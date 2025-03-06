Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: mcm, Tom King

Tom King, Artgerm And Mark Brooks Coming To MCM London Comic Con

Tom King, Artgerm, Mitch Gerads, Tyler Kirkham, Mark Brooks and Patrick Mulholland coming to MCM London Comic Con in May 2025

Article Summary Top creators like Tom King and Artgerm headline MCM London Comic Con in May 2025.

Exclusive appearances by Mitch Gerads, Mark Brooks, and popular artists in Artists Alley.

MCM Comic Con focuses on global media, comics, cosplay, and games in London's ExCel Centre.

Running from May 23-25, 2025, with easy access via the Elizabeth line and DLR.

Outside of Thought Bubble, British comic book conventions of later haven't been pushing the boat out too much when it comes to international comic book guests. The days of Stan Lee, Frank Miller, Jim Lee, Todd McFarlane and Rob Liefeld have been behind us since the whole world went wibbly. But in May, it looks like ReedExpo may be putting a little bit more money behind the comics guests for MCM London Comic Con in May, and bringing them in from the states and beyond. Hope there won't be any tariffs on them by then.

Which means adding Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Tom King, Mark Brooks and Mitch Gerads to the list. As well as the likes of Chris Condon, Dennis Menheere, Andrew Lee Griffith, Kyle Starks, Patrick Mullholland, Steve Tanner, Eren Angiolini, Kayden Phoenix and Tyler Kirkham, all part of the MCM London Comic Con Artists Alley in May. Bleeding Cool will be there, as usual, in the form of me, running around like a mad thing.

MCM Comic Con at the ExCel Centre in London will run from Friday, the 23rd of May to Sunday, the 25th of May. The Piccadilly line will be down for the weekend, but the Elizabeth and DLR should be running fine.

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) runs twice yearly at the ExCel Centre, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. And even comic books as well. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), in 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!