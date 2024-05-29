Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Tokyopop | Tagged: Penguin Random House, tokyopop

TokyoPop Joins Marvel, IDW, Dark Horse At Penguin Random House

Manga publisher TokyoPop has announced that it has joined Marvel, IDW, and Dark Horse at Penguin Random House Publishing Services.

Manga and OEL publisher TokyoPop has announced that it has joined Marvel Comics, IDW Publishing, and Dark Horse Comics as being exclusively distributed in the direct comics market of comic book stores by Penguin Random House Publishing Services.

A multi-year sales and distribution agreement that will begin on the 1st of January 2025, it will cover the entire TokyoPop frontlist and backlist of titles across all sales channels worldwide, including comic book stores, bookstores, libraries, bookfairs and online sales. Currently, Independent Publishers Group handles TokyoPop's distribution to the bookstore, while comics shops are served by Diamond Comics Distributors. It is likely that Diamond will serve as a sub-distributor to PRHPS and Diamond UK will continue to sell TokyoPop titles to comic stores in the UK.

Founded in 1997 by Stu Levy, TokyoPop introduced manga to American readers, though suffered a collapse in business, sales, and professional reputation with creators in 2011. It revised its US operations in 2016 and roade the wave of the pandemic manga boom. Among its bestselling titles are The Nightmare Before Christmas, FANGS, and On or Off.

In a statement, Marc Visnick, TokyoPop COO and publisher, said "Penguin Random House offers an industry leading range of proven sales, distribution, and publishing services that will provide the important tools necessary to continue our growth trajectory. With PRHPS as a partner, we will be better situated to take advantage of market opportunities as the manga, graphic novel and comics arenas continue to evolve while also expanding our reach into new markets."

Rachel Goldstein, EVP of Penguin Random House Publisher Services, said, "As long-time admirers of TOKYOPOP'S pathfinding publishing, we are thrilled to welcome them to Penguin Random House Publisher Services. Under the astute leadership of Stu Levy, Marc Visnick and their team, they continue to identify the perfect partnerships with which to expand their manga list to untapped opportunities in the marketplace, and we are excited to bring the full range of our sales and distribution experience and relationships to deliver their creators' work to even more readers worldwide."

