Tamashii Nations Debuts Back to the Future Part III Time Train Model

Take flight and travel through time with Tamashii Nations as they unveil their new Back to the Future Part III Time Train collectible

The Time Train features moving steampunk parts, lights, movie-accurate sounds, and flight mode transformation.

This highly detailed replica includes 56 LEDs, motorized features, and scale figures for ultimate display.

Pre-orders are open now for $580, shipping is slated for March 2026—perfect for dedicated Back to the Future fans.

Tamashii Nations is back and ready to travel to the past with a truly remarkable collectible that blends the past and future into one. Witness the arrival of the Time Train from Back to the Future Part III, which is beautifully crafted right off the screen. The Time Train is a steam-powered time machine that was built by Dr. Emmett Brown after he decided to remain in the year 1885. It's introduced in the film's final scene and serves as a heartfelt conclusion to the trilogy, as he takes his family into the unknown. This bad boy was designed in the Old West, where plutonium or Mr. Fusion isn't available, but is still equipped with the Flux Capacitor.

Tamashii Nations has beautifully captured this Time Train in great detail, measuring 18.8" long on a 22" long track base and is 3.1" wide. The train features a gold and black deco with steampunk elements that are motorized and movable, along with lights and sounds, and the ability to transform into flight mode. This is one miniature replica that Back to the Future collectors will surely not want to miss. Pre-orders are already live for a mighty $580 and set for a March 2026 release. Remember, your future hasn't been written yet!

Tamashii Nations – Back to the Future Part III Time Train Model

"It's a large volume equivalent to a 0-gauge model train. It lights up! It moves! It makes sounds! 56 LEDs create light that evokes the scenes in the movie, Back to the Future Part III. The impressive steampunk parts are motorized and moveable. The draft sound of the steam locomotive echoes along with them. The transformation into flight mode is recreated by replacing some of the wings and other parts. When the driving wheels are in flight mode, they start to move in tandem. Figures of the same scale are also included, bringing scenes from the movie to life."

