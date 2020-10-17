Tom King Interviews Dave Gibbons Live at Baltimore Comic Con Online

Dave Gibbons is the co-creator of Watchmen. Tom King is the author of the new Rorschach comic book, an unauthorised sequel to Watchmen, also published by DC Comics this week. And next weekend, as part of a pretty impressive series of live panels from Baltimore Comic-Con (yes, SDCC and NYCC, live panels, so that people can ask questions) Tom King will be interviewing Dave Gibbons. I mean, Rorschach is going to have to come up isn't it?

The panel will be live on Sunday 23rd.

An intimate look at the award-winning writer/artist's career. From his iconic work co-creating Watchmen with Alan Moore, and his DC work on Superman and Green Lanteren at DC to his Marvel runs on Captain America. An intimate look at award-winning writer/artist Dave Gibbons' career. From his 2000AD work on Rogue Trooper and DC work on Superman and Green Lantern to his Marvel runs on Captain America, and his creation The Originals for Vertigo, plus co-creations with Mark Millar (The Secret Service), Frank Miller (Give Me Liberty) and, of course, his iconic work co-creating Watchmen with Alan Moore.

Friday 23rd October

5:00pm est / 2:00Pm pst

ARTISTS, WRITERS & ARTISANS: Creative Inspirations for Winter 2020 Line Up

Panelists: Axel Alonso, Cullen Bunn, Kaare Andrews, Nelson Blake II, Ethan Sacks and Dalibor Talajic

Host: John SiuntresCreators AWA Studios Discuss Their Creative Inspirations for Winter 2020 Line Up: AWA Studios Axel Alonso has given creators the support they need to create the stories that need to be told. These stories range from graphic journalism, the NBC Syndicated webcomic turned graphic novel, COVID CHRONICLES by Ethan Sacks and Dalibor Talajic to E-RATIC, a teenage superhero found in THE RESISTANCE universe by Kaare Andrews, and BYTE-SIZED, a Transformers meets Pixar story that will warm the hearts of the entire family by Cullen Bunn and Nelson Blake II. Find out what inspired the creators and why they brought their passion to AWA Studios.

6:00pm est / 3:00Pm pst

THE JUSTICE LEAGUE: Bwa-Ha-Ha

Panelists: JM DeMatteis, Keith Giffen, and Kevin Maguire

Host: John SiuntresThe men behind the comedy classic of the 80s and 90s return for a victory lap in a discussion of this comedy classic take on the world's greatest heroes. JM DeMatteis , Keith Giffen and Kevin McGuire.

7:00pm est / 4:00Pm pst

BENDIS & CONWAY

Panelists: Brian Michael Bendis and Gerry Conway

Host: Brian Michael Bendis and Gerry ConwayA one on one conversation between two of the most important writers at the Big Two representing nearly 50 years of comics. Join Brian Michael Bendis (Superman / Ultimate Spider-Man) and Gerry Conway (Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man) in a no holds barred discussion.

8:00pm est / 5:00Pm pst

INSIDE THE COMICS STUDIO: 1985

Panelists: Denys Cowan, Bill Sienkiewicz, Walter Simonson, and Howard Chaykin.

Host: Dean Haspiel

Grab a front-row seat to a historical and hysterical comix clatch 35 years in the making. From American Flagg! to Hey Kids! Comics!. The Mighty Thor to Ragnarok. The New Mutants the comic book series to The New Mutants the movie. The Vigilante to Milestone.

9:00pm est / 6:00Pm pst

DRINK & DRAW: LIVE

Panelists: Dan Brereton, Becky Cloonan, Sean Forney, Sanford Greene, Megan Hutchison, Daniel Warren Johnson, Tony Parker, Tom Raney, Tim Seeley, and Ryan Stegman!

Host: TBD

Sit back, grab a drink, and enjoy a LIVE sketch hang out with the top names in comics. Seats are SOLD OUT to participate in the LIVE Drink & Draw, but the event will be broadcast LIVE and FREE to view on this website.

11:00pm est / 8:00Pm pst

HARLEY QUINN ANIMATED SERIES: Behind the Scenes

Panelists: Patrick Schumacher (Producer), TBD

Host: John Siuntres

Sit down with the creator of the hit DC series, Harley Quinn, which focuses on a single Harley Quinn, who sets off to make it on her own in Gotham City.

Baltimore Comic Con Saturday 24th October

10:00Am est / 7:00Am pst

KIDS LOVE COMICS

Panelists: Jill Thompson, Chris Flick, Jerry Craft, J. Robert Deans, Misako, J.C. Phillips, TBD

Host: Mark Mariano, John Gallagher, Chris Mariano, Jerry Craft, Jamar Nicholas

"You know… for the kids". Kids Love Comics is a special panel hall devoted 100% to kid friendly programming. From Cartoons, to Puppet Shows, How-to-Draw Lessons and Read-Alongs with creators.

12:00pm est / 9:00Am pst

RINGO AWARDS: Nominee Spotlights

Panelists: Eric Palicki & Tyler Chin-Tan, Chris Campana, Antonia Crupa, Dirk Manning, Emily Whitten, MK Reed, Ezra Claytan Daniels, Craig Yoe, Julian Glander, Erica Schultz, David Pepose, David M. Kelly, Megan J. Stevenson, and more.

Meet the nominees of the 2020 Mike Wieringo Awards. This 6-hour block is the official countdown to the LIVE Ringo Awards Ceremony. Join us for comic creator interviews, testimonials, and loads of stories between the top names in comics… LIVE.

12:00pm est / 9:00Am pst

MARK MILLAR: Millar's Pub

Panelists: Mark Millar

Host: John Siuntres

Get a front row seat for a 1-hour conversation with Mark Millar, one of the most influential comic creators of the modern age, as we discuss plans for Millarworld, Netflix, past and future projects, and a whole lot more!

12:00pm est / 9:00Am pst

TWIZTID Presents: Haunted High-Ons

Panelists: Dirk Manning, Marianna Pescosta, Drena Jo

Host: Joshua Werner

Joshua Werner joins Dirk Manning and the creative team behind the Twiztid comic series Haunted High-Ons: The Darkness Rises to discuss its creation, the three Ringo Award nominations, and the exciting things coming next.

1:00pm est / 10:00am pst

GARTH ENNIS: Creator Spotlight

Panelists: Garth Ennis

Host: Joe Rybandt

Joe Rybandt interviews Ennis about many of his triumphant stories including The Boys, Punisher, Nick Fury, War Stories, and more.

2:00pm est / 11:00am pst

TERRY MOORE: Creator Spotlight

Panelists: Terry Moore

Host: Amy Dallen

Join legendary comic creator, Terry Moore, for a one-on-one Q&A with host, Amy Dallen. Terry will be taking your LIVE chat questions at the end of the panel, so get in that live chat!!!

2:00pm est / 11:00am pst

TERROR IN THE PAGES: Making a Horror Comic

Panelists: Afua Richardson, Tim Seely, Jeremy Haun, Mike Moreci, Jim Terry

Host: John Siuntres

We all love horror, especially the comic creators on this panel. Join us for a group chat to discuss everything we find chilling and downright terrifying in comics.

3:00pm est / 12:00Pm pst

LOUISE SIMONSON: Legend Spotlight

Panelists: Louise Simonson

Host: Christy Blanch

The Godmother of modern comics, Louise Simonson, sits down with Baltimore Comic-Con to chat about the industry's history, present and future with host Christy Blanch.

3:00pm est / 12:00Pm pst

EVIL TED SMITH: Creating Foam Cosplay

Panelists: Evil Ted Smith

Host: Chuck Lindsey

From Hunger Games to Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Trek to The Walking Dead, Evil Ted has worked in the movie industry doing visual effects, prop, and model making for 28 years. In this LIVE demo, he will show you the secrets to making realistic cosplay pieces right at home.

4:00pm est / 1:00Pm pst

TOTALLY AWESOME COMIC BOOK GAMESHOW!!! (or "Stump Tom Brevoort")

Panelists: Tom Brevoort

Host: Chuck Lindsey

Watch as contestants compete in a Marvel Trivia Showdown to claim Ultimate Fandom Supremacy. Three rounds of gameshow action to see who knows more about comics than Marvel Executive Editor, Tom Brevoort.

4:00pm est / 1:00Pm pst

SPIES LIKE COMICS

Panelists: Stephanie Phillips, Jeff Parker, Brian Stelfreezer, Doug Wagner

Host: Robert Meyer Burnett

From secret agents to international super criminals, spy comics have been a tent pole of the comic book genre from the very beginning. Join host Robert Meyer Burnett as he delves deep into everything we love about Spy Comics and the hottest titles currently on the shelves.

5:00pm est / 2:00Pm pst

SHELLY BOND: Creator Spotlight

Panelists: Shelly Bond

Host: Vita Ayala

A spotlight panel with former DC Vertigo Executive Editor Shelly Bond: "…the most mod editor of them all. -ComicsBeat"

5:00pm est / 2:00Pm pst

DENNIS HALLUM: Creator Spotlight

Panelists: Dennis Hallum, Matthew Klein, John Petrie

Host: TBD

X-O Manowar, Spider-Man, Darth Vader, and so many more. In this entertaining and insightful panel, New York Times bestselling author and Harvey Award-winning writer Dennis Hallum discusses his impressive career in comics, offers advice to aspiring writers, and explains what it's like crafting all-new adventures for iconic comic book characters! This live panel is presented by Valiant Entertainment and will also feature Valiant's VP of Sales & Marketing Matthew Klein and Senior Manager Sales & Merchandise John Petrie.

6:00pm est / 3:00Pm pst

RINGO AWARDS: Red Carpet Pre-Show

Panelists: Mitch Gerads, Tom King, Skottie Young, Mark Waid, and more…

Host: TBD

The countdown to the LIVE Ringo Awards starts here with interviews, testimonials and loads of stories between the top names in comics history… LIVE.

8:00pm est / 5:00Pm pst

THE 2020 RINGO AWARDS: LIVE

Panelists: TBD

Host: Kevin Smith

The Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards will be streamed LIVE and in real-time to fans and industry professionals worldwide. The Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards is an annual celebration of the creativity, skill, and fun of comics. Join in to see comic industry pros presenting and receiving one of the comics industry's most illustrious honors.

11:00pm est / 8:00Pm pst

LUCIFER: Behind the scenes

Panelists: Joe Henderson

Host: John Siuntres

Join Lucifer show creator Joe Henderson as he discusses life behind the scenes and the history, present, and future of this fan favorite Netflix series.

11:00pm est / 8:00Pm pst

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Live Game

Panelists: Tom Akel, Jim Zub, Troy Little, Cecil Castellucci, Joel Daly

Host: Sal Crivelli

Join the most popular players LIVE for a D&D session for the ages. Dungeon Masters and Players include Tom Akel, Jim Zub, Troy Little, Cecil Castellucci, Joel Daly, and Sal Crivelli.

Baltimore Comic Con Sunday 25th October

12:00pm est / 9:00am pst

STRANGE ACADEMY

Panelists: Skottie Young, Humberto Ramos

Host: Chuck Lindsey

Sit down with the creators of the new Marvel hit series, Strange Academy.

12:00pm est / 9:00am pst

WEB COMICS: What's Next in Digital?

Panelists: Dean Haspiel, Sanford Green, Megan Stevenson, Michael Son

Host: Tom Akel

Join Dean Haspiel (2017 Ringo Award winner for The Red Hook), Sanford Greene (2018 Ringo Award winner for 1000), Megan Stevenson (2020 Ringo nominee for The Croaking), and Tapas VP of Content Michael Son for a discussion with Rocketship Entertainment Publisher Tom Akel (Backchannel) on the evolving landscape of digital comics and how creators can evaluate their opportunities versus the traditional market.

1:00pm est / 10:00am pst

AL EWING: Q&A Panel

Panelists: Al Ewing

Host: Amy Dallen & Coy Jandreau

Don't miss this rare conversation with Al Ewing, the creator of "Immortal Hulk" and the new series, "We Only Find Them When They're Dead", for a LIVE Q&A with fans. BONUS: This panel is hosted by the dynamic duo and stars of Collider Heroes, Amy Dallen & Coy Jandreau!!!

1:00pm est / 10:00am pst

LIFE DRAWING

Panelists: Christian Gossett & Shadia Elise

Wanna draw like a pro? Then draw WITH the pros! Pro artists use life-drawing models, and now YOU can, too! Model Shadia Elise of GalleryGirls.com will do four poses over the course of an hour, and EVERYONE can look in and sketch along! And artist Christian Gossett will EXPLAIN what artists get out of the process! Is it batting practice? Honing old skills? Looking to try something new? What is the model doing? And why? Join in, grab a pencil, and YOU can show off your art as well!

2:00pm est / 11:00am pst

DAVE GIBBONS & TOM KING

Panelists: Dave Gibbons

Host: Tom King

An intimate look at the award-winning writer/artist's career. From his iconic work co-creating Watchmen with Alan Moore, and his DC work on Superman and Green Lanteren at DC to his Marvel runs on Captain America.

2:00pm est / 11:00am pst

HERE COMES THE BOOM!

Panelists: Ross Richie (Founder) & Filip Sablik (President)

Host: Robert Meyer Burnett

With the 1.5 million dollar success of their Kickstarter campaign for Keanu Reeves,BRZRKR comic, Boom! Studios has made some game changing decisions in the way they publish. Join BOOM's CEO and Founder Ross Richie and President Filip Sablik in conversation with Robert Meyer Burnett discussing their ground breaking strategies for the present and Future of BOOM!

3:00pm est / 12:00Pm pst

AUTOBIOGRAPHY IN COMICS

Panelists: Stan Sakai, Dean Haspiel, Erica Schultz, with Dave Kelly and Alex Segura

Host: Gene Kannenberg, Jr.

A discussion on how comics use the fantastic to tell deeply personal stories. Bucking the conventional wisdom that if you focus on fiction there's no personal truth to it, this panel brings together creators who channel their own lives and experiences through the limitless potential of big characters and other worlds. Join 2020 Ringo nominees Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo), Erica Schultz (Forgotten Home), and Dave Kelly (Tales of the Night Watchman) with 2017 Ringo winner Dean Haspiel (The Red Hook) and Alex Segura (The Black Ghost, Co-President Archie Comics). Moderated by Gene Kannenberg, Jr.

3:00pm est / 12:00Pm pst

STAR WARS COMICS

Panelists: Charles Soule, Katie Cook, Greg Pak, Mike Moreci

Host: Alden Diaz

Explore the world and history of Star Wars comics from the creators that know it best!!! Join host Alden Diaz for a very special look into a galaxy far far away with panelists Charles Soule, Katie Cook, Greg Pak and Mike Moreci.

4:00pm est / 1:00Pm pst

MOVIE TRAILERS: A Love Story

Panelists: John Campea

Host: Chuck Lindsey

From Superman: The Movie to Tim Burton's Batman, movie trailers have become big business in the film industry. Join film maker and YouTube host, John Campea, as he discusses his new documentary film, Movie Trailers: A Love Story, with a first look at the upcoming film.

4:00pm est / 1:00Pm pst

50 YEARS OF OVERSTREET: w/ Todd McFarlane & Kevin Nowlan

Panelists: Todd McFarlane & Kevin Nowlan

Host: JC Vaughn

The Overstreet Price guide has been the bible of comic book collecting and pricing for 50 years. To celebrate the Milestone. Overstreet's JC Vaughn talks to artists Todd McFarlane, Kevin Nowlan and others about iconic covers that have made the publication as collectable as the comic book price info within.

5:00pm est / 2:00Pm pst

STREETS OF MARVEL: Q&A Panel

Panelists: Ryan Stegman, Becky Cloonan, Mathew Rosenberg, Ed Brisson, Phillip K Johnson

Host: Amy Dallen

Some of the top names in Marvel Comics (Ryan Stegman, Becky Cloonan, Mathew Rosenberg, Ed Brisson, Phillip K Johnson) sit down with Amy Dallen to discuss everything going on in the House of Ideas.

5:00pm est / 2:00Pm pst

BITTER ROOT: Creator Spotlight

Panelists: David Walker, Chuck Brown and Sanford Greene

Host: Shelly Bond

The men behind the runaway success of the year. An exploration of The Harlem Renaissance, through the actions of a family of supernatural monster hunters. Starring The creative team of David Walker Chuck Brown and Sanford Greene.

6:00pm est / 2:00Pm pst

KILLADELPHIA

Panelists: Rodney Barnes

Host: Robert Meyer Burnett

Get a front row seat for a one-on-one discussion with Rodney Barnes, the writer of what's being called the best vampire comic in years, KILLADELPHIA.

6:00pm est / 2:00Pm pst

MonsDRAWstity: Drawing Party Game

Panelists: TBD

Host: Joshua Werner

Joshua Werner joins Source Point Press comic creators to play-test the new monster drawing party game MonsDRAWsity from Deep Water Games! Bring a marker and some paper, you can even play along from home in real time!

7:00pm est / 4:00am pst

KIRBY'S FOURTH WORLD (Remixed)

Panelists: Tom King and Cecil Castellucci

Host: Robert Meyer Burnett

Writers Tom King (Mister Miracle, Rorschach) and Cecil Castellucci (Female Furies) discuss their reinterpretations of Jack Kirby's strangest creations.

8:00pm est / 5:00Pm pst

MARK WAID / TOM BREVOORT: Marvel Age

Panelists: Mark Waid and Tom Brevoort

Host: Mark Waid

Take a deep dive into the wonderful world of Marvel Comics with two of its biggest names.

9:00pm est / 6:00pm pst

CRIME ALLEYS OF GOTHAM

Panelists: Tom King, Joelle Jones, Bryan Hill, and Cecil Castellucci

Host: Amy Dallen

Join Tom King, Cecil Castellucci, Joëlle Jones and Bryan Hill talking about playing in the alleyways of Gotham City with the Bat Family.

10:00pm est / 7:00Pm pst

VOICE OVER THEATER: Kingdom Come

Panelists: Susan Eisenberg as Wonder Woman and George Newbern as Superman, narrated by Mark Waid

Host: John Siuntres

Writer Mark Waid oversees a live table read of scenes from his classic 1996 series, featuring Justice League animated feature voice-over actors Susan Eisenberg as Wonder Woman and George Newbern as Superman.

11:00pm est / 8:00Pm pst

POWERS: 20th Anniversary Reunion

Panelists: Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Avon Oeming

Host: John Siuntres