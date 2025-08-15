Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits And Solicitations

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: gi joe, spawn, transformers, youngblood

Image Comics has dropped their full November 2025 solicits, including the return of Die from Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans, a Rob Liefeld relaunch of Youngblood, a Robert Kirkman relaunch of Capes, a Tyler Kirkham relaunch of Final Boss, a Colossal Kaya, and a Spawn Christmas celebration with I Saw Santa…

I SAW SANTA: A SPAWN UNIVERSE CHRISTMAS STORY #1 (OF 2)

WRITER: Chris Killian, Andrew Sanders

ARTIST: Thomas Nachlik

COVER A: Marco Failla

COVER B: [ BLANK SKETCH ]

2025-11-26 48 FC (full color) T+ $5.99

Santa gives presents to the good kids and a stocking full of coal to the bad ones. But what happens when one disturbed child takes offense to Santa's gift of coal, and makes it his life's mission to torment Jolly Ol' Saint Nick for the rest of his life? Sam and Twitch discover the bodies, but only Spawn can put an end to it.

YOUNGBLOOD (2025) #1

WRITER: Rob Liefeld

ARTIST: Rob Liefeld

COVER A: Rob Liefeld

COVER B: Rob Liefeld

COVER C: Skottie Young

COVER D: Ryan Stegman, Rob Liefeld

COVER E: Daniel Warren Johnson

COVER F: Ryan Ottley, Rob Liefeld

COVER H: Kael Ngu 1:25

COVER I: E.M. Gist

COVER J: Mark Spears

COVER K: Rob Liefeld FOIL, Signed CGC $5.99

2025-11-05 40 FC (full color) T+ $4.99

The Blood is back! Creator Rob Liefeld returns to write and draw the comic that started it all. The Team is summoned to a crisis in the Pacific as a mysterious vessel appears and a deadly nemesis is revealed!

CAPES #1

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: Mark Englert

COVER A: Ryan Ottley, Dave McCaig

COVER B: Mark Englert

COVER C: Cory Walker 1:10

COVER D: Jahnoy Lindsay 1:25

COVER E: Ryan Ottley 1:50

COVER F: [ BLANK SKETCH ]

2025-11-19 32 FC (full color) M-Mature $3.99

NEW SERIES LONG OUT-OF-PRINT AND VERY IN-DEMAND! RE-INTRODUCING ROBERT KIRKMAN AND MARK ENGLERT'S CORNER OF THE INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE! A special remastering of CAPES, featuring new art and dialogue!

BOLT! KID THOR! KNOCK OUT! CAPTAIN COSMIC! CLAIRE VOYANT! BIG BRAIN! COMMANDER CAPITALISM! Welcome to Capes Inc, employers of your favorite super heroes that protect—well, at least when they're on the clock—New York City from threats like MACHINE HEAD, TITAN…and now are in the crosshairs of an enemy they never expected!

DIE: LOADED #1

WRITER: Kieron Gillen

ARTIST: Stephanie Hans

COVER A: Stephanie Hans

COVER B: Peach Momoko

2025-11-12 32 FC (full color) M-Mature $3.99

DIE returns for an epic new story of a dark fantasy adventure game gone horrifically right or wonderfully wrong. A year after their return from the hellish game world, the players gather for Chuck's wake. They've finished with the game. The game isn't finished with them. The three-time Hugo Award-nominated series is back in November. Get ready to roll initiative. Who's going to DIE this time?

THE DIE RPG QUICKSTART GAME GUIDE

WRITER: Kieron Gillen

ARTIST: Stephanie Hans

COVER A: Stephanie Hans

2025-11-12 56 FC (full color) M-Mature $6.99

DIE returns with DIE: Loaded this month. The temptation to try the Origins Award-winning DIE RPG will be strong. We make it easy for you with this self-contained, comic-format quickstart. It gives you all the rules and characters you need to play, and includes a complete multi-session scenario to get you started. Just add dice, friends, and a desire to be sucked into a game.

Written and illustrated by the creators of the comic, Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans, this is your gateway to making your own, bespoke DIE experience at home.

FINAL BOSS #1

WRITER: Tyler Kirkham

ARTIST: Tyler Kirkham, David Miller, Ifan Noor

COVER A: Tyler Kirkham

COVER B: V Ken Marion

COVER C: Ryan Ottley

COVER D: Tyler Kirkham 1:25

COVER E: Tyler Kirkham 1:50

COVER F: Jae Lee 1:100 foil

COVER G: Lee Gold 1:250

COVER H: Tyler Kirkham 1:500 feat. unique remarque sketch by Kirkham

2025-11-19 48 FC (full color) M-Mature $4.99

From the dynamic creator and artist, Tyler Kirkham (Amazing Spider-Man, Green Lantern), comes a thrilling new action hero: Tommy Brazen in FINAL BOSS! Get ready for an over-the-top adventure that's a high-octane nod to classic action stories. Trying to forge a new path, Tommy uses his newfound powers for various paid enforcer gigs and street fights, only to uncover a past far more complex than he ever imagined.

COLOSSAL KAYA

WRITER: Wes Craig

ARTIST: Nathan Fox, James Harren, Mike Huddleston, Declan Shalvey, Ryan Stegman

COVER A: Wes Craig

2025-11-12 48 FC (full color) T $4.99

Nathan Fox! James Harren! Mike Huddleston! Declan Shalvey! Ryan Stegman! Wes Craig teams up with some of the greatest artists in modern comics for a jam-packed SPECIAL. Wrap around cover by Wes Craig! Classic centrefold! A_ colossal_ 48 pages of story and extras! COLOSSAL KAYA is an exclusive single issue, not to be collected in a trade paperback and includes a 6-page introduction to the series, perfect for new readers.

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #26 HAMA FILES EDITION #26

WRITER: Larry Hama

ARTIST: Larry Hama, Steve Leialoha, George Roussos

COVER A: Mike Zeck, Bob Wiacek

COVER B: Chris Mooneyham

COVER C: Mike Zeck, Bob Wiacek Foil Cardstock, Matte Lam

2025-11-26 24 FC (full color) T $3.99

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF SNAKE-EYES!

One of the most in-demand G.I. JOE issues of all time is back in a special new printing featuring two of the most popular characters ever—SNAKE-EYES and STORM SHADOW.

Re-discover one of the most shocking moments in G.I. Joe history as the true story of Snake-Eyes is revealed for the first time ever.

Every Hama Files Edition will feature a special letter from Larry Hama, offering new behind the scenes information and special insights into the most iconic issues of G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO.

IMPACT WINTER: EVENFALL (ONE-SHOT)

WRITER: Travis Beacham

ARTIST: Sumeyye Kesgin

COVER A: Sumeyye Kesgin, Valentina Taddeo

2025-11-05 40 FC (full color) M-Mature $4.99

The year is 1953. The Cold War is at its height, and intelligence operative Penelope Chambers is running an off-the-books investigation into the disappearance of female agents in Eastern Europe. When she's called to Soviet Prague for a routine drop, Penelope will come face-to-face with death or the possibility of everlasting life…

From creator TRAVIS BEACHAM (Pacific Rim) and artist SUMEYYE KESGIN (Voyagis) comes another official prequel story to the hit Audible Original.

WITCHBLADE #16

WRITER: Marguerite Bennett

ARTIST: Giuseppe Cafaro, Arif Prianto

COVER A: Giuseppe Cafaro, Arif Prianto

COVER B: Leirix Li

COVER C: Sozomaika

COVER D: Leirix Li 1:10

COVER E: Sozomaika 1:25

2025-11-12 32 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

Paranoia grips the city as the vigilante cuts a bloody path through the grime-soaked streets. A subset of officers at Sara's precinct have begun to make matters worse, escalating the tension by intimidating citizens with a small Military grade arsenal. Sara has followed the clues and is now face to face with the supernatural killer whose motives follow a warped sense of justice. Can the Witchblade bring balance back to the city before it erupts into riots or spirals into something even worse?

Join Top Cow as we celebrate Witchblade's landmark 30th Anniversary issue!

ARTIFICIAL #3 (OF 4)

WRITER: Maria Llovet

ARTIST: Maria Llovet

COVER A: Maria Llovet

COVER B: Maria Llovet 1:10

COVER C: Maria Llovet

2025-11-12 32 FC (full color) M-Mature $3.99

The lines between love and obsession grow thinner as Clara's perfect partner refuses to stay within the boundaries she thought she set. With her personal and professional life colliding, she begins to realize that the fantasy may be far harder to escape than it was to create.

9 1/2 Weeks meets Terminator in ARTIFICIAL, the new erotic thriller by acclaimed creator **Maria Llovet **(Crave, Violent Flowers, All The Things We Didn't Do Last Night).

ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #6

WRITER: Deniz Camp

ARTIST: Eric Zawadzki

COVER A: Eric Zawadzki

COVER B: Marcos Martín

2025-11-05 40 FC (full color) M-Mature $4.99

The hit ongoing series returns from Deniz Camp (Ultimates, Absolute Martian Manhunter) and Eric Zawadzki!

Are you or someone you love suffering from Retro Anterograde Temporal Diminishment? Do you find yourself vacillating between child and octogenarian from one moment to the next? Is it increasingly difficult to remember important details such as your name, your address, the date, the faces of cherished loved ones? If so, see a doctor and ask about your options!

THE AUTHOR IMMORTAL #2

WRITER: Frank J. Barbiere

ARTIST: Morgan Beem

COVER A: Morgan Beem

COVER B: Rye Hickman

2025-11-12 32 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

Chapter 2: Rules of Civility

Hector arrives inside the world of his favorite story and comes face to face with an unexpected version of a familiar character.

Al deals with the local wild life.

BLOOD & THUNDER #7

WRITER: Benito Cereno

ARTIST: E.J. Su, "Michele ""Msassyk"" Assarasakorn"

COVER A: E.J. Su, Michele "Msassyk" Assarasakorn

COVER B: Khary Randolph, Emilio Lopez

COVER C: Haining 1:10

COVER D: Erica Henderson 1:25

COVER E: Karen S. Darboe 1:50

COVER F: [ BLANK SKETCH ]

2025-11-12 32 FC (full color) M-Mature $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

After the shocking revelations in the last issue, Blood finds herself relentlessly hunted by her enemies

And meet the unforgettable OOLA-LAH!

CREEPSHOW VOL. 4 #3 (OF 5)

WRITER: Alex Paknadel, Philip Francassi

ARTIST: Robert Carey, Amilcar Pinna, Ellie Wright, Amanda Grazini

COVER A: Lorenzo De Felici

COVER B: Amilcar Pinna

COVER C: Jorge Fornés 1:10

2025-11-19 32 FC (full color) M-Mature $3.99

THE CREEPIEST CREEPSHOW YET CONTINUES!

Alex Paknadel (Cult of The Lamb) and Amilcar Pinna (Generation X) step behind the velvet rope for a night that will thrill your tastebuds with tasteless activities…

Then Bram Stoker Award-nominated author Phillip Francassi (Boys in The Valley) and Robert Carey (Outsiders) invite you to the movies where good behavior is a matter of life…and a whole lotta death.

DEATH TO PACHUCO #2 (OF 5)

WRITER: Henry Barajas

ARTIST: Rachel Merrill, Lee Loughridge

COVER A: David Lapham, Lee Loughridge

COVER B: DaNi, Brad Simpson

COVER C: Ryan Cecil Smith

COVER D: David Lapham 1:10

COVER E: David Lapham, Lee Loughridge 1:25

COVER F: DaNi 1:10

COVER G: DaNi, Brad Simpson 1:25

COVER H: Ryan Cecil Smith 1:25

2025-11-12 32 FC (full color) M-Mature $3.99

The criminal trial has begun to find the 13th Street Gang guilty of killing Carlos Urbano, but the evidence is thinner than a communion wafer. P.I. Ricky Tellez needs to find the real killer, or his client's daughter is going to take the rap.

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #35

WRITER: James Tynion IV, Scott Snyder

ARTIST: Martin Simmonds, Joshua Hixson, Jordie Bellaire

COVER A: Martin Simmonds

COVER B: Caleb Ady 1:10

COVER C: Dylan Burnett 1:25

COVER D: Tyler Boss Diecut $6.99

2025-11-26 40 FC (full color) M-Mature $4.99

Lee Harvey Oswald has unleashed the Department of Truth's most unhinged agents to bring in Cole Turner by any means necessary. Caged in by nightmares from all sides, Cole chooses the devil he knows. Cole chooses the Star-Faced Man.

Also in this issue: superstar creators Scott Snyder and Joshua Hixson conclude their history-making Elvis epic!

ESCAPE #4

WRITER: Rick Remender

ARTIST: Daniel Acuña

COVER A: Daniel Acuña

COVER B: Ryan Sook 1:15

2025-11-26 32 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

Wounded and alone, Milton wakes up in the home of a family hiding from the war. But safety is short-lived. As tensions rise and secrets surface, Milton must decide who to trust—and how far he's willing to go to survive.

EVERYTHING DEAD & DYING #3 (OF 5)

WRITER: Tate Brombal

ARTIST: Jacob Phillips

COVER A: Jacob Phillips

COVER B: Jacob Phillips

COVER C: Michael Walsh 1:10

2025-11-19 32 FC (full color) M-Mature $4.99

Death has come to the town of Caverton, and Jack is left to pick up the pieces. But in saving the family he has left, will he condemn the rest of his neighbors and friends to an even worse fate? And as the human survivors get split up, the dead only grow hungrier…

EXQUISITE CORPSES #7

WRITER: Michael Walsh, James Tynion IV

ARTIST: Claire Roe, Michael Walsh

COVER A: Michael Walsh

COVER B: Claire Roe

COVER C: Michael Walsh Polybag Variant with Insert and Collectible Card $6.99

COVER D: [ TBD ] Stealth Variant: Artist to be revealed

COVER E: Marley Zarcone 1:25

COVER F: Mahmud Asrar 1:50

COVER G: Michael Walsh 1:10 Secret Foil Thank You 1:10 INCV (Not Solicited)

2025-11-19 32 FC (full color) M-Mature $4.99

Every Halloween, all the teenagers in Oak Valley throw a party out at the Pit. Tonight, as the keg is tapped and the band kicks off their set, survivors and killers alike make their way toward the festivities, ready to light the fuse on the most explosive rager the town has ever seen… Michael Walsh (Universal Monsters: Frankenstein) and Claire Roe (Dark Spaces: Hollywood Special) rejoin James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth) for a brutal turning point in the smash-hit horror phenomenon!

FERAL #18

WRITER: Tony Fleecs

ARTIST: Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez, Brad Simpson

COVER A: Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner

COVER B: Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner

COVER C: Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner 1:10

2025-11-26 32 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

Tensions flare between Elsie and Gigi under Pet City's new leadership! Things haven't been the same between the two cats since Elsie's betrayal and now Gigi's been offered a choice that could change our cats' lives forever… And her answer will shock everyone.

G.I. JOE #13

WRITER: Joshua Williamson

ARTIST: Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire

COVER A: Tom Reilly

COVER B: Mark Spears

COVER C: Ben Oliver 1:10

COVER D: Jesus Merino, Adriano Lucas 1:25

COVER E: Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim 1:50

COVER F: Ludo Lullabi 1:100 Foil Cardstock, Matte Lam

COVER G: [ BLANK SKETCH ]

COVER H: Eric Canete Die Cut $4.99

2025-11-05 32 FC (full color) T $3.99

NEW ARC

THE DREADNOK WAR BEGINS HERE!

When Cobra Commander is betrayed by one of his closest allies, he's targeted for revenge by the Dreadnoks!

But in his darkest hour, the only one who can save Cobra Commander is…Duke?

The team-up you never expected kicks off THE BIGGEST G.I. JOE story yet, one so action-packed that it will ship bi-weekly from the dream team of Joshua Williamson and Tom Reilly!

G.I. JOE #14

WRITER: Joshua Williamson

ARTIST: Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire

COVER A: Tom Reilly

COVER B: Eric Canete

COVER C: Ben Oliver 1:10

COVER D: Jesus Merino, Adriano Lucas 1:25

COVER E: Carmine Di Giandomenico 1:50

2025-11-19 32 FC (full color) T $3.99

DREADNOK WAR CONTINUES!

Duke and Cobra Commander are on the run and the only way to survive the Dreadnoks is trusting each other.

And that's the last thing either of them plans to do…

Plus, the FIRST APPEARANCE of a fan favorite character.

The most action-packed G.I. Joe epic yet continues with two issues each month!

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #322

WRITER: Larry Hama

ARTIST: Paul Pelletier, Tony Kordos, Francesco Segala

COVER A: Andy Kubert, Laura Martin

COVER B: Andy Kubert

COVER C: Steve Beach 1:10

2025-11-12 32 FC (full color) T $3.99

RETURN TO THE TERROR DROME!

FROSTBITE and SNOW JOB lead an assault on COBRA's deadly fortress…but nothing is what it seems!

GEIGER #20

WRITER: Geoff Johns

ARTIST: Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

COVER A: Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

COVER B: Germán Peralta

COVER C: Sean Von Gorman, Brad Anderson

2025-11-12 32 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

THE NORTHERNER: DEAD AMERICA, PART 1. After the explosive finale of REDCOAT: THE NORTHERNER, the mysterious Union soldier finds himself face to face with Tariq Geiger in the radioactive future. But is he here to help…or to change everything? The next era of GEIGER begins here.

GHOST PEPPER #5

WRITER: Ludo Lullabi

ARTIST: Ludo Lullabi

COVER A: Ludo Lullabi

COVER B: Ejikure

COVER C: Kael Ngu 1:10

COVER D: Leirix Li 1:25

COVER E: Frédéric Pham Chuong 1:50

2025-11-19 32 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

The legend of Loloi and her mysterious ally has spread.

And now the most dangerous people in the world are following the scent…

GOOD AS DEAD #3

WRITER: David Lapham, Maria Lapham

ARTIST: David Lapham, Dee Cunniffe

COVER A: David Lapham

2025-11-19 48 FC (full color) M-Mature $7.99

The good ol' Valade boys have a violent message for Sherrif David Calhoun – stay the hell away from their brother JP, who may just hold the secret of what happened to Port Lindon.

Then again, David's never been good at doing what he's told.

HORNSBY & HALO #12

WRITER: Peter J. Tomasi

ARTIST: Peter Snejbjerg, John Kalisz

COVER A: Peter Snejbjerg, John Kalisz

COVER B: Andrei Bressan, Morry Hollowell

2025-11-26 32 FC (full color) T $3.99

The nefarious plans of rogue agents Beezle and Domino result in Rose and Zach's parents being arrested in New York City, leaving the kids to fend for themselves on the streets! The kids are drawn towards a celestial power within the bowels of the subway that may be the start of own their undoing…

HECTOR PLASM HUNT THE BIGFOOT #2 (OF 3)

WRITER: Benito Cereno

ARTIST: Derek Hunter, Spencer Holt

COVER A: Derek Hunter

COVER B: Lee Gatlin

COVER C: Nate Bellegarde, Olli Hihnala 1:10

COVER D: Tom Fowler, Olli Hihnala 1:25

2025-11-19 32 FC (full color) M-Mature $3.99

Ghost hunter Hector Plasm and Bigfoot expert Lip Dyson delve deep into the woods to track the murderous monster of Monkey Ridge, but each new clue leads them down darker and stranger paths. Curious footprints, bizarre rock formations, and sinister sigils all point to something more than a cryptid infestation.

LAZARUS: FALLEN #6

WRITER: Greg Rucka

ARTIST: Michael Lark

COVER A: Michael Lark

2025-11-19 32 FC (full color) M-Mature $3.99

"Rise, Part 6 – Conclusion"

Marisol is forced into a deal with the devil when Malcolm pulls her back into service. In the desert of North Africa, Sonja Bittner and Forever Carlyle once again meet in battle…for the final time.

I, TYRANT #5

WRITER: e e zann

ARTIST: Godfarr

COVER A: Godfarr

COVER B: Valerio Giangiordano 1:20

COVER C: Ryan Gajda 1:50

2025-11-26 32 FC (full color) M-Mature$3.99

"**CREATION MYTH NEEDS A DEVIL,**" Part Five

In this wondrous mess of a wrap to the first story arc, the Shah of Persia goes mad. Whatever it is that frightful freaks have, Zahhak offers more. Hafez insists that the undead Arab master is dragging him into an altered dimension, channeling him through time's cylinder. Will Hafez's ardor and alarm for that possibility afford Zahhak his hoped-for return?

DEADLY TALES OF THE GUNSLINGER SPAWN #13

WRITER: Jimmy Palmiotti

ARTIST: Patric Reynolds

COVER A: Marco Failla

COVER B: Francesco Mattina

2025-11-19 24 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

As the Gunslinger gets closer to those who abducted his sister, a sinister force arrives to end his search once and for all!

VIKING MOON #3 (OF 5)

WRITER: Joe Pruett

ARTIST: Marcelo Frusin

COVER A: Marcelo Frusin

2025-11-26 32 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

All out battle issue! The Vikings have sought shelter amongst the ruins of an abandoned Norse settlement as the Natives and their Werewolf protectors close in for the kill! A tale of blood-curling horror and barbaric adventure from Eisner Award winner JOE PRUETT (VOICES IN MY HEAD, Cable, Domino) and legendary artist MARCELO FRUSIN (Hellblazer, Loveless, KICK-ASS, THE NEW GIRL).

KING SPAWN #51

WRITER: Rory McConville

ARTIST: Yildiray Çınar

COVER A: Danny Earls

COVER B: Marco Failla

2025-11-12 24 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

Life in the criminal underworld can be dangerous. Life in that world, while also being hunted by Spawn, is absolutely horrific!

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA BLACK & WHITE SPECIAL #2 (OF 2)

WRITER: James Tynion IV

ARTIST: Martin Simmonds

COVER A: Martin Simmonds

COVER B: Anwita Citriya DULL UV

2025-11-26 56 BW (black & white) T+ $6.99

FINAL ISSUE

THE EISNER AWARD-NOMINATED SERIES CONCLUDES IN A GORGEOUS NEW FORMAT!

Dr. John Seward struggles against the mounting evidence that his daughter is under the thrall of a blood-sucking supernatural being! But nothing can prepare him for the final confrontation with Van Helsing, and Count Dracula!

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: THE INVISIBLE MAN #4 (OF 4)

WRITER: James Tynion IV

ARTIST: DaNi, Brad Simpson

COVER A: DaNi, Brad Simpson

COVER B: Ryan Sook Dull Uv

COVER C: David Aja 1:10 Dull UV

COVER D: Ryan Sook 1:25 Dull UV

COVER E: Anwita Citriya 1:50 dull uv

COVER F: David Talaski 1:75 DULL UV

2025-11-26 32 FC (full color) T+ $4.99

FINAL ISSUE

Everything has been leading to this. The world will finally see Jack Griffin's true face as THE INVISIBLE MAN is unleashed!

LOST FANTASY #5

WRITER: Curt Pires

ARTIST: Maxi Dallo

COVER A: Maxi Dallo

COVER B: Alex Diotto

COVER C: Maxi Dallo

COVER D: Maxi Dallo 1:15 $5.99

COVER E: Alex Diotto 1:25

COVER F: Maxi Dallo 1:50 $5.99

COVER G: [ SKETCH COVER ] $5.99

COVER H: James Stokoe $5.99

2025-11-19 48FC (full color) T+ $4.99

NEW STORY ARC / JUMPING ON POINT.

Following the conclusion of Henry's brutal case in Montana, Henry has no time to rest, as he's immediately thrust into solving the murder of one of his closest family members.

The Spine Tingling Second Story Arc of The Fresh New Fantasy hit of the year starts now in…** LOST FANTASY BOOK TWO: A WORLD BEYOND. **

Plus: an exclusive first look at a brand new lost fantasy spinoff co-written by Curt Pires and Franklin Jonas! Don't miss the first appearance of a sure to be fan favorite character!

NO MAN'S LAND #3 (OF 4)

WRITER: Szymon Kudrański

ARTIST: Szymon Kudrański

COVER A: Szymon Kudrański

COVER B: Szymon Kudrański

COVER C: Szymon Kudrański

2025-11-19 32 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

As new evidence points to political motives, FBI and KGB agents press deeper into the mystery, following a trail of blood… that may lead them straight to the killer.

RADIANT BLACK #39

WRITER: Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark

ARTIST: Marcelo Costa

COVER A: Felipe Watanabe

COVER B: Matt Taylor

COVER C: Felipe Watanabe 1:20

2025-11-19 32 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

With Chicago on edge, Marshall tries to carve out one single normal evening—but something wrong is looming on the HORIZON, and sometimes all it takes is a spark…

RAT CITY #20

WRITER: Erica Schultz

ARTIST: Zé Carlos

COVER A: Von Randal

COVER B: Mirko Colak

2025-11-26 24 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

The Deviant has been banished straight to HELL, only to find a former ally, now in the employ of the current ruler of Hell, waiting for him.

ROGUE SUN #31

WRITER: Ryan Parrott, Nick Cotton

ARTIST: A. Abel

COVER A: Stefano Simeone

COVER B: Marco Locati

COVER C: Stefano Simeone 1:20

2025-11-12 32 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

It's time for a COLLEGE VISIT! With graduation edging ever-closer, Dylan has to start thinking about the future—and that means it's time for a road trip! But an old enemy has returned, HELLBENT on vengeance, and nowhere—and no-one—is safe.

ROOK: EXODUS #8

WRITER: Geoff Johns

ARTIST: Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson

COVER A: Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson

COVER B: Jason Fabok, Brad Anderson

COVER C: Kael Ngu

COVER D: Derrick Chew 1:20

2025-11-05 32 FC (full color) T $3.99

The critically-acclaimed hit sci-fi series continues! The mission to save Bloodhound leads Rook, Dire Wolf, and Matterhorn into the deepest tunnels of Exodus…where Arachnid awaits. Thousands of mutated spiders swarm from the shadows, threatening to end mission to save the planet. And when the mysterious Warden known as Stag makes his move, another Warden may not make it out alive.

SACRIFICERS #17

WRITER: Rick Remender

ARTIST: Max Fiumara

COVER A: Max Fiumara

COVER B: Chuma Hill 1:15

2025-11-05 32 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

After the rebellion's bloody climax, a new order rises from the ashes. As Soluna confronts the consequences of her fateful choice, old wounds reopen and new alliances are tested. But in a world reshaped by sacrifice and betrayal, peace may prove just as dangerous as war.

SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #21

WRITER: Thomas Healy

ARTIST: Von Randal

COVER A: Von Randal

COVER B: Marco Failla

2025-11-05 24 FC (full color) T+$3.99

After Sam's confrontation with the phantom of a killer, Twitch starts to think that Sam is suffering from something more than just PTSD.

SKINBREAKER #3

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: David Finch, Annalisa Leoni

COVER A: David Finch

COVER B: David Finch

COVER C: Tony Moore 1:10

COVER D: Lorenzo De Felici 1:25

COVER E: Eric Canete 1:50

2025-11-26 32 FC (full color) T+ $4.99

THE ACCLAIMED HIT FROM ROBERT KIRKMAN AND DAVID FINCH CONTINUES!

New enemies have come for The Elder and his tribe– but are his own people an even greater threat?

SKINBREAKER TREASURY EDITION #3

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: David Finch, Annalisa Leoni

COVER A: David Finch

2025-11-26 32 FC (full color) T+ $14.99

PRESENTED IN A GORGEOUS TREASURY FORMAT ON DELUXE NEWSPRINT PAPER!

THE ACCLAIMED HIT FROM ROBERT KIRKMAN AND DAVID FINCH CONTINUES!

New enemies have come for The Elder and his tribe– but are his own people an even greater threat?

NOTE: 10×14 trim book on newsprint paper!

SPAWN #372

WRITER: Todd McFarlane

ARTIST: Brett Booth

COVER A: Brett Booth

COVER B: Jonathan Uribe

2025-11-26 24 FC (full color) T+$3.99

The aftermath of Nyx's attack on Heaven is still being felt across the globe. Now, a group of humans has decided to rid the world of Spawn.

SPAWN: THE DARK AGES #2 (OF 6)

WRITER: Liam McCormack-Sharp

ARTIST: Liam McCormack-Sharp

COVER A: Liam McCormack-Sharp

COVER B: Ryan Brown

2025-11-05 24 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

The Devil Spawn can occasionally be a creature of honor, but at a moment's notice, his brutality can be legendary. The Saxons are about to find out.

THE CURSE OF SHERLEE JOHNSON #4

WRITER: Daniel Henriques

ARTIST: Jonathan Glapion

COVER A: Jonathan Glapion

COVER B: Dan Panosian

COVER C: Jonathan Glapion

2025-11-19 24 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

Is Sherlee the child Boots warned Spawn about? The group is closing in on the safety of the Carrier of Cities, but the Stranger's presence is a danger they can't outrun.

THE POWER FANTASY #13

WRITER: Kieron Gillen

ARTIST: Caspar Wijngaard

COVER A: Caspar Wijngaard

COVER B: Juni Ba

2025-11-12 32 FC (full color) M-Mature $3.99

The truth will set us free. Alternatively, it'll kill us all. Let's find out.

THE ROCKETFELLERS #11

WRITER: Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul

ARTIST: Francis Manapul

COVER A: Francis Manapul

COVER B: Jesus Merino, Morry Hollowell

2025-11-26 32 FC (full color) T $3.99

It's all come to this! As the future finally catches up to the past, Roland must come face-to-face with the monster he's created: his sister, Raina Rocketfeller. This dangerous family reunion digs up old wounds while leaving one family member permanently scarred.

NEWS FROM THE FALLOUT #6 (OF 6)

WRITER: Chris Condon

ARTIST: Jeffrey Alan Love

COVER A: Jeffrey Alan Love

COVER B: Martin Simmonds

2025-11-19 32 BW (black & white) M-Mature $3.99

INTO THE DARKNESS – THE EPIC CONCLUSION OF NEWS FROM THE FALLOUT IS HERE! In this final chapter, it's an epic, one-on-one collision with the evil of General McCoy as Otis and Old Joe's survivors attempt an escape through the pitch-black tunnel networks beneath the abandoned silver mining town of Dead Water, Nevada.

THE SCORCHED #48

WRITER: Todd McFarlane

ARTIST: Stephen Segovia

COVER A: Von Randal

COVER B: Francesco Mattina

2025-11-26 24 FC (full color) T+ $3.99

The team has faced struggles in the past, but with the death of someone close to the team, this may just be the breaking point.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #124

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano, Dave McCaig

COVER A: David Finch, Dave McCaig

COVER B: Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig DULL UV

COVER C: Zach Howard, Nelson Daniel dull uv

2025-11-05 32 FC (full color) M-Mature $3.99

ALL OUT WAR CONTINUES! The end is near.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #125

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano, Dave McCaig

COVER A: David Finch, Dave McCaig

COVER B: Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig DULL UV

COVER C: Zach Howard, Nelson Daniel DULL UV

2025-11-19 32 FC (full color) M-Mature $3.99

The f*ck f*cking f*ckity f*cking penultimate chapter of All Out Motherf*cking War!

TRANSFORMERS #26

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: Dan Mora, Mike Spicer

COVER A: David Nakayama

COVER B: Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer

COVER C: Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer 1:10

COVER D: Kael Ngu 1:25

COVER E: Dan Mora, Andres Juarez 1:50

2025-11-12 32 FC (full color) T $3.99

ROBERT KIRKMAN AND DAN MORA SHAKE UP THE ENERGON UNIVERSE!

Optimus Prime…betrayed?

The Autobots' newest hope may turn out to be their downfall.

The most shocking TRANSFORMERS story continues here!

UNDER YORK TP

WRITER: Sylvain Runberg

ARTIST: Mirka Andolfo

COVER A: Mirka Andolfo

2025-11-26 160 FC (full color) $16.99

New York's destiny is written in its depths…

Alison Walker is a promising young painter in Manhattan. But she has a secret. She's also a witch. She and her family belong to the world of Under York, a mysterious, underground New York where five powerful clans of witches have reigned for centuries. These families with their strict codes of life, drawn from the country's main communities (African, Irish, Chinese, Mexican, and Amerindian) practice magic as powerful as it is dangerous. For generations, they have been hunted and persecuted. Today, they secretly influence life on the surface and its inhabitants. Their revenge is to participate in the destiny of a world that banished them. This is the universe in which Alison Walker grew up. The universe she fled and doesn't want to hear about anymore. Until fate catches up with her…

Acclaimed French writer SYLVAIN RUNBERG (_Watchdogs, Warship: Jolly Roge_r) and superstar Harvey Award winner MIRKA ANDOLFO deliver a fascinating tale where urban fantasy takes root in the bowels of the world's most famous city. Two universes- that of contemporary New York and its dynamism and modernity and that of the secret, underground magical clans of Under York- collide in the destiny of a young witch on the run.

ADVENTUREMAN: FAMILY FREE, VOL. 4 HC

WRITER: Matt Fraction

ARTIST: Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

COVER A: Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

2025-11-12 88 FC (full color) $16.99

The Connell family — transformed into modern avatars of the Adventureman Mythos– straddle the barrier between the Worlds of the way things were and the way things could be… but only one can become the World of the way things ARE. The secrets of sagas past will be revealed! Nothing will be the same!

Collects Adventureman: Family Tree #1-3

ANZUELO TP

WRITER: Emma Ríos

ARTIST: Emma Ríos

COVER A: Emma Ríos

2025-11-19 304 FC (full color) $19.99

**"A sweeping magical-realist coming-of-age story set after the apocalypse." **— The New York Times

**"Ríos pits a group of teens against a changed world in a bid to survive in this stunningly rendered postapocalyptic eco-horror graphic novel." **— Publishers Weekly (starred review)

A gorgeous and brutal story that revolts against the notion of violence as the only response to a life without hope.

The Sea, secretly more complex than anyone imagined, rises one day. The horizon folds as the Sea absorbs the world and transforms everything that's been pulled inside it. Three kids find themselves unmoored and lost, but brought together by the physical and mental changes wrought by the tides and a desire to avoid harming any living creature.

_Anzuelo _is the critically acclaimed, hand-watercolored graphic novel by the Eisner award-winning cartoonist Emma Ríos (Pretty Deadly, Mirror, I.D.).

BLACK HEART BILLY 25TH ANNIVERSARY HC

WRITER: Rick Remender, Kieron Dwyer, Harper Jaten

ARTIST: Kieron Dwyer, Rick Remender, Harper Jaten

COVER A: Kieron Dwyer, Moreno Dinisio

2025-12-17 144 BW (black & white)$29.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

**Limited edition to one printing only! **

After decades in comic-book exile, the absurd skatepunk cult classic BLACK HEART BILLY returns, celebrating 25 gloriously questionable years of terrible choices, filthy living, and a long-forgotten punk-rock ideology all wrapped up in the last thing it deserves, a fancy hardcover.

Meet Billy Black: skate-punk misfit with a robotic head, a bottomless supply of sarcastic contempt for society, and terrible impulse control. His life is a never-ending quest for fun, punk rock debauchery, and skating abandoned pools– until a deranged Nazi scientist decides to bring Adolf Hitler back inside the reanimated corpse of Jerry Garcia. Now, San Francisco is rapidly descending into a fascist hippie nightmare and only Billy, armed with snide disdain, a baseball bat, and reckless disregard for personal safety, can defeat this self-righteous, patchouli soaked, moral authority.

Created by the dynamic duo of RICK REMENDER (GROMMETS, THE SCUMBAG) and KIERON DWYER (SEA OF RED, Captain America), BLACK HEART BILLY is a joyful mash-up of comic absurdity, irreverent satire, and non-stop anarchic action.

This stylish hardcover collects the entire original run in original black & white, plus a treasure trove of previously unseen goodies and a new afterword that Remender probably wrote in a nostalgic delirium.

BLOOD & THUNDER , VOL. 1 TP

WRITER: Benito Cereno

ARTIST: E.J. Su, "Michele ""Msassyk"" Assarasakorn"

COVER A: E.J. Su

COVER B: J. Scott Campbell

2025-11-12 FC (full color) M-Mature $16.99

Writer Benito Cereno (INVINCIBLE PRESENTS: ATOM EVE & REX SPLODE), acclaimed artist E.J. Su (TECH JACKET), and visionary creator Robert Kirkman (INVINCIBLE, THE WALKING DEAD) reunite for one of the most anticipated comic book launches of the year!

The galaxy's most dangerous alien criminal has escaped prison, and he's looking for revenge against humanity.

Now the space police have called renowned bounty hunter Akeldama "Blood" Bledsoe and her (infuriatingly) pacifist sentient gun Thunder to help them find their target by any means necessary.

Torn between following in her family's footsteps and forging her own path, Blood's violent chase across the galaxy will lead her to the last place she ever expected – that is, if she can first stop the most dangerous weapon of mass destruction ever created…

Collects Blood & Thunder #1-6 .

CRIMINAL: BAD WEEKEND, VOL. 9 TP

WRITER: Ed Brubaker

ARTIST: Sean Phillips

COVER A: Sean Phillips

2025-11-19 80 FC (full color) $13.99

Celebrating the Prime Video series adaptation, the ninth story in Brubaker and Phillips' groundbreaking crime series returns to print with a stunning new cover painting and design.

The ultimate comic con crime tale is here, as Jacob (last seen in Criminal Volume 4: Bad Night) dives into the underbelly of the world of comics to escort his old mentor to a convention.

Comics won't just break your heart. Comics will kill you. And Hal Crane should know, he's been around since practically the beginning. Stuck at a convention, waiting to receive a lifetime achievement award, Hal's weekend takes us on a dark ride through the secret history of a medium that's always been haunted by crooks, swindlers, and desperate dreamers.

FREE PLANET, VOL. 1 TP

WRITER: Aubrey Sitterson

ARTIST: Jed Dougherty

COVER A: Jed Dougherty

2025-11-26 152 FC (full color) $16.99

"FREE PLANET demands to be read in a comfy chair, next to a fire, or the window of a starship, while taking in a distant supernova." —Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible)

The epic worldbuilding of Dune meets the romance and drama of Saga in this complex, action-packed space opera about the first completely free planet in human history.

In the wake of a grueling war of independence, a team of revolutionary heroes is tasked with defending their home and its uniquely potent energy source from multiple intergalactic superpowers intent on domination. But though they are each deeply committed to the dream of a free planet, they all have completely different ideas about what complete freedom actually entails. Faced with separatist movements, counterrevolutionaries, political deadlock, famine, equipment shortages, a looming trade war, violent attacks and wildly divergent ideas of how to handle each, can true freedom endure?

Informed by real-world research and extensive design work, Aubrey Sitterson (The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling, No One Left to Fight) and Jed Dougherty (Savage Hearts, Worlds' Finest) have created a comic that functions as both literature and art object, a rumination on freedom, the sacrifices it demands, the discipline it requires and the authority that must arise in its absence.

Collects Free Planet issues #1-6.

G.I. JOE, VOL. 2 TP

WRITER: Joshua Williamson

ARTIST: Andrea Milana, Lee Loughridge

COVER A: Tom Reilly

COVER B: Tom Reilly Matte Lam, Gloss UV Spot

2025-11-05 136 FC (full color) T $16.99

NIGHT FORCE! MAJOR BLUDD! NOTHING WILL BE THE SAME!

Major Bludd has returned for revenge on The Baroness—but can anything stand in his way?

Meanwhile, Clutch discovers a shocking truth from the last ally he ever expected to discover.

And Flint and Lady Jaye begin recruiting for their secret Joes team, NIGHT FORCE, starting with Special Forces legend, Beach Head.

Find out in the hottest comic book of the decade from chart-topping Energon Universe team Joshua Williamson (Duke, Cobra Commander), Andrea Milana (Cobra Commander), and Lee Loughridge (Scarlett).

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO, VOL. 4 TP

WRITER: Larry Hama

ARTIST: Paul Pelletier, Tony Kordos, Francesco Segala

COVER A: Andy Kubert, Laura Martin

COVER B: Paul Pelletier, Tony Kordos, Francesco Segala Gloss UV Spot, Matte Lam

2025-11-26 112 FC (full color) T $14.99

OPERATION: INFILTRATE SPRINGFIELD!

When members of Cobra's elite Crimson Guard turn to the Joes for sanctuary, it's an opportunity for Snake Eyes, Scarlett and their ninja team to eliminate the threat of Springfield once and for all.

Meanwhile, Cobra faces a threat from within when Destro and Baroness plot their revenge against Cobra Commander…

Legendary series writer Larry Hama is joined by returning series artist Paul Pelletier (Fantastic Four) and superstar cover artist Andy Kubert (Batman, X-Men) to continue one of the longest running titles in comics history!

Collects G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #316-320

GEHENNA: NAKED AGGRESSION TP

WRITER: Patrick Kindlon

ARTIST: Maurizio Rosenzweig

COVER A: Maurizio Rosenzweig

2025-11-12 120 FC (full color) $16.99

There's a contract out on Gehenna. But she's managed to stay alive long enough the contract has been resold several times as repackaged debt between criminal organizations. Now she intends to put a stop to the chain of custody on that debt. With a bullet.

Series creators PATRICK KINDLON (FRONTIERSMAN) and MARCO FERRARI (SCARLET) and artist MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG (Dylan Dog), bring you nonstop action inspired by The Punisher, Gun Honey, and Elektra: Assassin.

Collects Gehenna: Naked Aggression #1-4 plus a cover gallery.

GEIGER, VOL. 4 TP

WRITER: Geoff Johns

ARTIST: Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

COVER A: Gary Frank, Brad Anderson

2025-11-19 152 FC (full color) T+ $16.99

The radioactive renegade faces his most perilous challenge yet as he confronts the devastating chaos brewing in Lewistown, Montana. With his powers spiraling out of control, Tariq must fight to protect himself, his allies, and the innocent lives at stake. But salvation might only come with the unexpected aid of…Ashley Arden, The Glowing Woman!

Ashley claims she has the secrets to control her enormous energy, and can teach Geiger her ways. Can he learn to control his abilities as she has, or will his growing power doom him and everyone he holds dear?

Complicating the situation, the full force of the United States Army descends upon the town, with the enigmatic President Griffin waiting for ultimate victory against the threat of these Glowing People. What he—and Geiger—don't understand are what lengths Ashley will go to in order to fight back.

Secrets unravel, and the stakes have never been higher!

Collects GEIGER (2024) #10-15

GOLDEN RAGE, VOL. 2 TP

WRITER: Chrissy Williams

ARTIST: Lauren Knight

COVER A: Lauren Knight

2025-11-05 152 FC (full color) $16.99

In a world where old and infertile women are deemed useless to society and abandoned on an island, GOLDEN RAGE documents their golden years of making friends, baking dessert, and fighting to the death.

MOTHER KNOWS BEST builds on the first GOLDEN RAGE volume for a glorious new adventure.

Created by writer CHRISSY WILLIAMS (editor of DIE, THE WICKED + THE DIVINE), artist LAUREN KNIGHT (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and interiors colorist SOFIE DODGSON (BITTER ROOT, Tank Girl), this is the FIRST ISSUE of a brand-new five-issue miniseries where Battle Royale meets The Golden Girls.

Collects Golden Rage: Mother Knows Best #1-5.

INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 12 TP

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: Ryan Ottley, Cory Walker

COVER A: Cory Walker, Dave McCaig

2025-11-05 152 FC (full color) T+ $14.99

NOW A HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO!

These all-new definitive softcover editions collect the entire INVINCIBLE comic book series from the very beginning, with stunning new covers from Cory Walker and Dave McCaig.

In the aftermath of his battle with Conquest, Invincible and his world are left in ruins. Can he really be the hero that the people Earth need to protect them?

Meanwhile, deep in space, Omni-Man and Allen the Alien prepare for the impending Viltrumite War!

Collects INVINCIBLE #66-70 & INVINCIBLE RETURNS #1.

KARMEN TP

WRITER: Guillem March

ARTIST: Guillem March

COVER A: Guillem March

2025-11-19 FC (full color) $16.99

NEW YORK PUBLIC LIBRARY BEST NEW COMICS OF 2022

Bold, intimate, and deeply human—this original graphic novel challenges what we think we know about life, death, and everything in between.

Spanish writer and artist GUILLEM MARCH is best known for his ongoing, extensive work with DC Comics on _Batman, Catwoman, _and Harley Quinn and has worked as an artist on several graphic novels including the English editions of Monika with Titan Comics and The Dream with Europe Comics.

Here, he takes up his pen for an edgy new volume about a highly unconventional angel named Karmen and the young woman she takes under her wing when a case of heartbreak strikes hard.

Packed with surprises and metaphysics, this gorgeously drawn series deploys tenderness and humor as it dives deep into topics that matter.

Collects KARMEN #1-5.

LADY MECHANIKA: LA BELLE DAME SANS MERCI, VOL. 5 TP

WRITER: Marcia Chen, Joe Benitez

ARTIST: Joe Benitez, Martin Montiel, Beth Sotelo

COVER A: Joe Benitez

2025-11-26 104 FC (full color) 11.99

Lady Mechanika's investigation into her forgotten past is overshadowed by concern for her associate Mr. Lewis when he becomes enamored of a beautiful and enigmatic young widow, whose own past seems disturbingly linked to the untimely deaths of several creative geniuses. Will Mr. Lewis be next?

LOST FANTASY, VOL. 1 TP

WRITER: Curt Pires

ARTIST: Luca Casalanguida

COVER A: Luca Casalanguida

2025-11-19 144 FC (full color) $16.99

"Lost Fantasy has chosen a hellishly difficult quarry to pursue: to be goth high action genre and obviously smart. It's inspiring to watch this slide its blade home." —Kieron Gillen (The Power Fantasy, The Wicked + The Divine)

There is a world of magic, myth, and monsters that exists beneath the surface of our own.

In Lost Fantasy, a magical world lies beneath ours, and first contact was made over a hundred years ago between the two worlds due to a natural disaster, resulting in a schism that allowed monsters to break through. Since then, secret monster slayers, known as The Great Hunters, have been working with global leaders to police the border and to keep our world safe from the creatures that lurk in the shadows. But last night, something broke through, resulting in a mysterious mass killing in Montana, and causing things to shift in a way that will ripple through both worlds. Now it's up to rookie monster hunter Henry Blackheart to stop it…

Collects Lost Fantasy #1-4

MONSTRESS, VOL. 10

WRITER: Marjorie Liu

ARTIST: Sana Takeda

COVER A: Sana Takeda

2025-11-19 184 FC (full color) $16.99

The Defiled, a group of Monstra long confined to the prison planet Golga, have slipped through a rift between worlds and possessed anyone who has ever held the Mask of the Shaman-Empress–including Maika, Kippa, and Maika's father, the Lord Doctor. Without Zinn at her side, Maika will need to partner with the most unlikely of allies to fight this invasion–or risk losing everything and everyone she loves.

Collects MONSTRESS #55-60

NIGHTS, VOL. 3 TP

WRITER: Wyatt Kennedy

ARTIST: Luigi Formisano

COVER A: Luigi Formisano

2025-11-26 165 FC (full color) M-Mature $16.99

Season Two begins with a blast from the past in this extended prequel arc!

Following the events of last season's violent finale, we turn the clock back to the 1970s where rookie CHIMERA agent Tsukumari investigates the rise of dangerous magical oddities and artifacts from the blistering cold of Estonia to the boiling decadence of Las Vegas. This journey will lead him on a collision course with a familiar vampire girl and her witch boyfriend that will have ripple effects across decades. Before we move forward, we have to go back. A dark path lies ahead…

Collects Nights #13-18

REDCOAT, VOL. 2 TP

WRITER: Geoff Johns

ARTIST: Bryan Hitch, Andrew Currie, Brad Anderson

COVER A: Bryan Hitch, Brad Anderson

2025-11-05 208 FC (full color) T+ $16.99

IMMORTAL. MERCENARY. KIND OF A TOOL.

British soldier and all-around rogue Simon Pure has led quite an exciting life. Or lives, really.

In this volume, Simon crosses paths with some of America's greatest figures…and one mystery man who absolutely despises Simon.

In the late 19th century, Simon has his annual meet-up with his good friend John Chapman—aka Johnny Appleseed—and an unexpected calamity awaits them. He also meets the striking and skilled sharpshooter Annie Oakley, who always hits the bullseye…especially the one in Simon's heart.

And during the most desperate time of America's Civil War, a mysterious force threatens to turn the tide of key battles by handing the Confederacy an unthinkable victory! Only Simon and the enigmatic new American Myth known as The Northerner stand in their path. But can these two unlikely soldiers put aside their differences long enough to stop a catastrophe?

Collects Redcoat #8-14

TECH JACKET COMPENDIUM, VOL. 1 TP

WRITER: Robert Kirkman, Joe Keatinge, Aubrey Sitterson

ARTIST: E.J. Su, Khary Randolph, Val Staples, Dave McCaig, Emilio Lopez

COVER A: E.J. Su, Dave McCaig

2025-11-19 544 FC (full color) T+ $39.99

THE COMPLETE TECH JACKET: A HIGH-FLYING, GALAXY-SAVING EPIC FROM THE INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE!

Zack Thompson possesses one of the most powerful weapons in the universe, a Tech Jacket, thanks to his encounter with the alien race known as the Geldarians.

But with infinite power comes infinite responsibility, and Zack will have to quickly learn how to use this new weapon to his advantage. Afterall, the fate of the entire universe depends on it!

Collected in compendium format for the first time ever, unmask the origins of the Galactic Guardian of Earth from superstar creator Robert Kirkman (NVINCIBLE, THE WALKING DEAD, E.J. Su (BLOOD & THUNDER), Joe Keatinge (Glory), and Khary Randolph (EXCELLENCE). Collects TECH JACKET #1-8, TECH JACKET DIGITAL #1-3, & TECH JACKET (2014) #1-12.

TRANSFORMERS: CONQUER AND CONTROL, VOL. 4 TP

WRITER: Daniel Warren Johnson

ARTIST: Jorge Corona, Ludo Lullabi, Mike Spicer

COVER A: Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer

COVER B: Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer MATTE LAM, GLOSS UV SPOT

2025-11-12 144 FC (full color) T $16.99

ONE SHALL STAND, ONE SHALL FALL.

Megatron has returned to lead the Decepticons, and only Optimus Prime may be able to stop him.

The war between the Autobots and Decepticons has all been leading to the shocking conclusion that NO ONE will see coming!

The critically acclaimed team of Daniel Warren Johnson (Do A Powerbomb) and Jorge Corona (Middlewest) break all the rules in this brand-new volume of the Eisner Award-winning series.

Collects TRANSFORMERS #19-24 and a story from ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL 2025.

VOID RIVALS , VOL. 4 TP

WRITER: Robert Kirkman

ARTIST: Conor Hughes, Patricio Delpeche

COVER A: Lorenzo De Felici

COVER B: Lorenzo De Felici MATTE LAM, GLOSS UV SPOT

2025-11-26 128 FC (full color) $16.99

WILL SOLILA AND DARAK COMPLETE THEIR MISSIONS?

After everything they've done together, now Solila and Darak are on their own. Can they find their way back to each other?

Meanwhile, the secrets of Skuxxoid are revealed…just in time for the infamous Wreck-Gar and the Junkions to arrive at the Sacred Ring.

The game-changing team of Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible) and Conor Hughes (White Ash) continue their critically acclaimed series exploring the most unexpected corners of the Energon Universe.

WE'RE TAKING EVERYONE DOWN WITH US TP

WRITER: Matthew Rosenberg

ARTIST: Stefano Landini, Jason Wordie

COVER A: Stefano Landini

2025-11-26 256 FC (full color) $19.99

**"One of the most beautiful and intriguing new books of 2025." **—Geoff Johns (Geiger, Flashpoint)

James Bond meets The Island of Doctor Moreau in this graphic novel about a young girl who discovers her father isn't the hero she believed, but one of the most dangerous super-spy villains on the planet.

After her mad-scientist father is killed by the world's greatest spy, 13-year-old Annalise is left all alone in the world. Sort of. Her dead dad's robot bodyguard won't stop following her around for some reason. Now Annalise has a choice: try to lead a normal life for the first time ever…or seek revenge and maybe overthrow the world order in the process.

Embark on a journey of regret and retribution, super spies and pseudoscience, growing up and global domination from brilliant artist STEFANO LANDINI (Prodigy, Hellblazer) and okay writer MATTHEW ROSENBERG (What's the Furthest Place From Here?, Uncanny X-Men)

Collects all 6 issues.

