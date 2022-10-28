Tokyopop's Conclude & Collect Resident Evil in January 2023 Solicits

Tokyopop's Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness: The Beginning was meant to come out earlier this year and is a little… delayed. The first issue is meant to be published now on the 30th of November 2022, but then so is the second, and the third is scheduled to be out a week before on the 23rd of November 2022. I am sure the rest of the issues will also be rescheduled but right now, Tokyopop is planning a collection in March 2023 as well as the fifth issue, as part of Tokyopop's January 2023 solicits and solicitations.

RESIDENT EVIL INFINITE DARKNESS BEGINNING #5 (MR)

TOKYOPOP

(W) Keith R. A. DeCandido (A / CA) Carmelo Zagaria, Valentina Cuomo

Based on the 2021 Netflix animated, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, this exciting tie-in is an all-new original story from the world of Resident Evil, featuring fan-favorite main character Leon Kennedy.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

RESIDENT EVIL INFINITE DARKNESS BEGINNING TP (MR)

TOKYOPOP

(W) Keith R. A. DeCandido (A / CA) Carmelo Zagaria, Valentina Cuomo

Based on the 2021 animated series featured on Netflix, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, this exciting graphic novel tie-in features an all-new original story from the world of Resident Evil. This prequel features fan-favorite character Leon in an action-packed new story!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

KONOHANA KITAN GN VOL 12

TOKYOPOP

(W) Sakuya Amano

After leaving Konohanatei with a list of errands from Okami, Yuzu and Satsuki ended up back at Satsuki's hometown, guided by the Great Spirit of the Paintbrush. Their next stop: Akitsushima Hotel, the newly opened, Western-style sister branch of Konohanatei. What Yuzu and Satsuki don't know, though, is that Akitsushima Hotel is in desperate need of new maids…

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

ON OR OFF GN VOL 03 (MR)

TOKYOPOP

(W) A1

Winner of the Ridibooks 2019 BL Awards. Ahn Yiyoung is hard at work building a startup with his college friends, knowing that a successful product could change all of their lives. But when they get the chance to present their work to major company SJ Corporation, Yiyoung comes face to face with the handsome bigshot executive, Kang Daehyung and his desperation to impress the other man leads to something unexpected…! Navigating personal relationships and the corporate world is a daunting task, but Yiyoung knows he's up for the challenge! Will he be able to achieve success in both his love life and his career?

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

WELCOME BACK AUREOLE GN (MR)

TOKYOPOP

(W) Takatsu

Bright and sociable Kazu and the sober and serious Moto have been best friends since childhood. Even if they drifted apart in junior high, they still understood one another better than anyone else. But in their second year, Kazu began to think of Moto as more than just a friend. And as much as he wanted to think it was just a misunderstanding, it became clear to him that his feelings were all too real…

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

