Tokyopop Joins Manga Panel at New York Public Library for Anime NYC

Tokyopop will join manga publishers Viz Media, Yen Press, Dark Horse et al. for a special panel at the New York Public Library for Anime NYC

Article Summary Tokyopop highlights LGBTQ manga at Anime NYC's NYPL manga panel.

Becca Chen of Tokyopop to speak on 'Comics That Matter' initiative.

Exclusive event '8 Manga You Should Add To Your Collection' announced.

Join Anime NYC for manga insights at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

TOKYOPOP editor Becca Chen will be joining editors from other prominent manga publishers, including VIZ Media, Yen Press, Dark Horse, Kodansha, DENPA, and Inklore, for an insightful session to be moderated by the NYPL's Children's Librarian, Douglas Varney. Each participant will highlight notable manga titles they love that need to be known, read, and cherished. Fans and other industry professionals are cordially invited.

Event: 8 Manga You Should Add To Your Collection (Reservation Required, Open to Professionals)

Date: Friday, November 17

Time: 11:15 AM to 12:15 PM

Location: New York Public Library, 18 West 53rd St.

Free Registration At: https://animenyc.com/nypl-8-manga-you-should-add-to-your-collection-registration/

During the panel, Becca Chen will highlight two manga with a particular focus on LGBTQ issues – WHY I ADOPTED MY HUSBAND, by Yuta Yagi, and AT 30 I REALIZED I HAD NO GENDER: LIFE LESSONS FROM A 50-YEAR-OLD AFTER TWO DECADES OF SELF DISCOVERY, by Shou Arai. Both titles are published under TOKYOPOP's "Comics That Matter" initiative, that utilizes the graphic novel medium to raise awareness about important causes and social issues.

WHY I ADOPTED MY HUSBAND is part memoir, part informational literature that highlights the importance of legally recognized unions when it comes to matters of hospital rights, inheritance, and the everyday privileges many people in Japan may take for granted. This nonfiction work is told in an approachable tone with plenty of humor; ultimately, it's an inspiring story of the triumph of love. Bleeding Cool gave it a rave review when it was published.

AT 30 I REALIZED I HAD NO GENDER is an autobiographical manga that explores Japanese culture surrounding gender, transgender issues, and the daily challenges faced by gender minorities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community with a lighthearted, comedic approach.

Anime NYC is New York City's biggest anime convention and takes place November 17-19 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. A showcase of the best of Japanese pop culture in the biggest city in America, Anime NYC brings anime fans and publishers together for three days of unique exhibits, exclusive screenings, extensive panels, and appearances by some of the biggest creators in Japan. Anime NYC is a creation of LeftField Media, a boutique event company made up of dedicated fans and experienced convention organizers. Details and ticket info are available here. It's It's the coolest anime con in New York City.

