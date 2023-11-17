Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: february 2024, hp lovecraft, jonny quest, Malificent, Solicits, thundercats

ThunderCats, Elvira & HP Lovecraft in Dynamite February 2024 Solicits

Dynamite's February 2024 solicits include Elvira Meets HP Lovecraft, ThunderCats, Teegra, Sweetie Candy Vigilante, Jonny Quest & Malificent.

Article Summary Dive into Elvira Meets HP Lovecraft for a cosmic comedy adventure by David Avallone and Kewber Baal.

ThunderCats returns with a new twist on their classic story, by Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss.

Explore a reimagined Vampirella #666, celebrating six decades of the horror icon.

Get ready for Free Comic Book Day 2024 with releases including Jonny Quest and Maleficent.

Dynamite Entertainment's February 2024 solicits and solicitations include Elvira Meets HP Lovecraft by David Avallone and Kewber Baal, ThunderCats and Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss. As well as Vampirella #666 by Christopher Priest and Ergun Gunduz, a Fire & Ice one-shot Teegra by Bill Willingham and Gabriele Di Carlo, more Sweetie Candy Vigilante by Suzanne Cafiero and Thiago Vale. And Jonny Quest and Malificent for Free Comic Book Day 2024.

ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #1 CVR A ACOSTA

DYNAMITE

DEC230282

DEC230283 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #1 CVR B BAAL

DEC230284 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #1 CVR C HACK

DEC230285 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #1 CVR D PHOTO

DEC230286 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #1 CVR E BLANK AUTHENTIX

DEC230287 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #1 CVR F ACOSTA VIRGIN LTG

DEC230288 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #1 CVR G PHOTO ATLAS ED ELVIRA SGN

DEC230289 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #1 CVR H 10 COPY INCV HACK VIRGIN

DEC230290 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #1 CVR I 15 COPY INCV PHOTO VIRGIN

DEC230291 – ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #1 CVR J 20 COPY INCV ACOSTA VIRGI

(W) David Avallone (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Dave Acosta

It had to happen someday! Elvira accepts the Collect Call of Cthulhu and finds herself on a comical quest for the last copy of the Necronomicon with the ghost of H.P. Lovecraft. Will she be able to tolerate Lovecraft long enough to save the world from the Great Old Ones? Find out in this tale of cosmic comedy and tentacled terror, from writer David Avallone (Elvira in Monsterland, Bettie Page: Unbound) and artist Kewber Baal (Elvira in Monsterland, Vampirella).

Featuring returning cover artists Dave Acosta, interior artist Kewber Baal, along with the return of David Hack and a stunning Elvira photo cover!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

THUNDERCATS #1 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

DEC230204

DEC230205 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR B PARRILLO

DEC230206 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR C SHALVEY

DEC230207 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR D LEE & CHUNG

DEC230208 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR E TAO

DEC230209 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR F ACTION FIGURE

DEC230210 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR G NAKAYAMA FOIL

DEC230211 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR H PARRILLO FOIL

DEC230212 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR I THUNDERCATS SYMBOL FOIL GOLD

DEC230213 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR J BLANK AUTHENTIX

DEC230214 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR K NAKAYAMA FOIL VIRGIN

DEC230215 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR L PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN

DEC230216 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR M SHALVEY ATLAS ED MOSS SGN

DEC230217 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR N NAKAYAMA METAL PREMIUM

DEC230218 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR O NAKAYAMA LTD VIRGIN

DEC230219 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR P 10 COPY INCV MOSS LION O DESIGN ORIGINA

DEC230220 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR Q 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

DEC230221 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR R 15 COPY INCV PARRILLO LINE ART

DEC230222 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR S 15 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN

DEC230223 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR T 25 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

DEC230224 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR U 25 COPY INCV PARRILLO LINE ART VIRGIN

DEC230225 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR V 40 COPY INCV SHALVEY FOIL VIRGIN

DEC230226 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR W 50 COPY INCV TAO FOIL VIRGIN

DEC230227 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR X 60 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG FOIL VIRGIN

DEC230228 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR Y 75 COPY INCV TAO VIRGIN

DEC230229 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR Z 100 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

DEC230230 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR ZA 150 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

DEC230231 – THUNDERCATS #1 CVR ZB 200 COPY INCV PARRILLO VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) David Nakayama

Fleeing through space to escape their dying home world, the ThunderCats were attacked en route by their mortal enemies, the Mutants of Plun-Darr. After diverting their damaged flagship to a planet called Third Earth, the surviving ThunderCats now strive to rebuild their society in harmony with the new world's natives. But the Mutants, determined to possess the ThunderCats' mystical gem, the Eye of Thundera, have tracked them down – and they've also forged an alliance with Mumm-Ra, the devil-priest of Third Earth!

Now the ThunderCats, led by an inexperienced Lion-O, must band together as never before to protect their legacy from this combined enemy. But will they be able to withstand the onslaught of Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living, once he sets his eyes upon them?

The triple-threat talents (writers, artists, and ThunderCats superfans) of DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS join forces to bring this exciting new entry in the ThunderCats canon to life! This premier issue features 24 story pages as well as a host of the finest cover artists the galaxy has ever seen, including SHALVEY, DAVID NAKAYAMA, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and IVAN TAO!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

FCBD 2024 JONNY QUEST

DYNAMITE

DEC230004

The fantastic scifi-adventure exploits of 11-year-old Jonny Quest as he travels to exotic locales around the world with; his scientist father Dr. Benton Quest, his adoptive brother Hadji, his bodyguard Race Bannon, and his faithful dog Bandit. Join the Quest team in tackling new government assignments, solving mysteries and apprehending sophisticated villains for the betterment of mankind!

Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

FCBD 2024 MALEFICENT #1

DYNAMITE

DEC230020

Disney and Dynamite proudly present Maleficent, Queen of the Forbidden Mountain! Her realm is shrouded in darkness, and evil, and full of all things that go bump in the night. Her soul is cold, hardened by a lifetime of small-minded wanderers seeking to steal her powers to satisfy their mortal greed. Her patience wears thin. Her mystical might grows. It is a matter only of time before she descends the mountain and unleashes her horrible magics upon the powerless people below. A stunning vision of villainy from writer and artist Soo Lee!

Reprint Material Rating: All-Ages In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

VAMPIRELLA #666 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

DEC230232

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Vampirella experiences a literal new beginning with a renumbering to reflect her six decades of publishing! Vampirella is murdered by a mysterious blonde woman who looks exactly like her, only to awaken surrounded by her husband, friends, and pseudo-superhero mom Lilith. All seems normal and right with the world except for her nagging suspicion that none of it actually is. Here Vampirella inexplicably finds herself back in the first days of Priest and Ergün Gündüz's landmark 50th Anniversary run where the dead are alive, Vampi's wickedly self-absorbed mom is practically a Power Ranger, and the mass casualty event which defined the series has been averted. But who is the blonde stranger and why is she murdering Vampi over and over again? Strap in for our weirdest yarn yet as "Beyond" takes our favorite space vampire into a whole new world, one she herself accidentally created!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

VAMPIRELLA #666 CVR B MASSAFERA

VAMPIRELLA #666 CVR C COHEN

VAMPIRELLA #666 CVR D COSPLAY

VAMPIRELLA #666 CVR E PARRILLO FOIL

VAMPIRELLA #666 CVR F MASSAFERA FOIL

VAMPIRELLA #666 CVR G BLANK AUTHENTIX

VAMPIRELLA #666 CVR H PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

VAMPIRELLA #666 CVR I 10 COPY INCV GUNDUZ ORIGINAL

VAMPIRELLA #666 CVR J 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

VAMPIRELLA #666 CVR K 10 COPY INCV COHEN VIRGIN

VAMPIRELLA #666 CVR L 15 COPY INCV MASSAFERA VIRGIN

VAMPIRELLA #666 CVR M 25 COPY INCV GUNDUZ VIRGIN

VAMPIRELLA #666 CVR N 40 COPY INCV COHEN FOIL

VAMPIRELLA #666 CVR O 50 COPY INCV MASSAFERA FOIL VIRGIN

VAMPIRELLA #666 CVR P 60 COPY INCV PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN

VAMPIRELLA #666 CVR Q 66 COPY INCV COHEN FOIL VIRGIN

FIRE & ICE TEEGRA ONE SHOT CVR A PANOSIAN

DYNAMITE

DEC230267

(W) Bill Willingham (A) Gabriele Di Carlo (CA) Dan Panosian

When you go to war against the dark forces of the frozen north, you need a few things. You need warriors and weapons and the will to fight. And you also need strong allies. But how do you cement alliances? Well… if you have a daughter of marriageable age, maybe a strategic betrothal is the way to go. One problem though… When the eligible princes of many kingdoms line up to compete for fair Teegra's hand, what happens when the promised princess is suddenly nowhere to be found? Let's find out together in the story we almost called Teegra's Big Run.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

FIRE & ICE TEEGRA ONE SHOT CVR B HETRICK

FIRE & ICE TEEGRA ONE SHOT CVR C BLANK AUTHENTIX

FIRE & ICE TEEGRA ONE SHOT CVR D 10 COPY INCV PANOSIAN VIRGI

FIRE & ICE TEEGRA ONE SHOT CVR E 15 COPY INCV HETRICK VIRGIN

SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #1 CVR A ZORNOW (MR)

DYNAMITE

DEC230272

DEC230273 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #1 CVR B TAO (MR)

DEC230274 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #1 CVR C HOWARD (MR)

DEC230275 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #1 CVR D YONAMI (MR)

DEC230276 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #1 CVR E IVORY (MR)

DEC230277 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #1 CVR F JESSE (MR)

DEC230278 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #1 CVR G 10 COPY ZORNOW VIRGIN

DEC230279 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #1 CVR H 10 COPY TAO VIRGIN (M

DEC230280 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #1 CVR I 10 COPY HOWARD VIRGIN

DEC230281 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #1 CVR J 10 COPY YONAMI VIRGIN

(W) Suzanne Cafiero (A) Thiago Vale (CA) Jeff Zornow

Sweetie and her Candy Vigilante squad are back to kick off issue #1, Vol 2 of the SWEET new series with an epic "Sugartown Showdown" not to be missed! Together with her shape shifting, licorice-loving lycanthrope, Candy Wolf, and newly 'minted' ninjette warrior, Pixie Stix, Sweetie faces off with 'salty' arch nemesis Bart Volgare and his gang of thugs in the icy, snowy streets of New York City with a violently delicious fury.

So, you have chosen salt? So be it… Blood is spilled, lives are changed, (many ended), as an army of fabled super-naturals and sugar-fueled allies hop into action to scramble bad eggs. Candy Wolf shows the crime syndicate soldiers first-hand (pun intended), what big teeth he has, while Pixie gives her newly gifted nunchucks a maiden battlefield test-spin reducing criminal weaponry to molten scrap metal! Sweetie's signature Jawbreaker gun resurfaces, armed with delicious new ammo (can't you just smell the gingerbread?), but not before she unleashes some brand new sweetly-sinister confections that wash away the naughty and leave a wicked smile on your face-literally! Isn't that NICE?

What does Bart have to say for himself about the disappearance of Sweetie's parents? Will a certain super-charged monster truck fueled by ice cream make the scene? When the candy-coated carnage ends, will the bodies be bagged before the NYC sanitation dept barrels down the block to do their rounds? Pick up the new issue and find out gum-drop!

Includes a FREE MP3 Download debuting a new, never before released "Hatchy Milatchy" track by Osaka Popstar recorded specifically for this issue!

Accept a little sugar in your life… get Sweetie Candy Vigilante #1 because it's season 2 and Sweetie is the only sugar shot-caller in town!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

JAMES BOND 007 (2024) #2 CVR A JOHNSON

DYNAMITE

DEC230300

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Dave Johnson

Garth Ennis returns to Dynamite and brings us his first James Bond series – "Your Cold, Cold Heart".

As Bond tracks the deadly path of Stalvoda and learns more about its origins, he faces another kill squad determined to stop the 00 in his tracks. But he may prefer facing gunmen on Terra Firma to the cold hell of space, as his trail leads him higher than he's ever been before.

Featuring a cover by Dave Johnson (100 Bullets, Red Son, Deadpool), and interior art by Rapha Lobosco (James Bond: Black Box), "YOUR COLD, COLD HEART" kicks off the 10-year celebration of James Bond comics at Dynamite.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

GARGOYLES QUEST #2 CVR A CRAIN

DYNAMITE

DEC230301

DEC230302 – GARGOYLES QUEST #2 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

DEC230303 – GARGOYLES QUEST #2 CVR C MOSS COLOR BLEED

DEC230304 – GARGOYLES QUEST #2 CVR D CRAIN METAL PREMIUM

DEC230305 – GARGOYLES QUEST #2 CVR E CRAIN LTD VIRGIN

DEC230306 – GARGOYLES QUEST #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

DEC230307 – GARGOYLES QUEST #2 CVR G 15 COPY INCV MOSS COLOR BLEED VIRGI

DEC230308 – GARGOYLES QUEST #2 CVR H 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Clayton Crain

The horrible Quest continues. The Manhattan Clan begins to see Demona's plan unfold, and the desperation to stop her from succeeding grows stronger…

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

LILO & STITCH #2 CVR A BALDARI

DYNAMITE

DEC230309

DEC230310 – LILO & STITCH #2 CVR B FORSTNER

DEC230311 – LILO & STITCH #2 CVR C GALMON

DEC230312 – LILO & STITCH #2 CVR D ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED

DEC230313 – LILO & STITCH #2 CVR E 7 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED VIRG

DEC230314 – LILO & STITCH #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV GALMON VIRGIN

DEC230315 – LILO & STITCH #2 CVR G 15 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN

DEC230316 – LILO & STITCH #2 CVR H 15 COPY INCV BALDARI VIRGIN

(W) Greg Pak (A) Giulia Giacomino (CA) Nicoletta Baldari

Stitch – LOST IN NEW YORK! Having evaded the agents of the evil Cluster Sovereign, Stitch finds the perfect place to hide: A toy convention! Can Stitch hide from the Sovereign's drones long enough for Lilo to find him? By GREG PAK and GIULIA GIACOMINO!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #3 CVR A BOO

DYNAMITE

DEC230317

DEC230318 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #3 CVR B SWAY

DEC230319 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #3 CVR C LUSKY

DEC230320 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #3 CVR D ACTION FIGURE

DEC230321 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #3 CVR E 10 COPY INCV BOO VIR

DEC230322 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LUSKY V

DEC230323 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV ACTION

DEC230324 – DISNEY VILLAINS CRUELLA DE VIL #3 CVR H 15 COPY INCV SWAY VI

(W) Sweeney Boo (A) Miriana Puglia (CA) Sweeney Boo

Who is Emily Bezzler? Discover the stunning secrets of the infamous jewel thief that has an outsized interest in Cruella. What does Emily want with Cruella…and what does it have to do with GOATS!?

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

JUSTICE DUCKS #3 CVR A ANDOLFO

DYNAMITE

DEC230325

DEC230326 – JUSTICE DUCKS #3 CVR B LANGRIDGE

DEC230327 – JUSTICE DUCKS #3 CVR C TOMASELLI

DEC230328 – JUSTICE DUCKS #3 CVR D FORSTNER COLOR BLEED

DEC230329 – JUSTICE DUCKS #3 CVR E 10 COPY INCV LANGRIDGE VIRGIN

DEC230330 – JUSTICE DUCKS #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV FORSTNER COLOR BLEED VIR

DEC230331 – JUSTICE DUCKS #3 CVR G 15 COPY INCV TOMASELLI VIRGIN

DEC230332 – JUSTICE DUCKS #3 CVR H 15 COPY INCV ANDOLFO VIRGIN

(W) Roger Langridge (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) Mirka Andolfo

MAKEWAY! DARKWING DUCK IS HUGE! Wait…is Darkwing huge, or are THE JUSTICE DUCKS tiny? It's madcap alien-based tomfoolery by ROGER LANGRIDGE (The Muppets) and CARLO LAURO (Darkwing Duck)!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

NEGADUCK #6 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

DEC230333

DEC230334 – NEGADUCK #6 CVR B MOSS

DEC230335 – NEGADUCK #6 CVR C FORSTNER

DEC230336 – NEGADUCK #6 CVR D CANGIALOSI

DEC230337 – NEGADUCK #6 CVR E ACTION FIGURE

DEC230338 – NEGADUCK #6 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

DEC230339 – NEGADUCK #6 CVR G 15 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN

DEC230340 – NEGADUCK #6 CVR H 20 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN

DEC230341 – NEGADUCK #6 CVR I 20 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Ciro Cangialosi (CA) Jae Lee

Negaduck discovers the secrets of a mysterious collective of the most evil villains throughout time and space! Now, will he join up with them, and most importantly… will he pay the monthly membership fees? Our big bad duck sees a chance to make himself the boss of the secret society- but first he's got to show why only he can be in charge!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

ALICE COOPER #5 CVR A SAYGER

DYNAMITE

DEC230342

DEC230343 – ALICE COOPER #5 CVR B MANGUM

DEC230344 – ALICE COOPER #5 CVR C PHOTO

DEC230345 – ALICE COOPER #5 CVR D 10 COPY INCV MANGUM LINE ART

DEC230346 – ALICE COOPER #5 CVR E 15 COPY INCV PHOTO VIRGIN

DEC230347 – ALICE COOPER #5 CVR F 15 COPY INCV MANGUM VIRGIN

DEC230348 – ALICE COOPER #5 CVR G 20 COPY INCV SAYGER VIRGIN

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Edu Menna (CA) Stuart Sayger

It's the ultimate Battle of the Bands and Lucifer and Alice face off for the last time! No pressure, only the fate of humanity is on the line!

Featuring a trio of amazing cover — the incredible Stuart Sayger, the master of horror-Andrew Magnum and a classic photo cover image of the man himself – Alice Cooper!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

AOD FOREVER #5 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

DEC230349

DEC230350 – AOD FOREVER #5 CVR B SUYDAM

DEC230351 – AOD FOREVER #5 CVR C FLEECS

DEC230352 – AOD FOREVER #5 CVR D BURNHAM

DEC230353 – AOD FOREVER #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV BURNHAM VIRGIN

DEC230354 – AOD FOREVER #5 CVR F 15 COPY INCV FLEECS VIRGIN

DEC230355 – AOD FOREVER #5 CVR G 20 COPY INCV SUYDAM VIRGIN

DEC230356 – AOD FOREVER #5 CVR H 20 COPY INCV MATTINA VIRGIN

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Justin Greenwood (CA) Francesco Mattina

The Legendary ASH WILLIAMS is back destroying Deadites past, present and future!

Issue #5: Bad Ash continues to scheme in the present day, while in the future, Ash and the Wiseman seek the last piece of the Necronomicon. And in the past, Sheila makes a deadly discovery which threatens all space and time… for real!

Picking up immediately after the ARMY OF DARKNESS DIRECTOR'S CUT, this new series features four incredible covers by horror icons, including series writer/Mastermind Tony Fleecs, artist Chris Burnham, the zombie king Arthur Suydam and master painter Francesco Mattina!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #5 CVR A BUNK

DYNAMITE

DEC230357

DEC230358 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #5 CVR B ZAPATA

DEC230359 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #5 CVR C JIMENEZ

DEC230360 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #5 CVR D CLASSIC TRADING CARD

DEC230361 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV ZAPATA

DEC230362 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV BUNK B&

DEC230363 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #5 CVR G 15 COPY INCV JIMENEZ

DEC230364 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #5 CVR H 15 COPY INCV ZAPATA

DEC230365 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #5 CVR I 20 COPY INCV TRADING

DEC230366 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #5 CVR J CLASSIC TRADING CARD

DEC230367 – GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME #5 CVR K BUNK LTD VIRGIN

(W) Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff (A) Jeff Zapata, Chris Meeks (CA) Tom Bunk

The insane minds of Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff and Jeff Zapata have joined forces again to bring you the Garbage Pail Kids as you've never seen them before. Dynamite Entertainment and this incredible trio of creators proudly presents give you the continuing origin of the Garbage Pail Kids!

Our heroes have been transported through time to the 1980's – where the Garbage Pail Kids rule the world. That's right, Garbage Pail Kids are the dominant species on earth, and normal humans have been subjugated and are forced to live as outcasts from society. It's Planet of the Garbage Pail Kids we continue "Trashin' Through Time!!

Issue #5: It all ends here! Adam Bomb and the Kommandos are cornered by a zombie horde and there's no way out. That is, until they discover that Dead Ted can speak zombie! The GPK zombies form an alliance with our heroes to take down Nasty Nick. Our heroes then learn a shocking twist and you have to see it to believe it!

Featuring 4 incredible covers by Jeff Zapata, Tom Bunk, Robert Jimenez and a classic GPK Trading Card image, presented on cardstock! Plus: Each issue is polybagged with a special GPK Trading Card!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #3 CVR A LINSNER (MR)

DYNAMITE

DEC230368

DEC230369 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #3 CVR B LEIRIX (MR)

DEC230370 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #3 CVR C CAREY (MR)

DEC230371 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #3 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LI

DEC230372 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #3 CVR E 10 COPY INCV CAREY VIRG

DEC230373 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #3 CVR F 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VI

DEC230374 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #3 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIR

DEC230375 – JENNIFER BLOOD BATTLE DIARY #3 CVR H LINSNER LTD VIRGIN (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Robert Carey (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Back on the scene again after taking some time off to be dead, the unstop- pable killing machine known as JENNIFER BLOOD has found herself a whole new class of scumbags to target. But wait, what's she doing helping a vicious Nazi biker gang rob a bank? Has the world gone crazy? Or is this all part of Jennifer's master plan to take them down? In any case, there's definitely a whole lot of violence on the way!

Court reporter FRED VAN LENTE (Marvel Zombies) and sketch artist ROBERT CAREY (The Outsiders) bring you the official transcript of the ensuing mayhem in Jennifer Blood: Battle Diary #3 – embellished with artfully arranged mugshots from CAREY, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

RED SONJA 2023 #8 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

DEC230376

DEC230377 – RED SONJA 2023 #8 CVR B BARENDS

DEC230378 – RED SONJA 2023 #8 CVR C LINSNER

DEC230379 – RED SONJA 2023 #8 CVR D FRANCAVILLA

DEC230380 – RED SONJA 2023 #8 CVR E COSPLAY

DEC230381 – RED SONJA 2023 #8 CVR F 10 COPY INCV FRISON MODERN ICON

DEC230382 – RED SONJA 2023 #8 CVR G 10 COPY INCV THORNE ICON

DEC230383 – RED SONJA 2023 #8 CVR H 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

DEC230384 – RED SONJA 2023 #8 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

DEC230385 – RED SONJA 2023 #8 CVR J 15 COPY INCV FRANCAVILLA VIRGIN

DEC230386 – RED SONJA 2023 #8 CVR K 15 COPY BARENDS VIRGIN

DEC230387 – RED SONJA 2023 #8 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The 50th Anniversary of Red Sonja continues here! With a new film on the horizon, Dynamite Entertainment has opened the flood gates and unleashed the full force of Red Sonja – The She-Devil with a Sword!

This issue: The layers between the realms have opened and the gods have descended upon Hyboria and Kulan Gath walks the earth once more. Who amongst them will seize the ultimate power and hold the mortals to bear? None… as long as Red Sonja has a say!

Written By Torunn Gr nbekk and featuring art by Red Sonja super-star Walter Geovani (colors by Omi Remalante, Jr.), this new series dives deep into Sonja's world, exploring the darkness of Hyboria like never before. And what an amazing series of covers: Francesco Francavilla, Lucio Parillo, Joseph Linsner, Rachel Hollon (Cosplay) and the Bjorn Barends!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

SAVAGE RED SONJA #4 CVR A PANOSIAN

DYNAMITE

DEC230388

DEC230389 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #4 CVR B CHO

DEC230390 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #4 CVR C MARINI

DEC230391 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #4 CVR D COSPLAY

DEC230392 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #4 CVR E 10 COPY INCV PANOSIAN LINE ART

DEC230393 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

DEC230394 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #4 CVR G 15 COPY INCV CHO LINE ART

DEC230395 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #4 CVR H 15 COPY INCV MARINI VIRGIN

DEC230396 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #4 CVR I 20 COPY INCV CHO LINE ART VIRGIN

DEC230397 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #4 CVR J 20 COPY INCV PANOSIAN VIRGIN

DEC230398 – SAVAGE RED SONJA #4 CVR K CHO LTD VIRGIN

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Alessio Petillo (CA) Dan Panosian

From the creative mind of Dan Panosian, Unravel a tale of adventure and deception in the next issue of Savage Red Sonja, as your favorite She-Devil with a Sword comes face to face with the irksome Mayor Sem! Will the Slayers of Shadizar finally best her, or will they find themselves the victims of her cunning and strength? Find out more in this exciting fourth issue, and dive deeper into the mystery of Markus, the Pale Witch, and the power of the scepter!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #4 CVR A RUBI

DYNAMITE

DEC230402

DEC230403 – WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #4 CVR B GUNDERSON

DEC230404 – WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #4 CVR C 10 COPY INCV RUBI VIRGIN

DEC230405 – WHEEL OF TIME GREAT HUNT #4 CVR D 10 COPY INCV GUNDERSON VIR

(W) Rik Hoskin (A) Marcio Abreu (CA) Mel Rubi

In this exciting new entry in Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time series, readers will explore the history alluded to in the prologue of The Great Hunt and discover the momentous events that led the young hero Rand al'Thor and his compatriots to seek out the Horn of Valere!

Issue #4:

Written by Rik Hoskin and illustrated by Marcio Abreu, issue #1 also features covers by Mel Rubi and Jordan Gunderson!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!