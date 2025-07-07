Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: joe casey, Weapon X-Men

Why Was Weapon X-Men Cancelled Anyway?

Why was Weapon X-Men cancelled with issue 5anyway? Writer Joe Casey suggests that it was more than just sales...

Comic book writer Joe Casey has been writing a Substack newsletter looking at the comings and goings of his and ChrisCross's ongoing monthly Weapon X-Men comic book, which turned out not to be so ongoing, and last week saw its final issue published, Weapon X-Men #5.

The series was cancelled long before the previously publisher-agreed ten issues, a number that Marvel Publisher Dan Buckley had committed to for new titles.

And it is also peculiar given the makeup of the team, with the likes of Wolverine, Deadpool and Cable, as well as Chamber and Thunderbird, blowing up much of the Marvel Universe. It's the kind of book you might have expected to do well.

X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort had previously said in his own Substack newsletter, "Sometimes a book is slated to be an ongoing, but the support in the marketplace simply isn't there to allow for that. That was the case with WEAPON X-MEN". And indeed, aside from the first issue, it didn't bother the top fifty of the month for the rest of its issues. Well, Joe Casey isn't talking about the details of its cancellation so far. Yet. But in his Substack newsletter, he did say "I'm eventually going to get into my overall thoughts on the fate of WEAPON X-MEN — and why it ended the way it did — in a future newsletter. This one wasn't the time or the place. But here's a little tease… it had a lot less to do with sales than you think." We look forward to a future Substack, Joe, you have been remarkably candid so far.

WEAPON X-MEN #5 (OF 5)

(W) Joe Casey (A) ChrisCross (CA) ChrisCross

The hunt for Thunderbird leads the rest of Weapon X-Men across space-time, back to a pivotal moment in the past – an iconic event in the history of the All-New, All-Different X-Men! But can the team get there in time to actually make things right? Previously unknown secrets are revealed here for the first time! And featuring the most unlikely guest stars of all! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 18, 2025 SRP: $3.99

