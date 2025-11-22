Posted in: Comics, Solicits, Titan | Tagged: Diablo, Lenore

Titan Comics' Full February 2026 Solicits With Diablo: Dawn Of Hatred

Titan Comics' Full February 2026 Solicits with Diablo: Dawn Of Hatred and Lenore: Curse Of The Bee Bee Yaga by Roman Dirge

Article Summary Titan Comics unveils new February 2026 releases, including Diablo: Dawn of Hatred by Cullen Bunn and Daniele Serra

Lenore returns in Curse Of The Beebee Yaga, plus new installments for Dark Souls, Doctor Who, and Conan the Barbarian

Manga highlights include Gizmo Riser, OutSiders Vol 3, and Unemployed Killers Support Group Vol 1

Collector’s editions and trade paperbacks for Skull Island, Craniacs, and more announced for 2026

Titan Comics is launching a new Diablo series, Dawn of Hatred by Cullen Bunn and Daniele Serra, a new Lenore series, Curse Of The Beebee Yaga by Roman Dirge and more Dark Souls, Doctor Who, Titan Manga, Skull Island and Craniacs. While Craniacs gets their own section in Lunar as well… oh yes and we have new non-Free Comic Book Day comic books in May 2026. More of that in a minute.

DIABLO: DAWN OF HATRED #1 (OF 4)

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Daniele Serra

Cover A: Adam Gorham • Cover B: Nick Marinkovich • Cover C: Dev Pramanik • Cover D: Andrea Olimpieri • Cover E: Blank Sketch • Cover F: Adam Gorham Foil Trade ($14.99)

B&W • 32pp • $4.99 • On Sale February 11, 2026

Akarat, the ancient legend whose teachings spawned the Zakarum faith, has risen from death. He claims he has returned to spread peace, love, and the Light. His powers healed the leader of the Fox Tribe, and now the barbarians are amongst his most loyal followers. All but Derris. Though his people have sworn themselves to Akarat and the Light, Derris knows that the cycle of violence consumes Sanctuary sooner or later—an opinion shared by the mysterious Vrexia, another skeptic swept up in Akarat's caravan. But when assassins come to slaughter Akarat, Derris must either save the holy man…or watch his tribe be cut down.

FROM BLIZZARD'S AWARD-WINNING, BEST-SELLING VIDEO GAME SERIES!

EXPLORE THE EVILS PROWLING SANCTUARY FOLLOWING THE CATACLYSMIC EVENTS OF DIABLO IV AND ITS FIRST EXPANSION VESSEL OF HATRED.

LENORE: CURSE OF THE BEEBEE YAGA #1

(W/A) Roman Dirge

Cover A: Roman Dirge • Cover B: Kit Wallis • Cover C: Roman Dirge • Cover D: Kit Wallis Foil Trade ($14.99)

FC • 32pp • $4.99 • On Sale February 18, 2026

One day in the deep dark forest, whilst out on a lovely walk, looking for some green grass to eat, Lenore and Ragamuffin find their chum Pooty at the bottom of a reeaally deep dark well. Turns out he's been beaten up and thrown down there by a real dick of a bee. Then things take a turn for the worse when the bee comes back and proceeds to beat the living crap out of them all and then his Gram Gram, the legendary BEEBEE YAGA, turns up and all hell breaks loose! Mondays, am I right?

FIRST OF 4 BRAND NEW LENORE ONE SHOTS.

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #29

(W) Jim Zub (A) Doug Braithwaite

Cover A: Roberto De La Torre • Cover B: Doug Braithwaite • Cover C: Martin Simmonds • Cover D: Jesús Merino • Cover E: Toby Wilsmer • Cover F: Roberto De La Torre Foil Trade ($14.99) • Cover G: Martin Simmonds Cardstock Virgin ($6.99)

FC • 32pp • $4.99 • On Sale February 11, 2026

A deadly new foe hunts Conan the Barbarian, tracking his spirit wherever he travels – a killer with keen blade in hand and teeth from old prey strung 'round his neck. The cult of the Black Stone wants revenge against the Cimmerian and the Son of the Tooth is their weapon of choice.

ALL-NEW CONAN STORY ARC COMMENCES!

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: REFORGED #3 (OF 4)

(W) Roy Thomas (A) Neal Adams, Tony DeZuniga

Cover A: Alex Horley • Cover B: Earl Norem • Cover C: Alex Horley Foil Trade ($19.99) • Cover D: Earl Norem Virgin

FC • 48pp • $9.99 • On Sale February 18, 2026

In the desert city of Zamboula, Conan is attacked by a group of cannibals who feast on weary travelers. Together with a mysterious dancer named Zabibi, he learns the city's rulers turn a blind eye to the nightly hunts so long as those who live there aren't on the menu. But when Conan agrees to help Zabibi kill a depraved priest who cursed her lover, he'll find himself caught in a web of illusion and betrayal within the temple walls of the ape-god Hanuman!

Reprinting the adaptation of the original Robert E. Howard story from Savage Sword of Conan #14, presented here for the first time in stunning color.

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: SCOURGE OF THE SERPENT #1-4 PACK

(W) Jim Zub (A) Ivan Gil

FC • 4×32pp • $19.99 • On Sale February 25, 2026

AN UNMISSABLE SPECIAL COLLECTOR'S PACK COLLECTING CONAN THE BARBARIAN SCOURGE OF THE SERPENT #1-4

FEATURING ARTISTS Roberto De La Torre • E.M. Gist • Gerardo Zaffino

LIMITED TO 800 COPIES.

DARK SOULS: MOTHER OF MOURNING #3 (OF 4)

(W) George Mann (A) Maan House

Cover A: Ito • Cover B: Jaime Carillo • Cover C: Ito Virgin

FC • 32pp • $4.99 • On Sale February 18, 2026

Hope is a fleeting feeling for the Knights of Mourning. But the knightly order are willing to bet everything on their last chance of salvation.

In search of a hero to rekindle the flame, these knights turn to the Mother of Lilies, a soulless mummified saint with legends about her ability to restore balance to the world. The knights believe that her lost soul will resurrect her and bring them their sought-after champion to guide them to solace. But madness looms in every knight's mind and this long-awaited goal might not be what it once seemed…

DOCTOR WHO: THE PRISON PARADOX #4 (OF 4)

(W) Dan Watters (A) Sami Kivelä

Cover A: Sunghan Yune • Cover B: Photo • Cover C: Sami Kivelä Homage Cover

FC • 32pp • $4.99 • On Sale February 18, 2026

The grand finale! The entire journey has led to this point, as the Doctor and Belinda face the sinister Warden. What is his staggering secret and can the time travelers do the impossible and break out of his inescapable prison?

ESCAPE FROM SKULL ISLAND #2 (OF 4)

(W) Simon Furman (A) Christopher Jones

Cover A: Diego Yapur • Cover B: Christopher Jones • Cover C: Eduardo Mello • Cover D: Diego Yapur Inks Virgin

FC • 32pp • $4.99 • On Sale February 25, 2026

The greatest threat to the world as we know it, Yuggoth, claims Kong's temple, and the fragile balance of Skull Island shatters.

Now Charlie, Annie, Kaia, and their allies must risk everything to seal the Pit before Yuggoth's monstrous army overruns the surface… while Kong, wounded and weary, faces battles that could end the island's last line of defense forever.

RETURN TO SKULL ISLAND TP VOL 1

(W) Simon Furman (A) Christopher Jones

Regular Cover: Christopher Jones • DM Edition Cover: Inhyuk Lee

FC • 112pp • $17.99 • On Sale February 4, 2026

Return to Skull Island collects the thrilling official continuation comic of the hit Netflix Kong: Skull Island animated series, adapting the intense, monster-filled world.

This enthralling comic continues the story of a diverse group of explorers on the perilous Skull Island. They're constantly in danger, not only from the gargantuan creatures that tower over the treetops, but also the enemies that lurk in the island's shadows. The survivors face deadly, life-threatening challenges, as they uncover the island's dark secrets and fight for survival in a land where every creature is a threat, including Kong himself.

CRANIACS TP VOL 1

(W) Sholly Fisch (A) Joe Simko

Cover: Joe Simko

FC • 112pp • $17.99 • On Sale June 10, 2026

In the Craniacs universe of skull-headed folks, two planets collide and force two very different societies – Stone-Aged Retrovia and ultra-futuristic Futerra – to figure out how they're going to make this new planet-sharing world order work! Innovative high-octane action, wacky physical comedy and outrageous competitions will be at the heart of every issue, alongside the importance of friendship, fraternity and family.

From the collective, creative Craniums of Ira Friedman (Ex-Topps) and Joe Simko (Garbage Pail Kids) comes Craniacs, a refreshingly new and totally original comedy/action/adventure that has blasted its way across collectible trading cards and now into comics!

UNEMPLOYED KILLERS SUPPORT GROUP VOL 1

(W/A) Rio

B&W • SC • 256pp • $12.99 • On Sale February 4, 2026

A bold, bloody, and brilliantly offbeat ride through the lives of society's most dangerous burnouts. Welcome to the group—check your conscience at the door.

Locker Loyed, once a deadly sniper, lost his vision—and his job—on a mission gone wrong. Now, he's joined an unlikely circle of former contract killers, each grappling with their own personal collapse. Among them: Gloria Maze, a meticulous assassin whose career imploded after catching her husband cheating and killing the mistress in a jealous rage; Jerry Cole, a justice-obsessed lawyer turned bloodthirsty executioner; and Jordi Joe, a delusional con man who's never actually killed anyone.

A RAZOR-SHARP, DARKLY HILARIOUS NOIR-ESQUE MANGA, SHORTLISTED AT THE 2023 ANGOULÊME INTERNATIONAL COMICS FESTIVAL.

GIZMO RISER VOL 1

(W/A) Roku Souna

B&W • SC • 192pp • $12.99 • On Sale February 18, 2026

In the towering kingdom of Urunaria, society is literally built on inequality. The wealthiest reside at the top, while the poor are confined to the dark, crumbling depths below.

For Kuro, a young slave raised by his uncle in the lowest levels, life offers no future – only labor, loss, and silence. But when his uncle is executed by the state, Kuro inherits a mysterious device: Gizmo – a pair of mechanical gloves with the power to grip, scale, and defy the very system built to crush him.

Armed with nothing but this outlawed tool and his burning desire for freedom, Kuro begins his ascent, both up the tower and against a society that deems him worthless.

GRIPPING SCI-FI DEBUT PERFECT FOR FANS OF BLAME!, DEADMAN WONDERLAND, AND MADE IN ABYSS.

DO WOMEN NEED SEX ENTERTAINMENT? VOL 2

(W/A) Yachinatsu

B&W • SC • 160pp • $12.99 • On Sale February 11, 2026

After dipping her toes into the world of female-focused sex work, our quirky heroine returns – a little wiser, a little bolder, and still hilariously unsure of herself. As she stumbles through new experiences, awkward misunderstandings, and unexpected emotional turns, she begins to reflect more deeply on what intimacy, desire, and connection really mean to her.

COSMIC CENSORSHIP VOL 3

(W/A) Ryu-ichi Sadamatsu

B&W • SC • 240pp • $13.99 • On Sale February 4, 2026

The battle between humanity and ferocious creatures intensifies, and Maki finds herself at the center of a conflict that threatens not only the world but her own identity.

As Maki grapples with her abilities, she faces betrayal, loss, and the high cost of power. Her team's bonds are tested, new alliances form, and secrets that could shatter everything they've fought for are revealed. But Maki's personal struggles also deepen as romantic feelings complicate her already difficult journey.

TENGEN HERO WARS VOL 3

(W) Yasu Hiromoto (A) Kubaru Sakanoichi

B&W • SC • 160pp • $12.99 • On Sale February 25, 2026

In this thrilling continuation of Tengen Hero Wars, Oda Nobunaga and his sister find themselves amidst intensifying conflicts as more legendary historical titans join the battlefield.

Nobunaga, fresh off a deadly confrontation with the legendary warrior Lü Bu, now faces the tactical genius of the cunning Carthaginian general Hannibal and the formidable French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, each vying for dominance in this mysterious realm where history's greatest warriors collide.

OUTSIDERS VOL 3

(W/A) Akira Kanou

B&W • SC • 176pp • $13.99 • On Sale February 11, 2026

The tension between humans, vampires, and werewolves escalates as Ema's investigation into a missing classmate takes a chilling turn. When Kaho Sato, a young girl from Ema's school, vanishes without a trace, Ema and her werewolf partner Taiga embark on a dangerous search for answers.

STAR WARS INSIDER #236

SC • 84pp • $9.99 • Foil Cover $19.99 • DM Edition available

On Sale February 25, 2026

FEATURING:

STAR WARS: MAUL – SHADOW LORD – Sam Witwer discusses his return as the villainous former Sith

ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY 10TH ANNIVERSARY – Gareth Edwards, John Knoll, and Gary Whitta talk about the making of the movie

PLUS: Interviews with Andor and Rogue One's Alistair Petrie (General Draven) and LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy director Chris Buckley

AND: EXCLUSIVE STAR WARS SHORT FICTION by Lucasfilm's Phil Szostak

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: TIDES OF THE TYRANT-KING #0

(W) Jim Zub (A) Jesús Merino

Cover: Roberto De La Torre

FC • 24pp • On Sale May 2, 2026 • MATURE RATING

CONAN OF CIMMERIA believed that THULSA DOOM's evil had been banished forever, but the Atlantean necromancer's dark power stirs once more and, if it cannot be stopped, the dead shall overtake the living!

The Tyrant-King of Atlantis returns and all shall suffer, unless Conan and his brave allies can turn back the tide!

Special #0 launch issue for brand-new CONAN THE BARBARIAN TIDES OF THE TYRANT-KING Mini Series, coming in September.

GUN HONEY DOUBLES DOWN #0

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ace Continuado

Cover: Ace Continuado

FC • 24pp • On Sale May 2, 2026 • MATURE RATING

Offered $10 million to smuggle a gun into the Kremlin, Gun Honey Joanna Tan enlists the aid of a beautiful former lover in this thrilling lead-up to the events of the summer's big event, GUN HONEY: DOUBLES DOWN.

"The Finest Kind of Pulp Noir" – Ed Brubaker

Teaser to the brand-new series from Charles Ardai and Ang Hor Kheng coming in JUNE.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!