKS HC VOL 02

WEIRN BOOKS GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

APR248005

(W) Svetlana Chmakova (A / CA) Svetlana Chmakova

After her terrible adventures in the silent woods, Na'ya's world seems to have returned to normal…that is, except for the nightmares that keep haunting her. What she needs is the power to protect everyone in case the evil scientist returns, and she has the perfect solution – she'll turn into a dragon, once and for all! With help from Ailis and Jasper, everything seems to be going according to plan. But what's that dark shadow slithering around the spell-casting range…? Acclaimed author of Awkward, Svetlana Chmakova, returns to the fantastical night realm, full of magic, adventure, and…dragons!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

LETHAL DOSE OF LOVE GN

YEN PRESS

APR247977

(W) Yosumi (A) Yosumi

He'll never forget him-his ex-classmate Yuu, that is. College student Ryousuke was absolutely devastated when Shinobu confessed and then promptly disappeared from his life without waiting for a reply. After desperately searching for years, he is overjoyed when they suddenly meet by chance. His happiness is soon eclipsed by the fact that Shinobu walks off into the arms of another man…

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

IS THE ORDER A RABBIT GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR247970

(W) Koi (A) Koi

Lured in by the promise of cute bunnies, Cocoa stops by Rabbit House Café for a drink-only to find out it's the very place she'll be living…?! Inside, she meets small-but-aloof Chino, militaristic Rize, calm, traditional Chiyo, and Sharo, a normal girl who overflows with elegance. Watch the girls' friendship deepen as the café bursts with cuteness and laughter from all directions!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

ILL BECOME A VILLAINESS WHO GOES DOWN IN HISTORY GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR247963

(W) Izumi Okido (A) Akari Hoshi

"Screw all your lip service! I'll go down in history as a villain!" Me, the same girl who hates all those prim and proper heroines, got reincarnated as the villain in the world of my favorite fantasy dating sim! It's my dream come true, so I'm going to leave my mark on history by becoming the world's greatest villain! But to do that, I'll need to get a lot stronger, and smarter. Just one problem-the harder I try to be evil, the harder the prince falls for me! At this rate, will I ever get to earn my place in history!?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

WITCH & KNIGHT WILL SURVIVE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

APR248007

(W) Dai Chikamoto (A) Gonbe Shinkawa

When Cetia is targeted by the church's forces, and she goes on a rampage-and so the end of our tale approaches! Searching for the truth behind all the deadly ecclesiastic schemes, Kurnig meets with Bishop Zyle, leader of the church. And while his battle with Agredios rages on, the Bishop realizes that the cure everyone is looking for might lay under their noses… Griamelda's in a rage, and Cetia's running wild…will the witch and the knight really make it through alive-!?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

LYCORIS RECOIL GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR247979

(W) Spider Lily (A) Yasunori Bizen

Japan-a nation where vicious crime and terror have been all but eliminated. And who keeps the peace? Cute schoolgirls, of course! Those uniformed youths you see on street corners and in stylish cafes may just be agents of Lycoris, with pistols in their purses and missions on their mind…

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

SMALL ANIMALLIKE LADY ADORED BY THE ICE PRINCE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR247996

(W) Hisui (A) Agu Ao, Mugi Sawai

I'm Liliana, the daughter of an earl, and I'm in a terrible bind. For some reason, when the "Ice Prince," Prince William, hosted a party to find his bride, I was the lucky guest he chose! Except…living a life as royalty is just about the last thing I want. So my goal is to break off my engagement-the sooner the better! But why is it that day by day, His Highness's attitude only grows sweeter…?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

HOLOX MEETING GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

APR247958

(W) Cover Corp, Omcurry G K (A) Anmitsu Okada

Just as Secret Society holoX earns some recognition with their victory in the singing contest, they're hit with a wave of bad press. To clean up their image and win over the haters, the up-and-coming quintet decide to hold a free concert, advancing their plans for world domination to a new stage! And then, with their society becoming less of a secret by the day, the newfound prominence of holoX leads to a fateful encounter?!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

WHOEVER STEALS THIS BOOK GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

APR248006

(W) Nowaki Fukamidori (A) Kakeru Sora

Stuck in the world of The Silver Beast until she finds the book thief, things are looking bleak for Mifuyu. She's fully transformed into a fox, and even more pressingly…Mashiro was swallowed by the Beast itself! Can she rescue her friend and solve the secret behind this string of burglaries before it's too late? All will become clear in this thrilling and illuminating conclusion to the Whoever Steals series!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

86 EIGHTY SIX OPERATION HIGH SCHOOL GN

YEN PRESS

APR247937

(W) Asato Asato (A) Suzume Somemiya, Shriabii, I-IV

The Republic of San Magnolia is enjoying peaceful days, having not been invaded by the neighboring empire's Legion weapons. This is the story of Shin, Lena, and their friends as normal students attending Eighty-Six Private High School, where they'll partake in club activities, the culture festival, a fireworks festival, and more! A story of heartwarming romance and glorious youth that could never have happened in the original 86 unfolds!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

SWORD ART ONLINE KISS & FLY GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

APR247998

(W) Reki Kawahara (A) Rico Bekko

Kirito and the others try to unravel the mysteries of a new quest, traveling to new, unexplored areas of Alfheim Online!! And Yuki, at the hospital in palliative care for her incurable illness, spends her time playing a game for terminal patients called "Serene Garden" by using a medical-grade full dive system called Medicuboid. There, Yuki discovers a new VR game called "Asuka Empire," and takes her first steps into the world of VR Games. Witness Yuki's origin, and the birth of "Zekken!"

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

BLOODY SWEET GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

APR247944

(W) NaRae Lee (A) NaRae Lee

Fetechou might have rejected his old friend, but Roxana won't take no for an answer-and she's willing to go to extreme measures! Having established herself as a celebrity among humans, Roxana reveals Fetechou's true vampiric nature to the entire world. Will he and Naerim be able to defeat Roxana, or will the vampiress's nefarious schemes drive a wedge between them for good?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

NO GAME NO LIFE CHAPTER 2 EASTER UNION GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

APR247984

(W) Yuu Kamiya (A) Ryu Naitou

Summoned to a "world in which games decide everything" by a boy who calls himself a god, ace gamer siblings Sora and Shiro capture Immanity's throne in the blink of an eye and set their sights on a new conquest-The Eastern Union-third most powerful nation in the world. But an encounter with Jibril, the Flügel prompts an unexpected game of materialization shiritori! Against a creature with the power to slay gods, can " " come out on top?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

FIFTEEN MINUTES BEFORE WE REALLY DATE GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

APR247956

(W) Perico (A) Perico

"Just who am I to Yuuki?" As Yuuki and Natsuha are in the midst of a little discord, Natsuha loses her confidence and dodges the topic of her future with Yuuki…This heartwarming childhood-friends-to-lovers rom-com reaches its conclusion!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

IMITATION GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

APR247965

(W) Kyoung-Ran Park (A) Kyoung-Ran Park

Get to know pop superstar Taylor Swift in this rhyming board book for little ones who want to know how Taylor became the biggest artist in the world!

Introduce your baby Swifties to the incredible power of Taylor Swift-a singer, songwriter, performer, style icon, and so much more! This colorful board book tells the inspirational story of how Taylor Swift became a world-renowned pop star with cute, rhyming text, and fun nods to Swift's songs and albums. Read as Taylor sings on stage, accepts awards, plays with her cats, fights to take back her music rights, and more. By celebrating Taylor's amazing career, The Story of Taylor Swift is the perfect book to teach little Swifties to follow their dreams and believe in themselves.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

BLADE & BASTARD GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR247943

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) Makoto

Deep in the unexplored reaches of the dungeon, a corpse is discovered-one that shouldn't exist. After Iarumas is resurrected, his memories of life before death are gone, and he spends his days delving into the dungeon to retrieve the bodies of dead adventurers. Can they be revived as well? Or will God reduce them to piles of ash on the altar? Either way, Iarumas collects his finder's fee. And though his skills earn him some grudging respect, he's also scorned for this cold, utilitarian attitude. The living keep their distance-Iarumas consorts primarily with the dead. That is, until he meets Garbage, a feral young swordswoman who's the sole survivor of a massacred party. With Garbage by his side, Iarumas ventures deeper, scouring the dungeon for clues to his past, avoiding monsters, traps, and the inevitability of a permanent ashen demise.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

TOILET-BOUND HANAKO-KUN SECOND STALL GN BOX SET

YEN PRESS

APR248000

(W) Aidalro (A) Aidalro

A new deluxe collection of Volumes 11 through 20 of Toilet-bound Hanako-kun, wrapped in one frightful package! Pick up where the first box set left off and follow Hanako, Nene, Kou, and company on their adventures, all the way until the beginning of the school festival. Don't "stall" any longer and make room on your shelf for this supernatural selection!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

ASSORTED ENTANGLEMENTS GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

APR247938

(W) Mikanuji (A) Mikanuji

If Saori had her way, her big sister Iori would always be there beside her-just reach out a hand and they could touch, open a mouth and they could talk. But now Iori has a girlfriend. And a job. And a lot less time for her little sis. Somehow, whenever she can't be with her sister, Saori finds her way to her classmate Shizuku. But what exactly is that girl to her…?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

MORTAL INSTRUMENTS GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

APR247982

(W) Cassandra Clare (A) Cassandra Jean

The graphic novel adaptation of Cassandra Clare's bestselling The Mortal Instruments returns with the eighth installment! Simon received an anonymous note threatening the life of his girlfriend-is it truly a simple prank or could there be something more sinister at play?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

MINT CHOCOLATE GN VOL 12

YEN PRESS

APR247981

(W) Mami Orikasa (A) Mami Orikasa

Nanami sees a person who looks like Suzumura's mom, who left him behind seven years ago-and she even has a five-year-old daughter named Koto! Nanami and Andou decide to investigate while keeping it a secret from Suzumura, but he finds out at the worst moment imaginable! Could this be the crisis that breaks up the family!?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

HORIMIYA GN VOL 17

YEN PRESS

APR247961

(W) HERO (A) Daisuke Hagiwara

School may have ended, but there is no end to the sweet "aww"-inspiring tale of Hori and Miyamura! Snapshots of the lives of Hori, Miyamura, and the gang, a brand new story by the original author HERO, and the Hori edition of the final story revealed at the traveling Horimiya exhibition in 2021 have all been collected into this volume celebrating the finale of the original series!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

HONEY LEMON SODA GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

APR247959

(W) Mayu Murata (A) Mayu Murata

Uka wants more out of her relationship with Kai-talking with him and receiving his help aren't good enough anymore. With nothing left to fear, she's decided to be honest about her feelings. On the day of the sports festival, what she finally tells him is…!?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

SHY GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

APR247993

(W) Bukimi Miki (A) Bukimi Miki

Utsuro has gained a massive boost in power, absorbing Ai into her body and entering her complete form. But although Shy has already tasted defeat once, the fight is far from over! The hero of Japan rises once more with the Heartblade Purity in hand, and her most flaming-hot battle yet is about to get underway!!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

LAID BACK CAMP GN VOL 15

YEN PRESS

APR247976

(W) Afro (A) Afro

The Outdoor Exploration Club has a new member-Mei, and she's joining them on a club camping trip to Karisaka in Yamanashi. She and Aoi head there by bike, while Chiaki and Toba-sensei travel by car. Rin has plans of her own, and appears to be going solo to Saitama…?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

IM NOT POPULAR GN VOL 24

YEN PRESS

APR247964

(W) Nico Tanigawa (A) Nico Tanigawa

The last culture festival of Tomoko's high school life finally begins! She's been busy editing her movie up until the day before, but it's finished at last!! Though Tomoko is nervous, she gets up on stage and greets the audience…and then, her movie is put up on the big screen! With her direction and script, Tomoko Kuroki's film is finally revealed!!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

ELDEN RING ROAD TO ERDTREE GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

APR247955

(W) Inc FromSoftware (A) Nikiichi Tobita

Aseo the Tarnished arrives at the Grand Library deep inside the Academy of Raya Lucaria, where Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon and the Carian Knight Moongrum await. And for the decisive match to attain a great rune, the one who holds the key to the battle is…that "bluntstone" sorcerer!?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

DEMON SWORD MASTER OF EXCALIBUR ACADEMY GN VOL 07

YEN PRESS

APR247953

(W) Yu Shimizu (A) Asuka Keigen, Asagi Tohsaka

Leonis unexpectedly reunites with his old comrade from a thousand years ago-Veira, the Dragon Lord. To save his friend from the void that's eaten away at her, and to settle their dispute from back before he reawakened, he boldly takes her up in battle! In the legendary clash between Undead King and Dragon Lord, spanning over a thousand years, who will end up the final victor?!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

BUNGO STRAY DOGS WAN GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

APR247947

(W) Kafka Asagiri (A) Neco Kanai, Sango Harukawa

Shocking disaster strikes the normally peaceful city of Yokohama as Atsushi accidentally spills his ramen all over Kunikida's notebook! And this dastardly tiger's sins don't stop there…! Plus, Sigma brings a fresh face (and a fancy casino) to the world of Bungo Stray Dogs as he makes his Wan debut!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

SLASHER MAIDENS GN VOL 11

YEN PRESS

APR247995

(W) Tetsuya Tashiro (A) Tetsuya Tashiro

Asuma defeats Draculia's simulacrum with his new Eros powers, but Innami is troubled by the ability to revert kaijin to human form, and a wedge is driven between the two… Meanwhile, Draculia, fearing what she witnessed, resolves to exterminate kaijin eros from the face of the earth! Watch out, Japan-the original kaijin is coming!!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

HONEY TRAP SHARED HOUSE GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

APR247960

(W) Masamune Kuji (A) Koichi Kozuki

Cosplaying femme-fatale and superspy Houka Wang has continued spying for the MSS to protect her family back home-and that's now been threatened by the mysterious John Bider. She knows the only way out from under Bider's thumb is by killing him, something she's prepared to do-even at the cost of her own life. And after saying their goodbyes, Hayato finds himself caught between his duty, and his feelings toward Hyouka…

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

PLEASE PUT THEM ON TAKAMINE SAN GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

APR247989

(W) Yuichi Hiiragi (A) Yuichi Hiiragi

Time-traveling exhibitionist Takamine-san is the very picture of perfection. And Shirota-kun, her servant and closet, is ever present at her side. The two have a master-and-servant relationship, but Shirota-kun can't help falling in love with his supposed boss! Helping the girl you like put on her panties is enough to make any man go crazy, but when Shirota starts to let his feelings get the better of him, Takamine suddenly fires him! How will he recover from this shocking termination?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

BEHEMOTH S RANKED MONSTER CAT ELF GIRL PET GN VOL 10

YEN PRESS

APR247940

(W) Nozomi Ginyoku (A) Taro Shinonome

An urgent message arrives for Aria and her friends-Vasargo of the Four Fiends is trying to obtain the Philosopher's Stone, and he's appeared with his troops in Aria's hometown. With her companions in tow, Aria rushes back to the village and reunites with her mother, Leona. Together with Leona, now a captain of the Amazoness Corps, the group braces itself for the enemy's attacks. It's finally time for the decisive battle!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

OVERLORD GN VOL 19

YEN PRESS

APR247987

(W) Kugane Maruyama (A) Hugin Miyama, so-bin

The Baharuth Empire has laid claim to the Kingdom's capital of El-Rantel, and Ainz stands at their front lines! The conflict has barely begun, but the Kingdom's army already finds itself in shambles at the hands of the necromancer's super-tier spell, Iä Shub-Niggurath. Their only options death or shameful defeat, Gazef bravely steps forward…but finds himself faced with an unexpected choice of his own…?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

KAKEGURUI TWIN GN VOL 14

YEN PRESS

APR247973

(W) Homura Kawamoto (A) Kei Saiki

Having defeated the middle school duo, Mary begins to plot her revenge on Yua Shishiba. But Shishiba wants revenge of her own, and decides to target Sachiko Juraku…Now, these three clash in a gamble prepared by Kirari herself!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

SAGA OF TANYA EVIL GN VOL 24

YEN PRESS

APR247991

(W) Carlo Zen (A) Shinobu Shinotsuki, Chika Tojo

The Imperial Southern Continent Expeditionary Army Corps struggles under the reality of the shortage of manpower and supplies. The Imperial army's weak spot has been exposed, and an experienced commander like de Lugo is quick to take advantage and pin them down. Driven into a corner, will Romel and Tanya be able to turn the desperate situation around!?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

IS WRONG PICK UP GIRLS DUNGEON SWORD ORATORIA GN VOL 24

YEN PRESS

APR247971

(W) Fujino Omori (A) Takashi Yagi, Kiyotaka Haimura

Loki Familia's operation to take on the manmade labyrinth begins! Having gained the support of other familias, they plan to utilize multiple forces to launch a large-scale attack. Meanwhile, Aiz is with Freya Familia, receiving secret, special training from Ottar, while Refia and Filvis promise that they'll visit the forest by their hometown after the battle. Then, the final battle with the Evils begins, yet they're focused solely on defending…? Elsewhere, Thanatos's sinister plot unfolds…

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

CERTAIN MAGICAL INDEX GN VOL 29

YEN PRESS

APR247948

(W) Kazuma Kamachi (A) Chuya Kogino, Kiyotaka Haimura

Concerned for England's future, the second princess of the British royal family, Carissa, launches a coup d'état! The first obstacle on her road to power-her younger sister, Vilian. However, before she can put her plan into motion, Acqua of the Back, member of God's Right Seat, stands in her way!!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

INFINITE DENDROGRAM LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 20

YEN PRESS

APR247967

(W) Taiki (A) Sakon Kaidou

Hugo and Cyco sign on as bodyguards for a trip aboard a luxury sand liner in response to a request from Moneygold, King of Revelry. They know all too well that any task coming from a Superior can't possibly be as simple as it seems, and their suspicions are soon justified when the ship becomes a war zone between multiple rival factions. Just what plans do these organizations have for the sand liner, or is it the cargo they're all after instead? Numerous Superior Jobs converge upon this jewel of the desert-including The Weapon, Murder Princess, King of Burglary, and Over Pilot-each with their own schemes in motion. Hugo has no choice but to face the ensuing carnage…but can he emerge victorious in this capriccio on the sands?

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

SRP: 0

BLACK SUMMONER LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN PRESS

APR247942

(W) Doufu Mayoi (A) Kurogin

As Kelvin, the battle junkie Summoner hailing from another world, continues his extraordinary exploits, Goddess Melfina finally returns to his side, finally having completed her artificial body. When she grants him her blessing, he gains the power to summon a Hero of his own…who wants to become his stepsister?! As Kelvin and his party grow stronger by the day, he receives a summons for his Rank S promotion exam. The contents of the exam involve saving an elven settlement from the threat of a terrible monster, but just how much is the militaristic nation of Trycen involved? The black-clad warrior and his allies smash through everything in their way as they dive full throttle into the third volume of this epic journey!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

HOW REALIST HERO REBUILT KINGDOM OMNIBUS GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

APR247962

(W) Satoshi Ueda (A) Dojyomaru

Souma resumes control of Van in the wake of Prince Julius's renewed tyranny, and the shifting political landscape initiates an eye-opening talk between Souma and Empress Maria of the Gran Chaos Empire. Afterward, he returns his attention to the domestic front. Countless refugees have been displaced by the Demon Lord's Domain and taken up in his lands. With no easy solution in sight, Souma arranges a meeting with their leader and proposes an ultimatum.

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

SRP: 0

UNWANTED UNDEAD ADVENTURER LIGHT NOVEL VOL 12

YEN PRESS

APR248002

(W) Yu Okano (A) Jalan

Now that the tumultous events in the royal capital are over with, Rentt and Lorraine can finally complete Wolf's request, and the duo prepare to return to Maalt with Grand Guildmaster Jean Seebeck in tow. Meanwhile, Rina has been training with Alize under Isaac's guidance. Despite her newfound vampiric abilities, she remains an Iron-class adventurer; surrounded by numerous talented individuals, she struggles with self-confidence. Her prescription? Adventure! As Rentt journeys to Maalt, apprehensive of the trials awaiting him, his junior in all things adventuring and vampiric faces her own trials.

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

SRP: 0

INSTANT DEATH ABILITY IS SO OVERPOWERED GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

APR247968

(W) Tsuyoshi Fujitaka (A) Hanamaru Nanto, Chisato Naruse

Having finally made it out of the tower, Yogiri and Tomochika are greeted with an apocalyptic scene-or at least, it would have been, if not for Yogiri accidentally killing the Dark God who'd been trapped there. Despite the flawless execution of the goddess Vahanato's plans, they amounted to nothing more than releasing her lover's corpse from its imprisonment. After a quick visit from the Hedgehog and brief encounter with the Dark God's surviving spawn, Yogiri and Tomochika are finally able to resume their journey to the capital. Meanwhile, with the disappearance of yet another Sage, Sion is finally beginning to realize just how much of a threat Yogiri is to their world.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

IN MY SEVENTH LIFE I MET MONSTER PRINCESS LIGHT NOVEL SC

YEN PRESS

APR247966

(W) Sammbon

Hugo is stuck in a time loop, forced to relive the same life up until the moment he is slain by one of his own relatives. But, after swearing revenge on his murderous family during his seventh reset, he meets a beautiful girl. According to rumor, this girl is a monster in human flesh, but he agrees to become her servant all the same. The birth of their partnership heralds an intertwining of fates, and Hugo's life will never be the same again…

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

KUSONOKIS GARDEN OF GODS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR247975

(W) Enju (A) Ox

Deep in the countryside, Minato Kusunoki is left in charge of a terrifying house overflowing with evil spirits-or at least it was, until his extraordinary ability cleared them all out! Instead, a procession of unique and peculiar gods is drawn to the comfort of the purified Kusunoki residence, and Minato spends his days relaxing in the company of his spiritual neighbors. What else lies in store for Minato as he lives peacefully surrounded by gods?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

REIGN OF THE SEVEL SPELLBLADES SIDE FIRE LIGHT NOVEL SC

YEN PRESS

APR247990

(W) Bokuto Uno (A) Ruria Miyuki

Alvin Godfrey, a failure of a mage, entered Kimberly Magic Academy unsure of himself. Unable to cast a single spell, he was mocked by his peers. Yet he faced the darkness of Kimberly, made friends-and in time, became the student body president. Set five years prior to Reign of the Seven Spellblades, this is a scorching account of how Godfrey earned his famous nickname Purgatory.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

PLAYING DEATH GAMES PUT FOOD ON TABLE NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN PRESS

APR247988

(W) Yushi Ukai (A) Nekometaru

Three months after the events of Candle Woods, Yuki plunges back into the world of death games. This time, she's participating in Scrap Building, a race to escape an unstable, abandoned structure. But to make it out with her life, she must contend with Mishiro, a haughty, pretentious player intent on getting in her way. Time goes by, and Yuki finds herself in a game called Golden Bath, staring down the Wall of Thirty-a curse in the industry where misfortune befalls players around their thirtieth game. Whether the effects of the curse are real, or her awareness of the phenomenon is tripping her up, one thing is for certain-Yuki is in bad shape as she contends with her toughest game yet.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

DEMONS CREST LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN PRESS

APR247954

(W) Reki Kawahara (A) Yukiko Horiguchi

The latest VRMMORPG, Actual Magic, has sealed an entire class of sixth graders in a terrifying game of life or death. Countless dangers await eleven-year-old Yuuma and his friends. One of their classmates has been turned into a monster, and gargantuan beasts lurk around every corner. Their only hope? The demon Valac who has possessed Yuuma's twin sister. Following Valac's guidance, Yuuma and his party set out to save their missing friend, Nagi. But an unexpected encounter awaits them…

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

LOVE IS DARK LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR247978

(W) Ao Juumonji (A) BUNBUN

Sosei Takarai just wanted to be a regular high schooler. He goes to school every day, hiding a job he doesn't even enjoy, until the class idol, Asumi Shiramori, inexplicably asks him out. Sosei is over the moon, but with all his free time after school and on weekends taken up by his job, he barely gets to see Asumi, let alone go out on dates. Then, one day, he spies his mysterious classmate Kuchina Hitsujimoto at his workplace. Why is she there? Sosei's job, after all, is as an assassin. His romantic entanglements are bittersweet and painful, and the closer Sosei gets to his dream of normality, the further away it seems. A dark rom-com about a boy who kills and a girl who takes lives with a touch.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

WORLD BOWS DOWN BEFORE MY FLAMES LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR248008

(W) Hiyoko Sumeragi (A) Pikazo Mika, Mocha

Homura wants to set something, anything, on fire. She may finally get her chance when she's summoned to another world that's desperate enough to ask her for help! Along with a group of similarly offbeat high school girls who all have their own powers, Homura sets off to incinerate evildoers and rein in the chaos caused by the Demon Lord's resurrection. What's going to happen when she inevitably gets a little carried away? Will her flames of justice wind up burning down the whole world?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

BABEL LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN PRESS

APR247939

(W) Kuji Furumiya

Single-minded optimist Shizuka and quick-witted mage Eric must brave forbidden sorcery in Candela Castle and all manner of other dangers to reach their destination, the Magic Kingdom of Farsus. Hoping to find some hint as to how to return to Japan there, they manage to receive an audience with King Lars where, in a terrible twist, Shizuku is declared an unacceptable anomaly. Will she be able to convince Lars of her humanity? And why does Eric seem to know the inside of Farsus Castle so well?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

KEPT MAN OF PRINCESS KNIGHT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN PRESS

APR247974

(W) Toru Shirogane (A) Saki Mashima

The Dungeon City is thrust into chaos when it is shaken by tremors that hint at an impending monster stampede. Arwin is still inside the dungeon, with no knowledge of the danger she's in, so Matthew insists on going in to save her. Countless obstacles stand in his way: vicious monsters, the sun god's insidious preachers, and of course, the curse he bears that steals his strength when he's not in the sunlight. Prepared to face his death, the weakest kept man ventures into the dark depths of the dungeon.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

DEMON LORD 2099 LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN PRESS

APR247952

The Dungeon City is thrust into chaos when it is shaken by tremors that hint at an impending monster stampede. Arwin is still inside the dungeon, with no knowledge of the danger she's in, so Matthew insists on going in to save her. Countless obstacles stand in his way: vicious monsters, the sun god's insidious preachers, and of course, the curse he bears that steals his strength when he's not in the sunlight. Prepared to face his death, the weakest kept man ventures into the dark depths of the dungeon.

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

ORC EROICA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05

YEN PRESS

APR247985

(W) Rifujin na Magonote (A) Asanagi

After Bash saves the ogre siblings Rudo and Ruka, they beg him to take them on as disciples! The pair are out for revenge against the person who murdered their mother. Now that Bash has his very first disciple, Rudo's training begins, and they start a journey to track down the murderer. Along the way, they make a stop in succubus country. But what will happen when the queen proposes a tour of succubus cuisine? Will our hero be able to resist risking it all on a succubus and condemning himself to a life of sagehood?!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

CHEAT SKILL WORLD BECAME UNRIVALED REAL NOVEL VOL 06

YEN PRESS

APR247950

(W) Rein Kuwashima (A) Miku

Yuuya has obtained the dark power of the Demons, despite being the disciple of one of the deities who protects the world. To learn to control it, he begins a harsh training regimen. On Earth, Ousei Academy goes on summer break, and that means Yuuya and his friends make plans to have the time of their life at the beach. Of course, that means he'll be surrounded by beautiful girls in swimsuits-turning up the heat on the beach! Meanwhile in the other world, a battle between Yuuya and the peerless sword princess, the Deity of Swords, is being arranged. But their contest is interrupted when the Apostle of Atrocity suddenly attacks, planning to destroy humanity. Now, the fate of the world is in Yuuya's hands!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

BOFURI DONT WANT TO GET HURT MAX OUT DEFENSE NOVEL SC VOL 14

YEN PRESS

APR247945

(W) Yuumikan (A) Koin

The highly-anticipated tenth event begins! Maple Tree and the Holy Order have formed an alliance, and prepare to head into combat together. Against Mi's Flames, Velvet's lightning, and Lily's army, an epic battle is inevitable! However, the ace up their sleeve-a full roster of first rate players-brings the battlefield to a standstill. To break the stalemate, Pain issues a command for an all-out assault, and Sally hatches an outlandish scheme. Using Maple's skill, they'll strike fear in the hearts of their enemies!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

MAY BE GUILD RECEPTIONIST BUT SOLO ANY BOSS LN SC VOL 04

YEN PRESS

APR247980

(W) Mato Kousaka (A) Gaou

When Alina is assigned to oversee a battle tournament held once every four years, she knows she's in for one hell of a workload. Good thing Iffole Counter is holding the grand prize, a rare and valuable statue which is, crucially, unbreakable-it's the perfect thing to take out her frustrations on. That is, until she smacks it too hard, and its head pops right off! Will she have to pay for it? And worse, what if someone finds out a mere receptionist broke the unbreakable? Alina's only choice is to glue the thing back together, win the tournament, and take home the prize herself!

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

SILENT WITCH LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05

YEN PRESS

APR247994

(W) Matsuri Isora (A) Nanna Fujimi

Winter vacation has finally arrived, and Monica is looking forward to a break from protecting the second prince. But her plans quickly fall apart when she is ordered to guard him once again-this time in her official capacity as the Silent Witch! Now she must escort Felix on a diplomatic mission to a neighboring country without him realizing she and Monica Norton are one and the same. Can she pull through, or will her body give out from the stress? And what new threat lies in wait for the prince at their destination…?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

VEXATIONS SHUT IN VAMPIRE PRINCESS LIGHT NOVEL VOL 08

YEN PRESS

APR248003

(W) Kotei Kobayashi (A) riichu

It seems like every time Komari wakes up, she finds herself on a battlefield…but not today. This is even worse-now she's in the Netherworld! Thankfully Vill, Nelia, and Estelle are with her, and the four of them join up and begin a journey into the unknown. Along the way, they meet a mysterious girl named Colette who seems to know Vill. But why would someone in another world know Komari's maid? And will Komari and her friends ever find a way back home?

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

DEATH MARCH PARALLEL WORLD RHAPSODY NOVEL VOL 22

YEN PRESS

APR247951

(W) Hiro Ainana

After settling their business in Parion Province, Satou and his companions head west. There they encounter a beautiful girl the AR display can't identify who turns out to have a surprising connection to Satou. The group joins her for a peaceful trek, but the calm is soon interrupted when Pippin brings them a dragon egg to look after…

In Shops: Oct 16, 2024

SRP: 0

BEWARE THE VILLAINESS GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR247941

(W) Kwang Jin (A) Kwang Jin

When a modern-day college student wakes up in the body of Melissa Foddebrat, the villainess of a cliché reverse-harem novel, she is determined to cast aside the plot and live a quiet life of luxury, but…AGH! Why are all the men in this novel trash?! A sleazebag crown prince, an asshole sniper, a crazed werewolf, and an obsessive merchant-Melissa can't just stand by and watch the innocent heroine suffer at the hands of these four male leads. Scummy love interests, begone – this story is getting a rewrite!

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

SRP: 0

ITAEWON CLASS GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

APR247972

Saeroyi has achieved his dream of opening a pub in Itaewon, but all is not sunshine and rainbows. After Sooah reports them for serving alcohol to minors, Honey Night gets temporarily shut down. To make matters worse, this leads to Saeroyi reuniting with his archnemesis, Geunwon. Still, Saeroyi's not the type to get beaten down easily-especially not with the fierce and resourceful Yiseo now at his side!

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

SRP: 0

7FATES CHAKHO GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

APR247936

(W) HYBE (A) HYBE

When Zeha learns Hupo is nearby, he rushes over, eager to get revenge and some answers from the enemy who started it all. But as they finally cross blades, Zeha only finds more questions-what really happened four thousand years ago? Who are the real enemies? And what does fate have in store for Team Chakho?

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

SRP: 0

MY GENTLY RAISED BEAST GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

APR247983

(W) Kim JunJun, Early Flower (A) Yeoseulki

The worst case scenario has come to pass. Barahan has fully regained his powers, and the defenders are helpless before his legion of mind-controlled divine beasts. But not all hope is lost-Blondina and Amon, together as always, prepare to strike back, using their mystical connection with Rafiyan, the god of origins…

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

SRP: 0

SSS-CLASS REVIVAL HUNTER GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR247997

(W) Sinnoa, Neida (A) Bill K

Some people are just born lucky, fated to enjoy all the riches and fame, while those beneath fade into obscurity. Confucius Kim, an F-class hunter with zero skills, is definitely not one of the fortunate ones. He spends his days bemoaning his lame existence and enviously following the exploits of the star hunter Flame Emperor, for whom the mysterious, monster-filled Tower is nothing but a red carpet. Then one day, Confucius gets the chance to finally catch up to his idol when he receives the ability to copy other people's skills. The only catch? He has to be killed by them first!

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

SRP: 0

SEE YOU IN MY 19TH LIFE GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

APR247992

(W) Lee Hye (A) Lee Hye

An impromptu trip to the seaside becomes an opportunity for Chowon and Seoha to mend their relationship, but it's also a trip down memory lane for Jieum. While reminiscing on her old life as Juwon, Jieum gets lost in the past…but when she's caught in a moment of carelessness, Chowon becomes increasingly suspicious! Moreover, when an old classmate reminds Doyun of his status, he puts a foot down in his relationship with Chowon, causing the rift between them to grow ever wider…

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

SRP: 0

OVERGEARED GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

APR247986

(W) Monohumbug(REDICE STUDIO), Saenal (A) Team Argo

Grid and the Tzedakah Guild face off against what could be their scariest opponent yet, Malaxus, a servant of Yatan. But as Grid proves his worth in this fierce fight, he gains the attention of the guild as they're in dire need of a skilled blacksmith. Meanwhile, Yungwoo finds himself developing unexpected new relationships irl. Can the social stunted hero manage the next level in life? And what happens when an entire guild becomes Overgeared?

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

SRP: 0

BOXER GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

APR247946

(W) JH (A) JH

Yu's bloody beatdown against Fabrizio is interrupted at the end by the appearance of an unexpected guest, the boxer J. This legend is not only making his grand return into the world of boxing, but also to Yu, asking him to remember when they first met. K seethes at the sight of his grand finale ruined, but his line of sight isn't against J-yet. He wants Yu to challenge his last pupil, and possibly the greatest boxer in the world-Aaron Tide. But before Yu can do that, he must first get through a gauntlet of even more fighters.

In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

SRP: 0

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!