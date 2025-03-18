Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: charlie adlard, MACC-POW!

Tom Scioli at Macc-POW, Macclesfield's Comic Art Festival, in June

Tom Scioli joins Charlie Adlard and Sean Phillips at Macc-POW, Macclesfield's Comic Art Festival, in June 2025

Macclesfield is a small market town in Cheshire, in the North West of England, just south of Manchester. A population of around 55,000, it was a major silk-manufacturing centre in the mid-18th century, home to breadmakers Hovis then and Astra Zeneca now, it has multiple mill buildings still standing, as well as Georgian buildings such as the Town Hall and former Sunday School, while its St Alban's Church was designed by Augustus Pugin. It's very pretty but is a working small town though a bit on the decline. It gained the nickname Treacle Town, when a horse-drawn wagon overturned and spilt its load of treacle onto the street, which the poor scooped off the road. That was the biggest thing that ever happened in Macclesfield.

Until recently, that is. Until we saw the foundation of Macc-POW – Macclesfield's Comic Art Festival – a decade ago. Not so much batting above its weight but above its cosmic mass. This is the equivalent of San Diego Comic Con being held in Scranton, Pennsylvania. running from the 20th to the 25th of June, with a one day market in the Georgian town hall we just mentioned on Saturday, the 28th. They are bringing in cartoonist and activist Tom Scioli from the USA, to hang out with the likes of Charlie Adlard, Sean Phillips and Kev F Sutherland. And are definitely not going to detail him for three weeks when doing so. Show organiser and friend of Bleeding Cool Marc Jackson, gets to draw him for the poster as well.

Along with Lew Stringer, Tor Freeman, Michael and Keli Lark, Charlie Adlard, Rachael Smith, Ahmed Raafat, Mike Perkins, David Leach, Sonia Leong, Jacob Phillips, Mollie Ray, Sean Phillips, Emma Reynolds, Laura Howell, Kev Sutherland, Roger Langridge, Mister Hope, Ellie Dixon, Time Bomb Comics, Jim Medway, Nick Moffat, Feltham Edwards, The Graphic Novel Reading Room, and of course, Tom Scioli.

"MACC-POW! returns for its' 10th celebratory YEAR with a full weekend celebrating comic book art in the heart of MACCLESFIELD IN CHESHIRE. A truly unique event for the town that brings together both local and international creators in a leap and one-single-bound! Get up-close and personal with legendary comic pros, and the bright stars of the future, as we celebrate this wonderful world with a diverse mix of amazing creators. Our main exhibitors day takes place once again in the listed TOWN HALL BUILDING on Saturday June 28th (10-4PM) with three rooms bursting with incredible creators exhibiting their work and workshops, thanks to the continued support of Macclesfield Town Council. But this is just for starters, check back for our full programme over the next few months, this year's anniversary is going to be one to remember!"

