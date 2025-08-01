Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, Kat Windness

Time-Traveling Chickens: Bawk to the Future, By Kaz Windness, For 2026

Time-Traveling Chickens: Bawk to the Future is a new graphic novel by Kaz Windness, planned for publication in 2026 from Simon Spotlight.

Join Nugget and Tenders as they race through time to save chicken-kind from a mindless edible army.

Simon Spotlight will release two books in the series, with the first book launching in August 2026.

Kaz Windness is a Geisel Honour winner, teaming up with debut inker and colorist David Deen for these adventures.

Time-Traveling Chickens: Bawk to the Future, is the debut graphic novel by Geisel Honour winner Kaz Windness, in which two accidental time-travelling chickens, Nugget and Tenders, must save chicken-kind from being turned into a mindless edible army. It will be inked and coloured by David Deen.

Siobhan Ciminera at Simon Spotlight has bought the first two books in the series with Time-Traveling Chickens: Bawk to the Future to be published in August, followed by a sequel, Time-Traveling Chickens: Nugget & Tenders' Eggscellent Adventure. Melissa Vogan will edit. and Kaz Windness' agent Timothy Travaglini at Transatlantic Literary Agency handled the deal for world rights.

Kaz Windness is the Geisel award-winning, genre-crossing illustrator and author of "funny and heart-warming books" for young readers. Proudly neurodivergent (ASD/ADHD), Kaz says that she specialises in "character-driven books celebrating inclusivity, grit, and kindness" including Swim, Jim!, Worm and Caterpillar are Friends, When You Love a Book, and Bitsy Bat, School Star. She is a professor of illustration at the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design and founder of The Cuddlefish Academy, where she inspires students to tell stories with pictures. She says Time Traveling Chickens was…

"An idea my kids and I came up with when they were little nuggets is getting not one, but two graphic novels! Time flies– those kids are taller than me now, but I'm super thrilled to be creating these books with the incredible Simon Spotlight team. I'm also thrilled to announce that David Deen @david_deen_art has come aboard the TIME B.U.C.K.E.T. as our EGGStraordinary inker and colorist. These will be his debut published books and my debut graphic novels, and I couldn't be happier to be on this journey with him."

