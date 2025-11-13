Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, Jorge Fornés, Tom King, wonder woman

Tom King Posts Unauthorised Artwork From Wonder Woman #27 And #28

Over on Threads, Tom King has been posting artwork from the upcoming Wonder Woman #27 and #28… First posting "Completely unauthorized preview of Wonder Woman 27. Art by@daniel_sampere_art and@tmore .Mouseman knows. Or thought he did." And then "Unauthorized preview from Wonder Woman #28. Matriarch encounters Giganta. It does not go well. She is not a nice person. The great @jorgefornes comes on board for a few pages to give us a glimpse of the Wonder War."

As well as taking down Giganta with a Green Lantern ring, it looks like she will be meeting Grail, daughter of Darkseid, prophesied to cause great destruction at the behest of the Anti-God. Created by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok ten years ago for Justice League, and was amongst the team arranged by Steel and The Soverign, along with Giganta, to take down Wonder Woman recently…

WONDER WOMAN #27

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

MOUSE MAN KNOWS…NOTHING! After the shocking events of last issue, Wonder Woman leads the cats into war against the horror that is Mouse Man's army. But will the unsanctioned rebellion cost Diana her soul and her daughter's life? Retail: $4.99 11/19/2025

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere/Jorge Fornes

MOUSE MAN IS AN ISNOWS…NOTHING! After the shocking events of last issue, Wonder Woman leads the cats into war against the horror that is Mouse Man's army. But LAND! The best-laid plans of Mouse Man have gone awry! With Wonder Woman inspiring an island of people to revolt against their captor, his reign has reached its end. But never underestimate a desperate man, especially one who was once a punchline! Can Wonder Woman and her child survive his wrath? Retail: $4.99 12/17/2025

