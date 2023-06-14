Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: Anime Expo 2023, Johnny O'Bryant III, LoveLove, manga, Noir Caesar, tokyopop

Tokyopop Announces Panels for Anime Expo 2023

Tokyopop announced their panels and plans for Anime Expo 2023, which includes panels for Noir Caesar, LoveLove along with giveaways for fans.

Tokyopop will be present at Anime Expo 2023 with a slate of panels, special guests, and special booth activities and premiums that will be available during the convention. Anime Expo will occur July 1-4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA. The annual event draws over 100,000 attendees and is the nation's biggest dedicated anime fan convention. Tokyopop will be located in the main exhibit area in Booth #1615.

Tokyopop AX 2023 Panels:

Noir Caesar: Powered by Tokyopop

Monday, July 3rd at, 3:00 pm-4:30 pm

Panel Room: 404

Founded by former NBA player and self-proclaimed "Blerd," Johnny O'Bryant III, Noir Caesar is a Black-owned and operated manga company with stories made by fans for fans. Join us for a conversation about the importance of representation and diversity in manga and anime and learn about some of their newest titles, which are distributed by TOKYOPOP—a panel to be moderated by manga, webtoon, and Age of Darkness comic series creator Brandan Chen.

LoveLove: Powered by Tokyopop

Tuesday, July 4th at, 2:00 pm-3:30 pm

Panel Room: 408

LoveLove is an all-inclusive romance publishing imprint that releases a diverse catalog of shojo, josei, girls love, boys love manga, and graphic novel titles. Pop culture is more inclusive than ever, and stories with special appeal to straight, LGBTQ male and female readers are attracting legions of new readers. Come join LoveLove's editorial team to find out what's new, what's coming soon, and join our Q&A session and offer your suggestions for future releases!

Tokyopop Booth #1615

Be sure to stop by the Tokyopop booth located in the main exhibit hall for a variety of fun activities and special show premiums. Meet the Tokyopop editorial team to answer your questions and catch special guests in person at the booth, including Noir Caesar founder and former NBA player Johnny O'Bryant III. Spin the prize wheel to win exclusive LoveLove merchandise, enter to win Tokyopop manga and swag bundles at two daily drawings, pick up free manga samples of new titles, and take advantage of special at-show discount codes for 30% off and free shipping on all orders placed by con-goers via the Tokyopop website during AX.

Additional details on Anime Expo are available at: https://www.anime-expo.org. Of course, Tokyopop would love it if you visit their website.

