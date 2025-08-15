Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Image | Tagged: jonas brothers, Lost Fantasy

TOLDJA: One Of The Jonas Brothers Is Writing An Image Comic Book

TOLDJA: One of the Jonas Brothers is writing an Image Comics comic book, to be published in November

Article Summary Franklin Jonas, younger Jonas Brother, is co-writing a new Image Comic spin-off with Curt Pires.

Lost Fantasy #5, launching November 19, features the debut of a key character for the spin-off series.

Franklin Jonas brings his love of comics and music experience to make his comic book writing debut.

Lost Fantasy explores a secret world of monster hunters, with rookie Henry Blackheart as the lead.

Image Comics' November 2025 solicits and solicitations include Lost Fantasy #5 by Curt Pires and guest artist Maxi Dall'o. with a new story arc, but also the first appearance of a new character, who will be getting a spin-off series co-written by singer/songwriter and debut comics writer Franklin Jonas, who hosted the Image Comics panel at San Diego Comic-Con last month.

Franklin Jonas is younger brother to Kevin, Joe and Nick, and a singer and actor in his own right, as well as graduating from the Blackbird Academy in Nashville with a certificate in audio engineering and working as a studio engineer in LA. He has appeared in films such as Ponyo and Camp Rock 2, TV shows such as Jonas and Married to Jonas, and has released his own music. Oh, and he also has 1.9 million followers on TikTok. After I ran the SDCC news, I speculated that we may be getting a new comic book series written and/or drawn by Franklin Jonas…

"I'm so excited to continue to grow Lost Fantasy in collaboration with Image Comics, our amazing retail partners and readers around the world. As a special thank you for making the book a massive success we're launching the next chapter of Lost Fantasy in a big way on November 19 with what we're calling LOST FANTASY DAY," said Pires. "Issue #5 and the volume one trade paperback will be released in stores simultaneously—with issue #5 featuring multiple homage variants to fan-favorite video games as well as a first look at a brand new Lost Fantasy spinoff being co-written by none other than comics superfan and multi hyphenate artist Frankie Jonas. We're excited to continue telling our story and finding new ways to bring people to your shops!"

Jonas added: "Comics have been my deepest passion since before I even discovered my voice in music. Writing a book was always a dream and having my name attached to such an incredible world as Lost Fantasy is an absolute honor. I've been preaching the gospel of Lost Fantasy since day one's release. When Curt reached out to me about collaborating on this exciting new project, I jumped at the opportunity. Curt is such a massive talent and getting to nestle myself beneath his wing has already been the most inspiring experience. I can't wait for people to experience what we've been cooking up."

LOST FANTASY #5

WRITER: Curt Pires

ARTIST: Maxi Dallo

COVER A: Maxi Dallo

COVER B: Alex Diotto

COVER C: Maxi Dallo

COVER D: Maxi Dallo 1:15 $5.99

COVER E: Alex Diotto 1:25

COVER F: Maxi Dallo 1:50 $5.99

COVER G: [ SKETCH COVER ] $5.99

COVER H: James Stokoe $5.99

2025-11-19 48FC (full color) T+ $4.99

NEW STORY ARC / JUMPING ON POINT. Following the conclusion of Henry's brutal case in Montana, Henry has no time to rest, as he's immediately thrust into solving the murder of one of his closest family members. The Spine Tingling Second Story Arc of The Fresh New Fantasy hit of the year starts now in…** LOST FANTASY BOOK TWO: A WORLD BEYOND. ** Plus: an exclusive first look at a brand new lost fantasy spinoff co-written by Curt Pires and Franklin Jonas! Don't miss the first appearance of a sure to be fan favorite character!

In Lost Fantasy, there's a magical world that lies beneath ours, and first contact was made over a hundred years ago between the two worlds due to a natural disaster, resulting in a schism that allowed monsters to break through. Since then, secret monster slayers, known as The Great Hunters, have been working with global leaders to police the border and to keep our world safe from the creatures that lurk in the shadows. But something broke through resulting in a mysterious mass killing in Montana, and causing things to shift in a way that will ripple through both worlds. Safety now rests in the hands of rookie monster hunter Henry Blackheart. Lost Fantasy #5 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 19th of November.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!