Tom King & Elsa Charretier's Everlasting Love On Substack, For Free

Substack is announcing the expansion of its comics program today with six new publications from high-profile comic writers launching on the free/subscription newsletter platform. This follows a significant launch last year. The publications include an independent publication from Grant Morrison, a joint project from Brian K. Vaughan and Niko Henrichon, a solo project by Jen Bartel, a collaboration between Tom King and Elsa Charretier, a new publication from Khary Randolph and Joanne Starer, and Mangasplaining will be launching a Substack. So let's take a look at Tom King and Elsa Charratier's new Substack, The Everlasting Club for their new project together Everlasting Love. And it's free, with issue 1 right here. Issue two, also free, is out next month. Tom states;

Well, you smartly say, if I get something for free that means it's either going to send me a bunch of ads or it's a way for a former CIA officer to take over all my devices. I assure you neither of these is the case. We do not want ads interrupting our beautiful comics, and when I was in the CIA, we still used paper maps, so… The truth is, we just love this comic, we have faith in this comic, and we want to get this comic out to the largest audience possible. Simple as that. Read it. Talk about it. Have fun. It's on us. However, we are going to do extra content for the cool, kind people who want to pay for extra content. We're going to create a place for people who want to see all the nitties and gritties that go into making a project this intimate and intricate—the scripts, the ideas, the pencils, the inks, the debates, the birthings and killings of so many, many darlings—and all that's available for a subscription fee. Also, Elsa and I are well-trodden veterans of the comic industry who are still making comics for many of the big publishers. We have a constant conversation going on about all things comics, and we want to share that with you here. So. Elsa is going to do posts about drawing and storytelling. She's going to do livestreams where she pencils and inks and talks. She's going to post her layouts and her pencils and her inks and talk about how she got from this stage to the next to the final, not just on this book but on all of the cool stories she's created. I'm going to do posts about writing and storytelling. I'm going to put up my never-before-seen scripts and pitches for everything from Vision to Mister Miracle to Batman to Sheriff of Babylon to Rorschach to Elmer Fudd to Supergirl. We're both going to do podcasts and AMAs that will be exclusive to this platform. We're going to be laughing and chattering on about what we love in the world and occasionally some of what we hate. Basically we're going to create a space to talk with you about heroes and villains and nerd and stories—and all that's available for a subscription fee. Finally, we're going to send some exclusive stuff out to people who want exclusive stuff: limited print issues, the first trade, original art… I'm a hopelessly addicted collector of art and comics, and I know the joy of getting something physical and, frankly, really rare. If you're a crazy nerd like me—all of that's available for a subscription fee.