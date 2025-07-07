Posted in: Com2uS, Games, MLB, Mobile Games | Tagged: baseball, MLB Rivals

MLB Rivals Announces Two Events For 2nd Anniversary

MLB Rivals has two different events happening this month, as they celebrate the game's 2nd Anniversary, and mark the All-Star Weekend

Com2uS has revealed plans for two different events happening in MLB Rivals, as they celebrate the game's 2nd Anniversary headed into All-Star Weekend. Basically, they are giving you back-to-back events with several rewartds and challenges as part of the game's second anniversary, while also celebrating the 2025 MLB All-Star Game and weekend content with in-game activities that are designed to "capture the spirit and thrill of the Midsummer Classic." We have the finer details about both below as the festivities for the anniversary have already started today.

MLB Rivals 2nd Anniversary Event

To celebrate the occasion, Com2uS has prepared several gifts and limited-time activities for players of MLB Rivals. These include…

Free 2nd Anniversary Gift – All players who log in during the anniversary period can claim a free 2nd Anniversary gift package, which includes a Team Selective Signature Pack and other rewards.

All players who log in during the anniversary period can claim a free 2nd Anniversary gift package, which includes a Team Selective Signature Pack and other rewards. Random Dice Event – Players can earn useful in-game items by completing missions using daily dice rolls.

Players can earn useful in-game items by completing missions using daily dice rolls. 2nd Anniversary Mission Pass – Advance through this limited-time progression series by playing MLB Rivals, earning newly released Moment-tier cards along the way.

MLB All-Star Game

Ahead of the real-world Midsummer Classic on Tuesday, July 15, Com2uS will give MLB Rivals players a variety of ways to join the excitement:

Ranked Slugger World Championship – Running for two weeks starting July 7 at 1 a.m. EDT, the Ranked Slugger World Championship beckons players to test their mettle in home run battles. Using All-Star players during these showdowns will grant bonuses to Boost and Potential levels.

Running for two weeks starting at 1 a.m. EDT, the Ranked Slugger World Championship beckons players to test their mettle in home run battles. Using All-Star players during these showdowns will grant bonuses to Boost and Potential levels. All-Star Game Predictions – Community-based content, such as All-Star Game predictions, will further enhance the celebratory atmosphere with fan participation in-game and on social media.

Community-based content, such as All-Star Game predictions, will further enhance the celebratory atmosphere with fan participation in-game and on social media. All-Star Game Scout Event – In this limited-time event, earn Scout Tickets by completing daily missions, event matches, roulette spins and more. Use these Scout Tickets to acquire new players.

