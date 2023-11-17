Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: february 2024, hp lovecraft, jonny quest, Malificent, Solicits, thundercats
ThunderCats, Elvira & HP Lovecraft in Dynamite February 2024 Solicits
Dynamite's February 2024 solicits include Elvira Meets HP Lovecraft, ThunderCats, Teegra, Sweetie Candy Vigilante, Jonny Quest & Malificent.
ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #1 CVR A ACOSTA
DYNAMITE
(W) David Avallone (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Dave Acosta
It had to happen someday! Elvira accepts the Collect Call of Cthulhu and finds herself on a comical quest for the last copy of the Necronomicon with the ghost of H.P. Lovecraft. Will she be able to tolerate Lovecraft long enough to save the world from the Great Old Ones? Find out in this tale of cosmic comedy and tentacled terror, from writer David Avallone (Elvira in Monsterland, Bettie Page: Unbound) and artist Kewber Baal (Elvira in Monsterland, Vampirella).
Featuring returning cover artists Dave Acosta, interior artist Kewber Baal, along with the return of David Hack and a stunning Elvira photo cover!
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
THUNDERCATS #1 CVR A NAKAYAMA
DYNAMITE
(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) David Nakayama
Fleeing through space to escape their dying home world, the ThunderCats were attacked en route by their mortal enemies, the Mutants of Plun-Darr. After diverting their damaged flagship to a planet called Third Earth, the surviving ThunderCats now strive to rebuild their society in harmony with the new world's natives. But the Mutants, determined to possess the ThunderCats' mystical gem, the Eye of Thundera, have tracked them down – and they've also forged an alliance with Mumm-Ra, the devil-priest of Third Earth!
Now the ThunderCats, led by an inexperienced Lion-O, must band together as never before to protect their legacy from this combined enemy. But will they be able to withstand the onslaught of Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living, once he sets his eyes upon them?
The triple-threat talents (writers, artists, and ThunderCats superfans) of DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS join forces to bring this exciting new entry in the ThunderCats canon to life! This premier issue features 24 story pages as well as a host of the finest cover artists the galaxy has ever seen, including SHALVEY, DAVID NAKAYAMA, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and IVAN TAO!
In Shops: Feb 07, 2024
FCBD 2024 JONNY QUEST
DYNAMITE
The fantastic scifi-adventure exploits of 11-year-old Jonny Quest as he travels to exotic locales around the world with; his scientist father Dr. Benton Quest, his adoptive brother Hadji, his bodyguard Race Bannon, and his faithful dog Bandit. Join the Quest team in tackling new government assignments, solving mysteries and apprehending sophisticated villains for the betterment of mankind!
Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages In Shops: Apr 10, 2024
FCBD 2024 MALEFICENT #1
DYNAMITE
Disney and Dynamite proudly present Maleficent, Queen of the Forbidden Mountain! Her realm is shrouded in darkness, and evil, and full of all things that go bump in the night. Her soul is cold, hardened by a lifetime of small-minded wanderers seeking to steal her powers to satisfy their mortal greed. Her patience wears thin. Her mystical might grows. It is a matter only of time before she descends the mountain and unleashes her horrible magics upon the powerless people below. A stunning vision of villainy from writer and artist Soo Lee!
Reprint Material Rating: All-Ages In Shops: Apr 10, 2024
VAMPIRELLA #666 CVR A PARRILLO
DYNAMITE
(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo
Vampirella experiences a literal new beginning with a renumbering to reflect her six decades of publishing! Vampirella is murdered by a mysterious blonde woman who looks exactly like her, only to awaken surrounded by her husband, friends, and pseudo-superhero mom Lilith. All seems normal and right with the world except for her nagging suspicion that none of it actually is. Here Vampirella inexplicably finds herself back in the first days of Priest and Ergün Gündüz's landmark 50th Anniversary run where the dead are alive, Vampi's wickedly self-absorbed mom is practically a Power Ranger, and the mass casualty event which defined the series has been averted. But who is the blonde stranger and why is she murdering Vampi over and over again? Strap in for our weirdest yarn yet as "Beyond" takes our favorite space vampire into a whole new world, one she herself accidentally created!
In Shops: Feb 07, 2024
FIRE & ICE TEEGRA ONE SHOT CVR A PANOSIAN
DYNAMITE
(W) Bill Willingham (A) Gabriele Di Carlo (CA) Dan Panosian
When you go to war against the dark forces of the frozen north, you need a few things. You need warriors and weapons and the will to fight. And you also need strong allies. But how do you cement alliances? Well… if you have a daughter of marriageable age, maybe a strategic betrothal is the way to go. One problem though… When the eligible princes of many kingdoms line up to compete for fair Teegra's hand, what happens when the promised princess is suddenly nowhere to be found? Let's find out together in the story we almost called Teegra's Big Run.
In Shops: Feb 28, 2024
SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #1 CVR A ZORNOW (MR)
DYNAMITE
DEC230272
(W) Suzanne Cafiero (A) Thiago Vale (CA) Jeff Zornow
Sweetie and her Candy Vigilante squad are back to kick off issue #1, Vol 2 of the SWEET new series with an epic "Sugartown Showdown" not to be missed! Together with her shape shifting, licorice-loving lycanthrope, Candy Wolf, and newly 'minted' ninjette warrior, Pixie Stix, Sweetie faces off with 'salty' arch nemesis Bart Volgare and his gang of thugs in the icy, snowy streets of New York City with a violently delicious fury.
So, you have chosen salt? So be it… Blood is spilled, lives are changed, (many ended), as an army of fabled super-naturals and sugar-fueled allies hop into action to scramble bad eggs. Candy Wolf shows the crime syndicate soldiers first-hand (pun intended), what big teeth he has, while Pixie gives her newly gifted nunchucks a maiden battlefield test-spin reducing criminal weaponry to molten scrap metal! Sweetie's signature Jawbreaker gun resurfaces, armed with delicious new ammo (can't you just smell the gingerbread?), but not before she unleashes some brand new sweetly-sinister confections that wash away the naughty and leave a wicked smile on your face-literally! Isn't that NICE?
What does Bart have to say for himself about the disappearance of Sweetie's parents? Will a certain super-charged monster truck fueled by ice cream make the scene? When the candy-coated carnage ends, will the bodies be bagged before the NYC sanitation dept barrels down the block to do their rounds? Pick up the new issue and find out gum-drop!
Includes a FREE MP3 Download debuting a new, never before released "Hatchy Milatchy" track by Osaka Popstar recorded specifically for this issue!
Accept a little sugar in your life… get Sweetie Candy Vigilante #1 because it's season 2 and Sweetie is the only sugar shot-caller in town!
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
JAMES BOND 007 (2024) #2 CVR A JOHNSON
DYNAMITE
(W) Garth Ennis (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Dave Johnson
Garth Ennis returns to Dynamite and brings us his first James Bond series – "Your Cold, Cold Heart".
As Bond tracks the deadly path of Stalvoda and learns more about its origins, he faces another kill squad determined to stop the 00 in his tracks. But he may prefer facing gunmen on Terra Firma to the cold hell of space, as his trail leads him higher than he's ever been before.
Featuring a cover by Dave Johnson (100 Bullets, Red Son, Deadpool), and interior art by Rapha Lobosco (James Bond: Black Box), "YOUR COLD, COLD HEART" kicks off the 10-year celebration of James Bond comics at Dynamite.
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
GARGOYLES QUEST #2 CVR A CRAIN
DYNAMITE
DEC230301
(W) Greg Weisman (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Clayton Crain
The horrible Quest continues. The Manhattan Clan begins to see Demona's plan unfold, and the desperation to stop her from succeeding grows stronger…
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
LILO & STITCH #2 CVR A BALDARI
DYNAMITE
DEC230309
(W) Greg Pak (A) Giulia Giacomino (CA) Nicoletta Baldari
Stitch – LOST IN NEW YORK! Having evaded the agents of the evil Cluster Sovereign, Stitch finds the perfect place to hide: A toy convention! Can Stitch hide from the Sovereign's drones long enough for Lilo to find him? By GREG PAK and GIULIA GIACOMINO!
In Shops: Feb 07, 2024
DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #3 CVR A BOO
DYNAMITE
DEC230317
(W) Sweeney Boo (A) Miriana Puglia (CA) Sweeney Boo
Who is Emily Bezzler? Discover the stunning secrets of the infamous jewel thief that has an outsized interest in Cruella. What does Emily want with Cruella…and what does it have to do with GOATS!?
In Shops: Feb 07, 2024
JUSTICE DUCKS #3 CVR A ANDOLFO
DYNAMITE
DEC230325
(W) Roger Langridge (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) Mirka Andolfo
MAKEWAY! DARKWING DUCK IS HUGE! Wait…is Darkwing huge, or are THE JUSTICE DUCKS tiny? It's madcap alien-based tomfoolery by ROGER LANGRIDGE (The Muppets) and CARLO LAURO (Darkwing Duck)!
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
NEGADUCK #6 CVR A LEE
DYNAMITE
DEC230333
(W) Jeff Parker (A) Ciro Cangialosi (CA) Jae Lee
Negaduck discovers the secrets of a mysterious collective of the most evil villains throughout time and space! Now, will he join up with them, and most importantly… will he pay the monthly membership fees? Our big bad duck sees a chance to make himself the boss of the secret society- but first he's got to show why only he can be in charge!
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
ALICE COOPER #5 CVR A SAYGER
DYNAMITE
DEC230342
(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Edu Menna (CA) Stuart Sayger
It's the ultimate Battle of the Bands and Lucifer and Alice face off for the last time! No pressure, only the fate of humanity is on the line!
Featuring a trio of amazing cover — the incredible Stuart Sayger, the master of horror-Andrew Magnum and a classic photo cover image of the man himself – Alice Cooper!
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
AOD FOREVER #5 CVR A MATTINA
DYNAMITE
DEC230349
(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Justin Greenwood (CA) Francesco Mattina
The Legendary ASH WILLIAMS is back destroying Deadites past, present and future!
Issue #5: Bad Ash continues to scheme in the present day, while in the future, Ash and the Wiseman seek the last piece of the Necronomicon. And in the past, Sheila makes a deadly discovery which threatens all space and time… for real!
Picking up immediately after the ARMY OF DARKNESS DIRECTOR'S CUT, this new series features four incredible covers by horror icons, including series writer/Mastermind Tony Fleecs, artist Chris Burnham, the zombie king Arthur Suydam and master painter Francesco Mattina!
In Shops: Feb 21, 2024
GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #5 CVR A BUNK
DYNAMITE
DEC230357
(W) Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff (A) Jeff Zapata, Chris Meeks (CA) Tom Bunk
The insane minds of Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff and Jeff Zapata have joined forces again to bring you the Garbage Pail Kids as you've never seen them before. Dynamite Entertainment and this incredible trio of creators proudly presents give you the continuing origin of the Garbage Pail Kids!
Our heroes have been transported through time to the 1980's – where the Garbage Pail Kids rule the world. That's right, Garbage Pail Kids are the dominant species on earth, and normal humans have been subjugated and are forced to live as outcasts from society. It's Planet of the Garbage Pail Kids we continue "Trashin' Through Time!!
Issue #5: It all ends here! Adam Bomb and the Kommandos are cornered by a zombie horde and there's no way out. That is, until they discover that Dead Ted can speak zombie! The GPK zombies form an alliance with our heroes to take down Nasty Nick. Our heroes then learn a shocking twist and you have to see it to believe it!
Featuring 4 incredible covers by Jeff Zapata, Tom Bunk, Robert Jimenez and a classic GPK Trading Card image, presented on cardstock! Plus: Each issue is polybagged with a special GPK Trading Card!
In Shops: Feb 28, 2024
JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #3 CVR A LINSNER (MR)
DYNAMITE
DEC230368
(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Robert Carey (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner
Back on the scene again after taking some time off to be dead, the unstop- pable killing machine known as JENNIFER BLOOD has found herself a whole new class of scumbags to target. But wait, what's she doing helping a vicious Nazi biker gang rob a bank? Has the world gone crazy? Or is this all part of Jennifer's master plan to take them down? In any case, there's definitely a whole lot of violence on the way!
Court reporter FRED VAN LENTE (Marvel Zombies) and sketch artist ROBERT CAREY (The Outsiders) bring you the official transcript of the ensuing mayhem in Jennifer Blood: Battle Diary #3 – embellished with artfully arranged mugshots from CAREY, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI!
In Shops: Feb 14, 2024
RED SONJA 2023 #8 CVR A PARRILLO
DYNAMITE
DEC230376
(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Lucio Parrillo
The 50th Anniversary of Red Sonja continues here! With a new film on the horizon, Dynamite Entertainment has opened the flood gates and unleashed the full force of Red Sonja – The She-Devil with a Sword!
This issue: The layers between the realms have opened and the gods have descended upon Hyboria and Kulan Gath walks the earth once more. Who amongst them will seize the ultimate power and hold the mortals to bear? None… as long as Red Sonja has a say!
Written By Torunn Gr nbekk and featuring art by Red Sonja super-star Walter Geovani (colors by Omi Remalante, Jr.), this new series dives deep into Sonja's world, exploring the darkness of Hyboria like never before. And what an amazing series of covers: Francesco Francavilla, Lucio Parillo, Joseph Linsner, Rachel Hollon (Cosplay) and the Bjorn Barends!
In Shops: Feb 28, 2024
SAVAGE RED SONJA #4 CVR A PANOSIAN
DYNAMITE
DEC230388
(W) Dan Panosian (A) Alessio Petillo (CA) Dan Panosian
From the creative mind of Dan Panosian, Unravel a tale of adventure and deception in the next issue of Savage Red Sonja, as your favorite She-Devil with a Sword comes face to face with the irksome Mayor Sem! Will the Slayers of Shadizar finally best her, or will they find themselves the victims of her cunning and strength? Find out more in this exciting fourth issue, and dive deeper into the mystery of Markus, the Pale Witch, and the power of the scepter!
In Shops: Feb 07, 2024
WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #4 CVR A RUBI
DYNAMITE
DEC230402
(W) Rik Hoskin (A) Marcio Abreu (CA) Mel Rubi
In this exciting new entry in Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time series, readers will explore the history alluded to in the prologue of The Great Hunt and discover the momentous events that led the young hero Rand al'Thor and his compatriots to seek out the Horn of Valere!
Issue #4:
Written by Rik Hoskin and illustrated by Marcio Abreu, issue #1 also features covers by Mel Rubi and Jordan Gunderson!
In Shops: Feb 28, 2024