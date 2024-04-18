Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Borderlands, Tiny Tina

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Gets A Borderlands Comic Book In August 2024

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Land of the Giants is a new comic book based on characters from the spinoff from the Borderlands video games.

Article Summary New comic 'Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Land of the Giants' launches August 14th, 2024.

Paul Tobin and Luisa Russo from Dark Horse Comics helm the project with Gearbox.

The narrative features Tiny Tina and crew in an explosive tabletop RPG quest.

The game inspired by JRPGs, boasts crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Land of the Giants is a new comic book based on characters from the Tiny Tina fantasy spinoff from the Borderlands video games. But this time playing a very different game indeed, by Paul Tobin and Luisa Russo from Dark Horse Comics, in association with Gearbox Entertainment, presents a new comic tie-in to the commercially and critically successful Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and the Borderlands universe with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Land of the Giants.

"Hilarious writer Paul Tobin (Bandette, Marvel Adventures: Spider-Man), immersive artist Luisa Russo (Plants vs. Zombies, Atlantide: Terre engloutie), colorist Heather Breckel (Plants vs. Zombies, My Little Pony), and letterer Deron Bennett (Overwatch: New Blood, Masters of the Universe: Revelation) gather to weave the tale of Tiny Tina's latest game-within-a-game tabletop RPG adventure featuring bounty hunters, Fatemakers, and a whole lot of explosives! "Past Borderlands universe graphic novels sold out almost immediately and became highly sought-after collectors' items," said Sean Haran, chief business officer at Gearbox Entertainment. "The quality of the story, art, and inspiration in this new comic is unparalleled. We can't wait for our community to get their hands on Tina's latest adventure." "Our beloved Bunker Master, Tiny Tina, gathered together Frette, Valentine, and Hammerlock for a new adventure in the Wonderlands. Skrrmish the Bogbarian, Crasher the Stabbomancer, and Blasteen the Deadshot must all fight, flee, and commit heinous acts of awesomeness as they hunt down a bounty on the giant Hilly the Kid! Featuring Claptrap and a horde of familiar faces from the Borderlands universe, readers can cheer on every badass moment. Now, shut up and roll for initiative, suckers!"

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Land of the Giants #1 (of 3) is published on the 14th of August, 2024 for $3.99.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the game, was developed by Gearbox Software with support from Lost Boys Interactive as a fantasy spin-off of Borderland and was inspired by Japanese role-playing games such as the Final Fantasy series. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands wa also the first game in the Borderlands franchise to feature full crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

