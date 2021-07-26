Todd McFarlane Signs And Numbers King Spawn #1 1:250 Variant Covers

The launch of Todd McFarlane's second ongoing Spawn series King Spawn #1 launches in August and naturally has a bunch of variant covers. We already mentioned that Donny Cates had drawn one, in return for Todd's cover for Crossover. But Todd McFarlane has planned a 1:250 retailer incentive intended to be the lowest print run ever released by Todd McFarlane Productions (lower than Boof And The Bruise Crew?). Which is also low enough each book will be hand-signed and numbered by Todd. If Keanu can do it for 1:1000, Todd can do it for 1:250. The print run hasn't been set yet, so this is a dummy of what it will look like.

Todd says; "After listening to the retailers who wanted more time and information about this new incentive, here is why this incentive book will be so special. First, each book will have its own unique sequential number on it (based on the final Final Order Cut-off total). Making each book a 'one-of-a-kind' item as no other book will have that same number! Second, each of those books will also be signed by myself. This will mark the lowest print run I've ever offered to retailers! And I will never sign another copy of these books… meaning the total number of signed books will always be limited to this initial offering. Third, you have my promise that I will never sign another copy of this book in the future. And lastly, for those retailers who do qualify for the 1:250 cover I have done, you will also be getting five of the unsigned Greg Capullo 1:50 incentive covers as well. So, that is six incentive covers in total for every 250 copies a store orders."

KING SPAWN #1 CVR I 250 COPY INCV MCFARLANE SIGNED

IMAGE COMICS

JUN218207

(W) Sean Lewis, Todd McFarlane (A) Javier Fernandez, Brett Booth, Philip Tan, Stephen Segovia, Marcio Takara (A/CA) Todd McFarlane

A historical NEW ongoing SPAWN series begins!

The launch of this book, nearly three decades in the making, further expands the SPAWN UNIVERSE with a growing presence of Hell, Heaven, and Heroes here on Earth.

A classic villain from Spawn's past has begun asserting his powers on Earth by corrupting as many souls as possible. And only Spawn knows that he even exists. Continuing the dramatic battles from SPAWN'S UNIVERSE #1, this is where it all begins!!!!!

Don't miss out…the last time a new ongoing SPAWN series launched was in 1992.In Shops: Aug 25, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 02, 2021 SRP: $5.99