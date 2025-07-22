Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: H2SH, jim lee

Tim Drake: Robin Stays With Batman Post H2SH, Anyone Else? (Spoilers)

Tim Drake: Robin stays with Batman after H2SH, but does anyone else? Big Bat Spoilers for Batman #161 and Batman #2...

Big BatSpoilers to follow. You have been warned. This week's Batman #161 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb sees Batman go up against the Batfamily, after he saved the Joker's life, as part of Hush's machinations in the currently running H2SH storyline. With Batman relaunching in September (even before H2SH concludes in October), there may be some joining up of events to do. Because it does look as if Batman will, again, be on the outs with the rest of the Batfamily. We know that as a result of events, Red Hood will relocate with Huntress to New Angelique. But what of the others? Well, the solicitations for Batman #2 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, scheduled almost an entire month before Batman #163, reveal that Tim Drake's Robin will still be along for the ride. Here's some art from the comic in question.

But who will join him? This Wednesday sees Batman out of sorts with Batgirl over the whole affair. And here's where the rest of those big Bat Spoilers come in.

… and concludes with the entire Batfamily (as well as The Riddler) teaming up against him.

Tim Drake, notably, is not among them. But Huntress is. Here's how it will all play out in publication order. Batman #161 is published on Wednesday from DC Comics. Then DC will go without a main Batman comic book title until the Batman #1 relaunch in September, leaving this cliffhanger unresolved. Until Batman #162 comes back two weeks later. This is going to get confusing, right?

BATMAN #161

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 4! Batman's battle with Hush takes a dark turn when Damian (Robin) and Bane team up!

$4.99 7/23/2025

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

A BOLD NEW ERA OF BATMAN STARTS HERE! A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before!

$4.99 9/3/2025

(W) Gretchen Felker-Martin (A/CA) Jeff Spokes

ERUPTING FROM THE EVENTS OF H2SH COMES DC'S FIRST-EVER IN-CONTINUITY, MATURE READERS, ONGOING RED HOOD SERIES! Jason Todd has left Gotham and Batman behind him. All he's taking with him is his costume, his bike, and a metal briefcase containing two handguns (and lots of bullets). New Angelique seems like the perfect place for Red Hood to put down roots. There's crime, vice, and corruption everywhere. When Jason discovers a superpowered serial killer who is targeting the city's police, he finds himself sucked into a terrible and bleak conspiracy with seemingly no end in sight. But Jason isn't the only person on the scene. Following his trail is Helena Bertinelli a.k.a. Huntress. Is she here to stop him or help him? What will happen when the two black sheep of the Bat-Family start working together? Get ready for Red Hood like you've always wanted to see him. Retail:

$4.99 9/10/2025

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 5! Batman versus the Bat-Family! Whose side are you on?

Retail: $4.99 9/17/2025

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ROBIN GETS HIS OWN DARK NIGHT AS FRACTION & JIMENEZ TURN UP THE HEAT ON THE DYNAMIC DUO! Injured, cuffed, and tossed in the back of a GCPD paddy wagon with a dozen uncuffed and violent criminals, Robin (Tim Drake) will have to use everything he's learned from the Dark Knight if he hopes to survive his own dark night. Will Batman arrive in time to help him, or will this mission change the way the city and the GCPD view the Dynamic Duo forever? Retail: $4.99 10/1/2025

(W) Gretchen Felker-Martin (A) Jeff Spokes (CA) Taurin Clarke

THE HOOD BECOMES THE HUNTED! After the violent events of the previous day, Red Hood is wanted dead or alive by the New Angelique Police Department. But if Jason's locked up (or worse), who's going to protect the cops who are being hunted by the Tower? It's time for some undercover work. Jason and Huntress work to discern a pattern in the Tower's choice of targets as the police scour the city for Red Hood. As if that wasn't bad enough, the Tower has picked its next target: the one man who can help Jason and Helena! Can the unlikely duo save the day before it's too late?

$4.99 10/8/2025

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies?

$4.99 10/29/2025

