Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Silverhawks, thundercats

ThunderCats Vs SilverHawks Dynamite Crossover: Road To War In 2026

ThunderCats Vs SilverHawks Crossover: Road To War by Ed Brisson, Elton Thomasi and Alice Leclert from Dynamite Entertainment in 2026

Article Summary ThunderCats X SilverHawks: Road to War one-shot launches in March 2026, uniting two iconic '80s teams

ThunderCats #25 wraps Declan Shalvey’s major story arc, revealing shocking secrets about Thundera’s origin

Crossover event features interconnected tales set in past, present, and future by Ed Brisson and top artists

Both issues offer premium blind bag variants, exclusive covers, and major changes for the ThunderCats saga

Dynamite Entertainment is roaring into March 2026 with a double-dose of '80s cartoon nostalgia, as the ThunderCats hit a landmark milestone and the long-teased crossover with the SilverHawks finally ignites. ThunderCats #25 marks the epic conclusion to Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss's latest arc, promising to drop a bombshell revelation about Thundera's hidden origins that could fracture Lion-O's team from within, while setting up bigger things to come. As the 40-page one-shot ThunderCats x SilverHawks: Road to War arrives a week earlier, with Ed Brisson delivering three interconnected tales spanning past, present, and future that lay the groundwork for the inevitable galactic clash between the feline heroes and the part-metal, part-real SilverHawks. Both issues come loaded with covers from Lucio Parrillo, Jae Lee & June Chung, Sebastián Píriz, and more, Premium Mystery Blind Bags packed with random exclusive variants. And The Road to War starts here.

THUNDERCATS X SILVERHAWKS ROAD TO WAR (ONE SHOT) CVR A SEBASTIAN PIRIZ

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Elton Thomasi, Alice Leclert (CA) Sebastian Piriz

THE COUNTDOWN TO CATASTROPHE BEGINS! In this special 40-page one-shot, acclaimed author ED BRISSON (ThunderCats: Lost, SilverHawks, Apex) and artists ELTON THOMASI and ALICE LECLERT bring readers three special tales that set the stage for a cataclysmic crossover event to come! THE PAST: Claudus's heir to the throne of Thundera, the cub Lion-O, struggles to understand his destined place at the head of the kingdom. How can he protect an entire realm when he can barely lift a sword? And with the destruction of their planet looming, will the young prince be able to shoulder the burden of leadership? THE PRESENT: With mob boss Mon*Star gone, criminals from the furthest reaches of the galaxy are moving to fill the power vacuum left in his wake — and it's up to the SilverHawks to stop them. But with their resources stretched thin, the team has to expand — and when Quicksilver and new recruit Chromium take on an intergalactic biker gang, the veteran and the rookie will face a real trial by fire! THE FUTURE: For the ThunderCats trapped in the far future of ThunderCats: Lost in Time, the quest to find a way back to the past is proving to be an exercise in frustration. A restless Neko begins pulling away from her teammates to wage a one-woman war against the Darkbirds, whose secrets may hold the key to the 'Cats survival — past, present, and future! Featuring spacetime-spanning covers from SEBASTIÁN PÍRIZ, MEGHAN HETRICK, FABIO FAILLA, and DECLAN SHALVEY, as well as a special piece of classic ANIMATION ART, ThunderCats X SilverHawks: Road to War #1 also includes a special PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG! The Premium Blind Bag contains three limited editions of the one-shot selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to this offering — including virgin variants, colored blanks, and more! Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. $5.99 3/18/2026

THUNDERCATS #25 CVR A LUCIO PARRILLO

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) David O'Sullivan (CA) Lucio Parrillo

THUNDERCATS AT THE CROSSROADS! Ever since he fled the destruction of his home world, Lion-O has wondered about Thundera's history and his place in it — and how he would measure up against those who preceded him in the royal line. Now, after two years and countless adventures on Third Earth and beyond, the young leader of the ThunderCats is about to learn the long-hidden secret of Thundera's origin — and the shocking truth that is revealed could tear the ThunderCats apart! In this milestone 25th issue of their acclaimed series, author DECLAN SHALVEY and artist DREW MOSS bring an epic story arc to a close while also opening a new chapter in an even larger tale — an event expanded upon in this month's ThunderCats X SilverHawks: Road to War one-shot! Featuring suitably celebratory covers from SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and EMILIO PILLIU, ThunderCats #25 also includes a special PREMIUM MYSTERY OF THUNDERA BLIND BAG! The Premium Blind Bag contains three limited editions of the one-shot selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to this offering — including virgin variants, colored blanks, and more! Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. $4.99 3/25/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!