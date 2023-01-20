TMNT Lost And Found In IDW Publishing Full April 2023 Solicitations Everything that IDW Publishing will be pushing out in April 2023 solicits, including turtles, rabbits, ponies, hedgehogs and more, much more.

IDW Publishing is enhancing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years, experience with a tie-in one-shot by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Ben Bishop, and Luis Antonio Delgado. The 40-page special issue, available in April, is called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—Lost Day Special and will straddle both the past and the future of the Last Ronin universe, setting the stage for new tales to come. Alongside Sonic, Star Trek, My Little Pony, Dungeons & Dragons, Rocketeer and more, here are IDW Publishing's April 2023 solicits and solicitations.

TMNT LAST RONIN LOST DAY SPECIAL CVR A

(W) Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (CA) TBD

A special one-shot set in the Ronin-verse! After the Last Ronin defeated Oroku Hiroto, Master of the Foot Clan, New York City was free for the first time in more than a decade. But along with the newfound freedom comes a dangerous power vacuum waiting to be filled, and without a common enemy in the Foot Clan, various factions are vying to take control. Longtime resistance leader April O'Neil finds herself and her loved ones-including four small mutant turtles she and her daughter, Casey Marie Jones, are raising and training together-once again caught up in the battle for the soul of the city. When April takes the young mutant turtles with her on a supply run into the city, they become lost and must find their way back to the sewer lair or risk becoming collateral damage in the newest power struggle overtaking the streets. Old memories mix with new realities as April and her four small charges race to get back home before it's too late. This title will be standard trim size, not the oversized format of The Last Ronin series.

TMNT LAST RONIN LOST DAY SPECIAL CVR B

TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS DIRECTORS CUT #1 CVR A

(W) Kevin Eastman (A) Ben Bishop, SL Gallant (CA) TBD

Revisit the first chapter of the Last Ronin's storied journey in this epic, in-depth director's cut edition of TMNT: The Last Ronin's Lost Years #1. Enjoy all the original content newly paired with never-before-seen artifacts from the desks of Kevin Eastman, SL Gallant, and Ben Bishop. This title will be standard trim size, not the oversized format of The Last Ronin series.

BREATH OF SHADOWS #4 CVR A CORMACK (MR)

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Alex Cormack

As our intrepid jungle wanderers reel from last issue's stunning revelation, Jimmy tries to navigate his way out of the pit he's found himself in. But does the real danger wait in the shadowy corners of the cave or the dark and twisting hallways of his mind?! The penultimate issue of this mind-bending horror tale from Rich Douek and Alex Cormack!

DEAD SEAS #5 CVR A BROKENSHIRE (MR)

(W) Cavan Scott (A / CA) Nick Brokenshire

Desperate pirates. Terrified prisoners. Ghosts unleashed aboard a sinking ship. And yet none of that can hold a candle to the horror now that Mother has arrived. You are not prepared for the penultimate issue of this supernatural thriller.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS SATURDAY MORNING ADV #2 CVR A KAMBADAIS

(W) David M. Booher (A / CA) George Kambadais

With all their friends beguiled by the attractions of Waterdeep, Eric and Diana are left to contemplate the kids' future. Where do they really belong? Where are they most needed? But it's more than just the wonders of Waterdeep that have enchanted Presto, Bobby, Hank, and Sheila. Will everyone come to their senses in time?

MY LITTLE PONY #12 CVR A FORSTNER

(W) Casey Gilly (A / CA) Trish Forstner

Have you heard?! Hitch has his very own podcast! Maretime Bay's cold cases are reopened by the sheriff himself. Mysteries, crimes, and disappearances will all be solved with Hitch on the case! Maybe he'll finally discover who stole my cupcake…

MY LITTLE PONY BEST OF TWILIGHT SPARKLE CVR A HICKEY

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Brenda Hickey

The first in IDW's new series collecting the very best moments from everyone?s favorite ponies is here! From Twilight Sparkle's first day at Princess Celestia's School for Gifted Unicorns to showing her own students the power of friendship, revisit the adventures and magic that make the Princess of Friendship! Collecting My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #4, #40, and #84, My Little Pony: Friends Forever #4, and My Little Pony Annual 2017.

ROCKETEER CVR A

(W) Danny Bilson, De Meo, Paul, Robert Windom, Kelvin Mao (A) Adam Hughes, Jae Lee, Craig Cermak (CA) TBD

It's a wall-to-wall adventure in a trio of Rocketeer stories in this terrific all-new special!

First, the writers of the Rocketeer film, Danny Bilson and Paul De Meo, and illustrator Adam Hughes bring us a tale featuring pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart. Second, Robert Windom (Seven Sons) and Jae Lee craft a story of the Rocketeer fighting a Japanese Zero in the South Pacific. And the third entry is by Kelvin Mao (director of the Dave Stevens documentary Drawn To Perfection, and co-writer of Seven Sons) and artist extraordinaire Craig Cermak. While on a date with Betty, our man Cliff encounters a vaguely familiar adventurer/archeologist. What kind of trouble will this spell for our hero? You'll have to grab a copy of this special one-off issue to find out!

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #60 CVR A HAMMERSTROM

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Thomas Rothlisberger (CA) Aaron Hammerstrom

The battle rages on! But how do you fight a city?! Sonic and friends race to stop Eggperial City from expanding, badniks from attacking, and Eggman from… doing whatever it is Eggman does!

STAR TREK #7 CVR A FEEHAN

(W) Collin Kelly (A / CA) Mike Feehan

Continuing Benjamin Sisko's quest to stop celestial genocide in "The Red Path," the second arc of the critically acclaimed Star Trek flagship comic series continues! Sisko returns to Deep Space 9, and it's the family reunion we've all been waiting for-or is it? Meanwhile, the crew of the U.S.S. Theseus meet a familiar face from Paramount+ hit show Lower Decks.

STAR TREK DEFIANT #2 CVR A UNZUETA

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Angel Unzueta

Convinced that the only hope to prevent planetary genocide lies in understanding how the power of the gods is being harvested, Captain Worf and first officer Spock set the stolen Defiant on course to break into a highly guarded Section 31 outpost to recruit the highest computing mind in the galaxy-Lore!

STAR TREK DS9 DOG OF WAR #2 CVR A HERNANDEZ

(W) Mike Chen (A / CA) Angel Hernandez

As Latinum the corgi begins winning over the hearts of the DS9 crew, Quark finds his own greed-filled heart touched by the large-lobed creature. But only a fool passes up a business opportunity! Meanwhile, Sisko tests the mysterious Borg component brought aboard the station in hopes of finding a tactical advantage in the war against the Dominion.

TMNT ONGOING #139 CVR A PE

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Fero Pe

Enter the Endgame! Ch'rell's forces descend upon a Mutant Town already ravaged by nonstop riots in the wake of the Imposter Turtles' attacks. Now, skirting Donatello's best defenses, the Utroms are closing in on Seri, the hunted Triceraton Regenta. Meanwhile, the Rat King's quest for chaos has culminated at the reunited Turtles' doorstep, and they have no choice but to take the fight to him! Can Donnie rally Mikey, Leo, and Raph and their allies to quell the Utrom invasion? The Armageddon Game enters its end stage!

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #8 CVR A FEDERICI

(W) Tom Waltz (A / CA) Vincenzo Federici

Apocalypse Now! The pawns have fallen! The rooks have hunkered down. The knights continue to rally! All the while the Rat King has looked on in glee as Oruku Saki, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and even his allies, the Trio of Terror, have played their parts. But now, as true chaos becomes manifest, the regent of rodents is faced with the full results of his machinations. The Pantheon will play! Whether chaos reigns or order wins the day, what comes next will forever change the world of the TMNT. Don't miss the epic conclusion of The Armageddon Game!

TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #2 CVR A SAKAI

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Sent back in time to feudal Japan, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles immediately face a fight for their lives against Yukichi and Jotaro! Mistaking the Turtles for the violent kappa terrorizing a nearby village, the long-eared samurai descend upon the Turtles with swords brandished. Can the TMNT convince Usagi's allies to aid in their mission to stop Dr. WhereWhen from changing the future? Or will the larger threat prevail while Lord Noriyuki's forces march into the final battle with the Dark Lord Hikiji?

