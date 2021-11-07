Titans United #3 Preview: What Does Superboy Taste Like?

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. Titans United #3 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview, Blackfire finally answers the question: what does Superboy taste like? Check out the preview below.

Raven, Red Hood, and Donna Troy are on the trail of coldhearted killer Lady Vic! How long before bullets start to fly? Meanwhile, Conner Kent has a close encounter with Tamaranean royalty. But with his powers lost, can he survive? And Beast Boy? All Beast Boy wants to do is enjoy his milkshake in peace!

In Shops: 11/9/2021

SRP: $3.99

