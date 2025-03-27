Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: Bram Stoker Awards, titan books

Titan Books Gets Five Nominations For Bram Stoker Awards

Titan Books gets five nominations for the 2025 Bram Stoker Awards, to be presented at StokerCon in June 2025

Article Summary Titan Books secures five nominations for 2025 Bram Stoker Awards.

Three Titan Books titles compete for Superior Achievement in a Novel.

Stoker Awards celebrate new and neglected writers since 1987.

Nominations highlight Titan Books' commitment to horror excellence.

Titan Books, the big sister of Titan Comics, and owned by Forbidden Planet co-owning husband and wife team of Nick Landau and Vivian Cheung, has gotten a record five nominations in the Bram Stoker Awards this year, widely recognised as the world's biggest literary horror accolade. After their success with The Reformatory at the 2023 awards for Superior Achievement in a Novel, Titan Books are leading nominations once again, the most nominations secured by any single publisher for the second year running. "We are incredibly honoured to be recognised once again in such a distinguished arena" said Landau and Cheung. "These well-deserved nominations are testament to the talented authors and people behind-the-scenes who bring their wonderful (and terrifying) stories to life. As life-long horror fans, we are thrilled that the genre is experiencing such a wonderful surge of interest, as demonstrated with record-breaking sales across the UK."

Of course, it does mean they are in competition with three of their titles, Gabino Iglesias' House of Bone and Rain, Stephen Graham Jones' I Was a Teenage Slasher and Paul Tremblay's Horror Movie all up for Superior Achievement in a Novel. While Sofia Ajram's Coup de Grâce and Eric LaRocca's All The Parts of You That Won't Easily Burn (This Skin Was Once Mine and Other Disturbances) are both up for Superior Achievement in Long Fiction. The awards will be presented at StokerCon 2025 in June.

The Bram Stoker Awards were established in 1987, the winners are selected by ballot of the Active members of the Horror Writers Association and named after Irish horror writer Bram Stoker, author of Dracula. To avoid overly competitive behaviour rather than friendly admiration, the HWA has agreed to specifically seek out new and neglected writers and works, and officially issue Awards not based on "best of the year" criteria, but "for superior achievement", which allows for ties…. isn't that nice and non-horrific?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!