TMNT: The Last Ronin II & Untold Destiny Of The Foot Clan at SDCC

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution has been announced at San Diego Comic-Con by IDW Publishing.

The book that revitalised the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and brought Peter Laird back to work with Kevin Eastman, is getting a sequel. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution has been announced at San Diego Comic-Con at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles panel earlier today – and more besides.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution sequel will bring back the original book's co-writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz, artists Ben Bishop, Esau Escorza and Isaac Escorza, colourist Edgar Delgado and letterer Shawn Lee. But this will be a new story, not based on any specific ideas from Peter Laird aside from the original future-set scenario. It has its own path – and its own new set of Turtles to play it out.

Because Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution will also feature an entirely different set of Turtles, the characters introduced as baby turtles at the end of The Last Ronin. They are to be known as Yi, Uno, Odyn, and Moja, alongside Caey Marie Jones, the daughter of Casey Jones and April O'Neil, who has raised them and is now tasked with rebuilding a post-apocalyptic New York City."

IDW Turtles panel also revealed that Erik Burnham Mateus Santolouco is working on a "spiritual successor" to Secret History of the Foot with a new mini-series, The Untold Destiny of the Foot Clan, starring Karai! and showing off these images.

