The End Of The Bat Family With Red Hood #1, A Mature Readers Ongoing

The End of the Bat Family with Red Hood #1, a Mature Readers ongoing comic book series by Gretchen Felker-Martin and Jeff Spokes.

Jason Todd moves from Gotham to New Angelique, facing gritty crime, mind control, and personal demons.

Created by Gretchen Felker-Martin and Jeff Spokes, the story blends pulp noir with superhero action.

Expect high-stakes violence, a brooding Red Hood, and raw, unapologetic storytelling fans will love.

The H2SH storyline by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb has seen Jason Todd, former Robin and now the Red Hood, go up against Bruce Wayne, Batman, over his decision to save the life of The Joker, and work with Hush against Batman. And it seems no one is going to be able to walk away from that, with the end of the Gotham Bat Family, as Jason Todd takes the Huntress from Gotham City to a New Orleans analogue city called New Angelique, in a new mature-readers ongoing comic book series in DC continuity. What might make him leave? Well, we will find out. Red Hood #1, out in September, is by Gretchen Felker-Martin and Jeff Spokes and set in current DC and Batman continuity, ahead of the Matt Fraction/Jorge Jimenez relaunch.

Of course, because Batman: H2SH is currently two months late, it does mean that you might find out the ending of that storyline from Jason Todd #1 rather than the conclusion of H2SH. Unless they do some clever writing around that.

"Sweat, blood, and powder burns. Broken bones and mind control. A city rotted from the inside out. Jason's going through hell on the hunt for an enigmatic telepath, and he's taking us with him. I'm thrilled to be helming this new run of Red Hood with Jeff Spokes." – Gretchen Felker-Martin

"Gretchen's writing is a well-crafted blend of superheroes and pulp noir, all with a New Orleans flavoured backdrop… gritty, bloody, sexy, and stripped down." – Jeff Spokes

"Red Hood is the in-continuity story Jason Todd fans have been waiting for. It delivers high-stakes action, a gripping mystery, and raw, unapologetic storytelling. Every element of the book highlights the core aspects of Jason's character—his difficulties with personal connections, his badass training, his brooding hotness, and his violent approach to heroism. Which means he'll be killing people—a lot. Let me repeat myself: this is the story Jason Todd fans have been waiting for." – Editor Arianna Turturro

Red Hood #1 will be released September 10, with comic stores opening pre-orders June 20.

