Tom King Bringing Back Hard Candy To Wonder Woman Continuity

Tom King and Daniel Sampere are bringing back Etta Candy's dad Hard Candy to Wonder Woman continuity

Article Summary Tom King reintroduces Etta Candy’s ranch-owning family history in upcoming Wonder Woman issues

Hard Candy, Etta’s father from the 1940s comics, will be referenced for the first time in decades

Speculation grows about the possible return of Hard Candy and Sugar Candy to Wonder Woman lore

Modern Wonder Woman arcs by Tom King blend golden age continuity with new character developments

In the 1940s, the Wonder Woman comic introduced the character to a sidekick, Etta Candy. And Etta, for a time, had a fleshed-out family, one that owned a cattle ranch. Etta Candy's father, created by William Moulton Marston and Harry G. Peter for Sensation Comics in 1943, was given the name Hard Candy.

The character appeared several times over the forties, but didn't make the move into the Silver Age, even as those stories were moved over to Earth-2. And by the time of the Crisis of Infinite Earths, it was all wiped away anyway. When Etta Candy returned, she had been modernised, slimmed down, and had changed her race. And there was no mention of any family, or any ranch, even when the old continuities were returned by DC Rebirth.

Bleeding Cool understands that in upcoming issues of Wonder Woman by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, while Hard Candy won't be returning, he will be mentioned, as well as Etta Candy's family ranch and Wonder Woman's history with it all…

Is this a precursor to the return of Hard Candy, and maybe her mother Sugar Candy, as well as the whole Candy Ranch to a full-blown reappearance? And will he be transformed as much as Etta Candy was?

WONDER WOMAN #27

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

MOUSE MAN KNOWS…NOTHING! After the shocking events of last issue, Wonder Woman leads the cats into war against the horror that is Mouse Man's army. But will the unsanctioned rebellion cost Diana her soul and her daughter's life? $4.99 11/19/2025

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

MOUSE MAN IS AN ISLAND! The best-laid plans of Mouse Man have gone awry! With Wonder Woman inspiring an island of people to revolt against their captor, his reign has reached its end. But never underestimate a desperate man, especially one who was once a punchline! Can Wonder Woman and her child survive his wrath? $4.99 12/17/2025

