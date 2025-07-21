Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: thanksgiving, toxic avenger

Three Toxic Avengers & A Thanksgiving In Ahoy's October 2025 Solicits

Toxic Avenger gets three titles in Ahoy Comics' October 2025 solicits as well as a Thanksgiving one-shot, by Mark Russell and Mauricet

Toxic Avenger gets three separate ongoing titles in Ahoy Comics' October 2025 solicits and solicitations as well as a Thanksgiving one-shot, by Mark Russell and Mauricet which has me all over it, even though I only have a vague understanding of what Thanksgiving even is…

Thanksgiving (One-Shot)

WRITER: MARK RUSSELL

INTERIOR ART: MAURICET

COVER A: MAURICET ($7.99 – A: 856470008448-00111)

COVER B: MAURICET ("BLOOD FOR DINNER" VARIANT, $7.99 – B: 856470008448-00121)

COVER C: MAURICET ("TURKEY DEATH" VARIANT, $7.99 – C: 856470008448-00131)

ON-SALE: OCTOBER 22, 2025 | FOC: SEPTEMBER 22, 2025 | 48 PAGES | SELF-COVER | $7.99

An intense, timely one-shot from Mark Russell (X-Factor, SECOND COMING) and Mauricet (HOWL). Thanksgiving—a day when American families come together, until the strain inevitably tears them apart. But for one family, the cruel and deadly secret of the Turkeyneck Killer binds them together in the saddest, most shameful way possible. Any retailer who orders at least 3 copies of cover A will be eligible to order unlimited copies of cover B ("Blood for Dinner" Variant). Any retailer who orders at least 5 copies of cover A will be eligible to order unlimited copies of cover C ("Turkey Death" Variant).

*A LETTER FROM THE WRITER:*

I hope this letter finds you well, which, as time goes by, becomes less of a benign pleasantry and more of a genuine concern. Not as it pertains to you personally, as such, but as it pertains to all of us and everyone trapped in the deathbed of American democracy. I wrote the horror one-shot Thanksgiving to ask a simple question: Who are we? It's a question I've been afraid to answer for some time now as I watch the country I thought I knew devolve into a soulless police state facilitated in equal parts by the apathy or joyful cooperation of fellow citizens. So "how did this come to be" seems less relevant of a question than "who caused this to be." The short and unsatisfying answer being that we did. So who are the people who sit across the table from us every year at Thanksgiving dinner? Who are the people who want masked gangs to kidnap people off the street in the name of law enforcement? Who are the people who shrug when the state disappears people, including their own family members, into detention camps and overseas super-max prisons, regardless of whether or not they have ever even been convicted of a crime? Who are the people who, for years, told us that we needed a veritable flood of assault rifles and handguns onto our streets to keep us free from government tyranny and then sat back and cracked a beer when the tyranny they warned us of came? Who allowed, or more accurately, willed this to happen? The people we look at across the Thanksgiving table. The people we smile at as they pass the green beans. Were we always like this? Did the people at the Thanksgiving table somehow gradually become monsters, and we just didn't notice because we were too focused Zoolander-style on the candied yams? Or has it always been there, just masked by the fact that we want to imagine the people we love are worthy of it? This is what the issue Thanksgiving is about. It uses the Thanksgiving dinner as a metaphor for how being family blinds us to the monsters at the table and about how easy it is in passing the rolls to become monsters ourselves. And it is, as you've probably guessed, a horror story. Thanksgiving speaks as entertainingly as I dare about something I can no longer ignore. It's a story told around the campfire in which the campfire itself is the killer. But I don't know what else to do at this point. I don't know how we begin to get better without first telling a story about what has gone wrong. Thank you for taking a chance on this title. It meant a lot to me that AHOY was willing to publish it and that you are willing to read it. Sincerely, Mark Russell

Ancestral Recall #3

WRITER: JORDAN CLARK

INTERIOR ART: ATAGUN ILHAN

COVER A: ATAGUN ILHAN ($4.99 – 856470008424-00311)

COVER B: JAMAL IGLE ($4.99 – 856470008424-00321)

ON-SALE: OCTOBER 8, 2025 | FOC: SEPTEMBER 8, 2025 | 32 PAGES | SELF-COVER | $4.99

Besieged by robot dogs, Melvin Warring must use his still-new powers to call on Bill Pickett, turn-of-the-century Black rodeo hero, for help! Meanwhile, in the future, his wife June comes face to face with her captors at last. "It's SINNERS meets QUANTUM LEAP," raves writer Steve Orlando, and we think you'll agree. Any retailer who orders at least 3 copies of cover A (Ilhan) will be eligible to order unlimited copies of cover B (Igle).

*"Here's a team with a certified fresh idea that knows how to get every single ounce of it. It's SINNERS meets QUANTUM LEAP, as a struggling artist's quest to solve his wife's disappearance careens into a cross-time war to preserve his culture! He might be fighting in the present, but Melvin Waring has the skills of every ancestor on his side—and he's not stopping until his family's whole again!" — Steve Orlando*

Toxic Crusaders #2

WRITER: MATT BORS

INTERIOR ART: TRISTAN WRIGHT

COVER A & C: TRISTAN WRIGHT ($4.99 – A: 856470008431-00211, $6.99 – C: 856470008431-00231)

COVER B: LANE LLOYD ($4.99 – B: 856470008431-00221)

ON-SALE: OCTOBER 15, 2025 | FOC: SEPTEMBER 15, 2025 | 32 PAGES | SELF-COVER | $4.99/$6.99

The Crusaders revival barrels on, backed by a new video game and Toxic Avenger movie! Tarred as terrorists, Toxie and his teammates pursue Mister P, a covert extraterrestrial invader posing as a finance exec—who seeks to serve his masters by manipulating the world economy into permanent oblivion. Any retailer who orders at least 3 copies of cover A (Wright) will be eligible to order unlimited copies of cover B (Lloyd). *Cover C (Wright Bagged with Exclusive Trading Card) is open order. Note price: $6.99.

Toxic Avenger Comics #4

WRITER: MATT BORS

INTERIOR ART: FRED HARPER, ERICA HENDERSON

COVER A & C: FRED HARPER ($4.99 – A: 856470008370-00911, $6.99 – C: 856470008370-00931)

COVER B: DAN PARENT ($4.99 – B: 856470008370-00921)

ON-SALE: OCTOBER 22, 2025 | FOC: SEPTEMBER 22, 2025 | 32 PAGES | SELF-COVER | $4.99/$6.99

HEARTBREAKING ROMANCE ISSUE! The Toxic Avenger faces his greatest challenge yet: losing his virginity! While Toxie's girlfriend Yvonne encourages him to get over his hang-ups around sex, a pent-up villain looks to make an example of him and start an anti-sex revolution! PLUS: Toxie clobbers a giant jellyfish! Any retailer who orders at least 3 copies of cover A (Fred Harper) will be eligible to order unlimited copies of cover B (Parent). *Cover C (Harper Bagged with Exclusive Trading Card) is open order. Note price: $6.99.

Toxie Team-Up #5

WRITER: MATT BORS

INTERIOR ART: BEN CLARKSON

COVER A & B: BEN CLARKSON ($3.99 – A: 856470008417-00511, $5.99 – B: 856470008417-00521)

ON-SALE: OCTOBER 29, 2025 | FOC: SEPTEMBER 29, 2025 | 32 PAGES | SELF-COVER | $3.99/$5.99

Breakout writer Matt Bors's (The Nib) two AHOY series collide in a hail of bullets! Appointed by the president to dump a cargo of waste in outer space, the Toxic Avenger touches back down to Earth in the dangerous future of the Justice Warriors. Officers Swamp and Schitt fight, subdue, and arrest him before the menace of a radioactive space invader forces them to team up. Because that's how team-up comics work! Covers A & B are both open order. *Cover B is bagged with an Exclusive Trading Card by Ben Clarkson and priced at $5.99.*

