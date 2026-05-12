Posted in: Apple, Contest/Giveaway, Movies | Tagged: Cineverse, Moss & Freud

Giveaway: Win An Apple TV Code For The Film Moss & Freud

We have a copy of the film Moss & Freud to give away on Apple TV, as the film has been released on the platform today

Article Summary Win a free Apple TV code for Moss & Freud, released on the platform today, May 12, courtesy of Cineverse.

To enter the Moss & Freud giveaway, follow Bleeding Cool on BlueSky and repost the contest post tagged #BCMossFreud.

The Moss & Freud Apple TV giveaway is free to enter and only takes two quick BlueSky actions to qualify.

Enter by Sunday, May 17, at 11am PT; winners must be following and have reposted the correct BlueSky contest post.

Would you like to win a copy of the film Moss & Freud on Apple TV? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Cineverse has given us a code for a copy of the film on Apple TV, as it has officially been released today, May 12, on the platform. So this is your chance to win a copy for free. What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCMossFreud. You have until Sunday, May 17, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a copy of the film Moss & Freud on Apple TV. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… It's 2026; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!