Titans: Brenton Thwaites Has Us Wanting an All-Dance S03 Episode Now

If it's a day ending in "Y" then it's as good a time as any for an update on the production of HBO Max's third season of Titans– especially after this week's reveal of Curran Walters's Jason Todd aka Red Hood showed that the series understands the look of the anti-hero (no pressure Walters). So we're checking back in with director of photography and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski (Season 2, Episode 9 "Atonement" director) once again to see how things are going along (kinda hope we get to meet him someday), and this time it looks like he and series star Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson aka Nightwing) are making a bold pitch to add a little more classical dance to all of the action. Maybe a musical episode? How about one where everyone fights like they're in West Side Story? The possibilities are… well… maybe not "endless" but there's a lot.

So with that in mind, here's a look at what might go down as the first audition reel for… one of the boldest creative decisions we've seen in years! Or…? It's just Mojsovski and Thwaites having a little fun while burning off a little steam. To be honest? We're leaning towards the latter:

The third season of HBO Max's Titans will see some serious changes for the series aside from Walters's turn as Red Hood, with the action shifting to Gotham and Dr. Jonathan Crane (and Scarecrow?) and Commissioner Barbara Gordon entering the scene. Of course, there's also that matter of a certain "dead" Titan making a return. EP Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage." As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely" explore.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), and Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.