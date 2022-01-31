Tom King & Elsa Charretier's Everlasting Love On Substack, For Free
Substack is announcing the expansion of its comics program today with six new publications from high-profile comic writers launching on the free/subscription newsletter platform. This follows a significant launch last year. The publications include an independent publication from Grant Morrison, a joint project from Brian K. Vaughan and Niko Henrichon, a solo project by Jen Bartel, a collaboration between Tom King and Elsa Charretier, a new publication from Khary Randolph and Joanne Starer, and Mangasplaining will be launching a Substack. So let's take a look at Tom King and Elsa Charratier's new Substack, The Everlasting Club for their new project together Everlasting Love. And it's free, with issue 1 right here. Issue two, also free, is out next month. Tom states;
Well, you smartly say, if I get something for free that means it's either going to send me a bunch of ads or it's a way for a former CIA officer to take over all my devices. I assure you neither of these is the case. We do not want ads interrupting our beautiful comics, and when I was in the CIA, we still used paper maps, so… The truth is, we just love this comic, we have faith in this comic, and we want to get this comic out to the largest audience possible. Simple as that. Read it. Talk about it. Have fun. It's on us. However, we are going to do extra content for the cool, kind people who want to pay for extra content. We're going to create a place for people who want to see all the nitties and gritties that go into making a project this intimate and intricate—the scripts, the ideas, the pencils, the inks, the debates, the birthings and killings of so many, many darlings—and all that's available for a subscription fee. Also, Elsa and I are well-trodden veterans of the comic industry who are still making comics for many of the big publishers. We have a constant conversation going on about all things comics, and we want to share that with you here. So. Elsa is going to do posts about drawing and storytelling. She's going to do livestreams where she pencils and inks and talks. She's going to post her layouts and her pencils and her inks and talk about how she got from this stage to the next to the final, not just on this book but on all of the cool stories she's created. I'm going to do posts about writing and storytelling. I'm going to put up my never-before-seen scripts and pitches for everything from Vision to Mister Miracle to Batman to Sheriff of Babylon to Rorschach to Elmer Fudd to Supergirl. We're both going to do podcasts and AMAs that will be exclusive to this platform. We're going to be laughing and chattering on about what we love in the world and occasionally some of what we hate. Basically we're going to create a space to talk with you about heroes and villains and nerd and stories—and all that's available for a subscription fee. Finally, we're going to send some exclusive stuff out to people who want exclusive stuff: limited print issues, the first trade, original art… I'm a hopelessly addicted collector of art and comics, and I know the joy of getting something physical and, frankly, really rare. If you're a crazy nerd like me—all of that's available for a subscription fee.
Oh and they've even done a chart.
LOVE TIER
- (Because we love you for doing this.)
- For $6 a month or $60 annually you get:
- A monthly comic (well, I know, that's free, but I'm still counting it!)
- All the behind-the-scenes stuff and conversations and scripts and pitches and podcasts and AMAs and livestreams I just mentioned. It's going to be fun, and I hope you're there.
- PLUS we've got some bonuses if you subscribe fast.
- The First 500 Annual Subscribers also get access to two yearly zoom calls with both us where we do a long AMA and some live sketching.
- The First 250 Annual Subscribers get that, plus an exclusive Love Everlasting mini-print (shipping fees not included).
- The First 100 Annual Subscribers get everything above and will be entered in a raffle to win a Love Everlasting original page signed by us.
EVERLASTING CLUB
- (Because our love for you is everlasting for doing this.)
- For $250 a year (shipping not included), you get:
- The monthly comic, which is free, but…you get it, plus all the above stuff, joining the community and reading about all we do and all that.
- An exclusive print copy of the Love Everlasting Trade before it hits the market.
- Exclusive first access to buying any Love Everlasting art (starting issue 2).
- The first printed edition of Love Everlasting #1. We will only print 1,000 copies of this edition. The cover used here will never be used again. This will be the rarest of rarest comics.
- PLUS we've got some bonuses if you subscribe fast.
The First 1,000 Everlasting subscribers will also get:
- An exclusive and rare Artist Edition of Love Everlasting #1, limited to 1000 copies.
The First 50 Everlasting subscribers (for US subscribers only) will also get:
- A sketch by me. This will be an absolutely terrible sketch that will probably involve a stick figure Batman. But it will be unique and I love doing them and if you've seen my Twitter they're actually kind of fun, if, and I cannot emphasize this enough, always kind of horrible.