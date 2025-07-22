Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: jonas brothers, sdcc

One Of The Jonas Brothers Will Host Image Comics Panel At SDCC

One of the Jonas Brothers will host an Image Comics panel at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Franklin Jonas, youngest Jonas Brother, will host the Image Comics panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

Panel guests include top creators: Gerry Duggan, Curt Pires, Tony Fleecs, and Chris Condon.

Franklin Jonas brings his music, acting, and influencer background to the comic industry spotlight.

With 1.9M TikTok fans, Franklin may tease his own comic projects and draw new fans to comics.

It's official, one of the Jonas Brothers will be moderating the Image Comics panel Storytelling, Genre, and Crafting Unforgettable Comics panel at San Diego Comic-Con on the Sunday of the show, with Gerry Duggan, Curt Pires, Tony Fleecs, and Chris Condon, 11.30am in Room 10. And they will be asked questions about the creation of their comic books, and the sausage-making of how they actually are put together by a Jonas Brother. Which one, you ask? Well, turns out it's Franklin. And he's very excited.

Maybe not the Jonas brother you were looking for, but Franklin Jonas, younger brother to Kevin, Joe and Nick, and a singer and actor in his own right, as well as graduating from the Blackbird Academy in Nashville with a certificate in audio engineering and working as a studio engineer in LA. He has appeared in films such as Ponyo and Camp Rock 2, TV shows such as Jonas and Married to Jonas, and has released his own music. Oh, and he also has 1.9 million followers on TikTok, where he has announced he's hosting the Image Comics panel. But is that all? Is a new comic book series written and/or drawn by Franklin Jonas on the cards as a result of this? I mean, come on, it can't hurt, right? And hey, as we said he has all those TikTok followers just waiting to run into their local comic shop to pick up a copy of whatever it might be…

Image Comics: Storytelling, Genre, and Crafting Unforgettable Comics

Sunday July 27, 2025 11:30am – 12:30pm Room 10

A freewheeling conversation amongst some of the top talent in the comics industry. Gerry Duggan (Falling in Love on the Path to Hell), Curt Pires (Lost Fantasy), Chris Condon (That Texas Blood, News from the Fallout), and Tony Fleecs (Feral, Local Man) discuss genre, storytelling, industry secrets, and tricks-of-the-trade. Moderated by Franklin Jonas.

