Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Declan Shalvey, Ed Brisson, Silverhawks, thundercats

ThunderCats X SilverHawks Crossover Creates The ThunderHawks

The ThunderCats X SilverHawks Crossover by Declan Shalvey and Ed Brisson from Dynamite Entertainment creates the ThunderHawks

Article Summary ThunderCats and SilverHawks collide in a massive Dynamite crossover event launching in April 2026.

Declan Shalvey writes and draws the flagship series, with Ed Brisson and Rapha Lobosco helming companion titles.

The 15-part saga unites fan-favorite characters, with heroes teaming up in new ThunderHawks bionic suits.

Mumm-Ra’s origins and epic battles across galaxies promise high-stakes action for both old and new fans.

As Bleeding Cool scooped last month, Dynamite Entertainment is publishing a ThunderCats X SilverHawks crossover in 2026, with the first issue written and drawn by Declan Shalvey. and promising three interconnected series as part of the crossover event over 15 issues. As well as ThunderCats X SilverHawks by Shalvey there will be ThunderCats X SilverHawks: Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living #1 by Shalvey and Rapha Lobosco. And the third will be ThunderCats X SilverHawks: ThunderHawks #1 by Ed Brisson and Vincenzo Federici.

"Civilizations collide in the crossover of the millennium, as writers Declan Shalvey and Ed Brisson pick up the pieces and ramp up threads from nearly 60 issues of new tales across the ThunderCats and SilverHawks mythos, cresting to a can't-miss climactic crossover for dedicated diehards, and an approachable starting-point thrill ride for those intrigued by this blockbuster. "Critically acclaimed author and illustrator Declan Shalvey kicked off this whole era with the records-setting ThunderCats #1, and here he continues his signature contributions to the saga by not only writing, but also drawing the first issue of the flagship series starting in ThunderCats X SilverHawks #1. This follows the conclusion of the milestone ThunderCats #25 and the setup special ThunderCats X SilverHawks: Road to War. Extra-sized with 30 story pages, the kickoff chapter starts it all with a bang. "Panthro of the ThunderCats' mission to launch a new satellite high above his adoptive home of Third Earth resulted in an unexpected turn of events that will change the destiny of two entire galaxies. Alerted to an anomaly at a long-dormant base in a quarantined sector, The Copper Kid, Quicksilver, and Chromium of the SilverHawks set out to investigate. As soon as they land on the forbidden planet, they're confronted by a fearsome band of strange, cat-like warriors — and quickly find themselves in a fight for their lives!" "The second series and part two starts with ThunderCats X SilverHawks: Mumm-Ra the Ever-Living #1. Shalvey also scripts this look at the archnemesis of the entire franchise, alongside artist Rapha Lobosco. Mumm-Ra has been a sinister enigma to the 'Cats ever since they first set their paws on Third Earth, and now the full ancient and tortured history of the infamous devil-priest will be revealed! While interweaving with the ever-evolving 15-part epic, this series dually functions as an essential origin for fans." "Following his fan-favorite chronicles of the SilverHawks, the ThunderCats Lost team, and a string of scintillating specials, writer Ed Brisson writes the third title involved in the crossover, joined by artist Vincenzo Federici. ThunderCats X SilverHawks: ThunderHawks #1 follows events from ThunderCats: Lost in Time and the Road to War special, starting with the Lost team trapped in the far future desperately trying to get back home and prevent the cataclysmic war that could end all of 'Cat-kind. They'll find themselves donning SilverHawks bionic suits and fighting in this unknown, hostile space and time." "Each month from April through August 2026 will feature a new chapter from all three titles."

"I can't believe I'm writing and drawing my own comics crossover event. Having soon built up to 25 issues of the main ThunderCats book, I'm very excited about this new stage of Thunder-stories. When our initial ThunderCats series was announced, the first question I was asked was 'What about the SilverHawks!?' so I was delighted when die-hard fan Ed Brisson took them on last year. We always knew these two teams would go head-to-head somehow, artist Drew Moss and I left little teases here and there, but now feels like the right time. That the line of books has taken us to the stage where a crossover feels justified is something I never could have expected when I took on this comic book franchise. Getting to play with a new set of toys, while bashing them against the ones I've already been playing with makes me feel like a kid again. It's also been a while since I've drawn a big bombastic superhero type story, and I'm having a blast doing so. With so many characters and relationships, the main ThunderCats book juggles a lot. Mumm-Ra looms large in the book, but I've been wanting to dig into the complicated history and relationship between him and the Thunderans. With this series, I have such an opportunity and a large theater to tell a more epic story. I'm delighted to have Rapha Lobosco tell this tale with me after having done exceptional work with Ed on ThunderCats Lost. I can rest easy knowing he will deliver on how big this story should feel." – Declan Shalvey

"Since first starting on ThunderCats Lost and SilverHawks, the question I've most been asked is 'When are they going to meet!?.' It's been killing me to keep these plans under wraps for more than a year. I'm proud of the work we've put in building up to this event and I think readers are going to be both excited and shocked to see where we're taking it. I'm also relieved that I can finally answer the question. April, dear reader. They're going to meet in April!" – Ed Brisson

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!