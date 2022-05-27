Tomonori Inoue's Candy & Cigarettes in Seven Seas August 2022 Solicits

CANDY & CIGARETTES GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222262

(W) Tomonori Inoue (A) Tomonori Inoue

An action-packed, neo-noir revenge thriller from the creator of Coppelion! When retired cop Hiraga Raizou gets a lucrative gig working for a shadowy government organization, he is in for a rude awakening. The first day on his new job, he comes across a grisly murder and a lone little girl who's far from innocent. She's Suzukaze Miharu, an 11-year-old master assassin-and his new partner! The arrangement is simple: she kills, he cleans up and hides any evidence. Sure, the pay is great, but how much blood is Raizou willing to get on his hands? Note: Volume 2 will be offered in a future issue of PREVIEWS.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 13.99

7TH LOOP VILLAINESS CAREFREE LIFE GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222260

(W) Touko Amekawa (A / CA) Wan Hachipisu

If you think being reincarnated once is a big deal, try seven times. From lowly pharmacist to embattled knight, Rishe has lived many lives. This time around, she's determined to live in the lap of luxury-but there's just one catch. To make her extravagant dreams come true, she has to marry the prince who killed her in one of her previous lives! It's going to take every one of the skills she's honed over multiple lifetimes to accomplish this goal!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13.99

ARIFURETA COMMONPLACE TO STRONGEST GN VOL 09 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222261

(W) Ryo Shirakome (A) RoGa

When a classroom of students is transported to another world to act as its saviors, Hajime Nagumo finds himself the weakest link. As his friends and classmates are granted strong classes and impressive abilities due to their existing skills, he is given the weak title of Synergist. When a dungeon quest leaves him separated from his group, Hajime must discover his own talents or be left to rot in this world forever.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 12.99

CANDY & CIGARETTES GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222263

(W) Tomonori Inoue (A) Tomonori Inoue

An action-packed, neo-noir revenge thriller from the creator of Coppelion!

When retired cop Hiraga Raizou gets a lucrative gig working for a shadowy government organization, he is in for a rude awakening. The first day on his new job, he comes across a grisly murder and a lone little girl who's far from innocent. She's Suzukaze Miharu, an 11-year-old master assassin-and his new partner! The arrangement is simple: she kills, he cleans up and hides any evidence. Sure, the pay is great, but how much blood is Raizou willing to get on his hands?

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13.99

CASE FILES OF JEWELER RICHARD GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222264

(W) Mika Akatsuki (A) Nanako Tsujimura, Utako Yukihiro

Seigi, an ordinary university student, works at a jewelry shop run by the decidedly not-ordinary Richard. One day, a young boy named Hajime walks in, takes out a small cat's eye gemstone, and asks Richard for a matching stone. What story lies behind this particular request?

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 12.99

CASE FILES OF JEWELER RICHARD GN VOL 04 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222265

(W) Mika Akatsuki (A) Nanako Tsujimura, Utako Yukihiro

Seigi, an ordinary university student, works at a jewelry shop run by the decidedly not-ordinary Richard. One day, a young boy named Hajime walks in, takes out a small cat's eye gemstone, and asks Richard for a matching stone. What story lies behind this particular request?

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 12.99

CERTAIN SCIENTIFIC RAILGUN GN VOL 17

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222266

(W) Kazuma Kamachi (A / CA) Motoi Fuyukawa

Welcome to a world where mysticism and science collide, and supernatural powers are derived from either science or religion. At the heart of this world is Academy City, an advanced metropolis whose population is comprised mostly of students. Meet Mikoto Misaka, the third most powerful Level 5 esper in Academy City. Together with her best friend Kuroko Shirai and the other members of Judgment, a student-run law enforcement agency, Mikoto delves deep into the dark heart of the scientific sprawl she calls home, and uncovers secrets she wishes she hadn't!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 12.99

A CENTAURS LIFE GN VOL 21 (RES) (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222267

(W) Kei Murayama (A / CA) Kei Murayama

Himeno is a sweet, shy girl, who, like many teens her age, struggles with the trials and tribulations of attending high school. The difference is she's a centaur; but she's not alone. In fact, all of her classmates are supernatural creatures, sporting either horns, wings, tails, halos, or some other unearthly body appendage. Yet despite their fantastical natures, Himeno and her best friends-the dragon-winged Nozomi, and Kyoko with her spiraled horns-are down to earth, fun-loving teenagers who grapple with issues of life and love in a mostly normal daily school setting.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 13.99

CHILLIN ANOTHER WORLD LEVEL 2 SUPER CHEAT POWERS GN VOL 04 (

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222268

(W) Miya Kinojo (A) Akine Itomachi

Banaza, a young merchant, is summoned to an unfamiliar world to become a legendary hero! But his unimpressive stats disqualify him, and Banaza isn't sent home, but exiled to the edge of a monster-filled forest. Fortune takes a turn when his first battle bumps him to Level 2-and his previously NPC-grade stats leap to infinity! Banaza is determined to live a normal life despite his god-level power, but his world is turned upside down yet again when he meets Fenrys, a fair maiden who happens to be a fiendish demon. Kick back and chill with Banaza's tale of cheating his way to an easygoing existence!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 12.99

CITRUS PLUS GN VOL 04 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222269

(W) Saburouta (A / CA) Saburouta

High schoolers (and stepsisters) Yuzu and Mei have gone public with their relationship! The two are happy to be dating out in the open, but friends and family keep trying to butt in with advice. Can Yuzu and Mei figure things out on their own? The return of the modern yuri classic!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13.99

CLASSMATES GN VOL 06 BLANC (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222270

(W) Asumiko Nakamura (A / CA) Asumiko Nakamura

A new installment in the modern BL classic! Rocker Hikaru and studious Rihito met and fell in love when they were high school classmates. Now, three years after graduation, Hikaru is still in their home town trying to get his music career going while Rihito is studying in Kyoto. The two are desperate to make their long-distance relationship work, but can young love overcome adult hardships?

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 19.99

CLASSROOM OF ELITE GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222271

(W) Syougo Kinugasa (A) Yuyu Ichino

Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom-if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Ayanokouji Kiyotaka has landed at the bottom in the scorned Class D, where he meets Horikita Suzune, who's determined to rise up the ladder to Class A. Can they beat the system in a school where cutthroat competition is the name of the game?

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 13.99

CROSSPLAY LOVE OTAKU X PUNK GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222272

(W) Tooru (A) Tooru

In this LGBT+ high school romantic comedy, a nerd and a delinquent find themselves attracted to each other, but only when they're crossdressing at a maid cafe! Shuumei has a problem. He's in love with a girl who works at a maid cafe, but he's too cool to go into a place like that without being embarrassed. But girls can go to maid cafes without seeming creepy, right? When he dresses in feminine clothes and transforms himself into "Mei," he can finally walk into the place to meet the girl of his dreams: the lovely blonde Hana. Meanwhile, Hanae is an introverted otaku who's uncomfortable talking to people… unless he's dressed in feminine clothes himself. While decked out in his best dresses, he works at a maid cafe, and finds himself crushing on a young woman who regularly comes to visit him: a cool beauty named Mei! In this delightful LGBT+ romcom, two young people in love are about to find out a lot about each otherthemselves.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 13.99

CROSSPLAY LOVE OTAKU X PUNK GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222273

(W) Tooru (A) Tooru

In this LGBT+ high school romantic comedy, a nerd and a delinquent find themselves attracted to each other, but only when they're crossdressing at a maid cafe! Shuumei has a problem. He's in love with a girl who works at a maid cafe, but he's too cool to go into a place like that without being embarrassed. But girls can go to maid cafes without seeming creepy, right? When he dresses in feminine clothes and transforms himself into "Mei," he can finally walk into the place to meet the girl of his dreams: the lovely blonde Hana. Meanwhile, Hanae is an introverted otaku who's uncomfortable talking to people… unless he's dressed in feminine clothes himself. While decked out in his best dresses, he works at a maid cafe, and finds himself crushing on a young woman who regularly comes to visit him: a cool beauty named Mei! In this delightful LGBT+ romcom, two young people in love are about to find out a lot about each otherthemselves.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13.99

DAI DARK GN VOL 05 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222274

(W) Q. Hayashida (A / CA) Q. Hayashida

Zaha Sanko's body has great and terrible powers-they say that possessing his bones will grant you any wish, even the desire to become ruler of the universe. But Sanko is still a teenage dude with his own life, and he isn't about to let every monstrous lowlife in the galaxy rip him limb from limb. He and his skeletal buddy Avakian will use their dark powers to fend off any murder attempts while they search space for whomever put this curse on Sanko's bones… because killing them might end the madness. (And then Sanko can celebrate with his favorite spaghetti.)

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 13.99

D FRAG GN VOL 16

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222275

(W) Tomoya Haruno (A / CA) Tomoya Haruno

Kazama Kenji thinks he's a delinquent. He's got the look, the style, and the attitude to match; he even has a second-rate entourage of sorts. Deep down, however, Kazama is a goodhearted kid who finds himself and his loyal gang in over their heads when they stumble upon the Game Creation Club. The club's formidable members, Chitose, Sakura, Minami and Roka, are four girls who he might actually be attracted to if they weren't so freaking weird. The girls claim to have otherworldly powers which they use to defeat Kazama's gang and force him to join their offbeat club. Can Kazama resist the girls' bizarre charms and return to some semblance of a normal, everyday life… or is it "game over" for our hapless hero?

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 12.99

DRAGON GOES HOUSE HUNTING GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222276

(W) Kawo Tanuki (A / CA) Choco Aya

When a dragon fails to live up to the fearsome standards set for him, his family kicks him out. He embarks on a quest to find a new home, but soon finds that life on the road is no place for a cowardly beast of legend. In a fantasy world full of elves, dwarves, and other mythical creatures, where everyone wants a piece of him-literally!- -the frustrations of house-hunting reach a whole new level.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 13.99

DRAGON KNIGHTS BELOVED GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222277

(W) Asagi Orikawa (A) Ritsu Aozaki

Melissa has been kidnapped! Eleanor and her servant are behind it, and both want to use her as bait for dragons Melissa cares for. However, each has a different plan for the dragons when they arrive. The safety of the wild dragons, especially the newborn king of dragons, is Melissa's biggest concern. Any cry for help plays into Eleanor's and the poachers' plans. Hubert and the Dragon Knight Corps need to act quickly to save her before she is used against all the dragons in the valley!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 12.99

DUNGEON PEOPLE GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222278

Clay was trained by her father to be an expert member of the thieves' guild. Since her father disappeared three years ago, she's been using her skills to search for him in a dungeon filled with goblins, a Minotaur, and all manner of other dangerous creatures. When Clay reaches deeper than anyone ever has before, she meets the caretaker of the dungeon. To her surprise, Clay is invited to join the staff! And thus begins Clay's new job-to learn the inner workings and behind-the-scenes secrets of the dungeon from the inside.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13.99

FAILURE FRAME GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222279

(W) Kaoru Shinozaki (A) Uchiuchi Keyaki

With Seras Ashrain's true identity unceremoniously revealed, she's on the run from the Black Dragon Knights, the strongest knight company in the world. To prevent Touka from getting wrapped up in the hunt for her, she escapes the city and disappears. Spurred by Seras' protective spirit, Touka goes after, hoping he can reach her first. Unfortunately for them both, Civit Gartland appears. The arrival of the strongest man in the world changes everything!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 12.99

GIRL FROM OTHER SIDE SIUIL RUN GN VOL 12

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222280

(W) Nagabe (A / CA) Nagabe

In a world split between the Inside and the Outside, those living in both realms are told never to cross over to the other side, lest they be cursed. A young girl named Shiva lives on the other side, in a vacant village with a demonic guardian known only as "Teacher." Although the two are forbidden to touch, they seem to share a bond that transcends their disparate appearances. But when Shiva leaves Teacher's care to seek out her grandmother, the secret behind her mysterious living arrangement comes to light.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13.99

GIRL IN ARCADE GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222281

(W) Okushou (A / CA) MGMEE

The plain and nondescript "Mobuo" has been showing the boisterous

Yaegashi the ins and outs of the arcade's trickiest games. Just as they are getting into a DDR-style rhythm, Mobuo's childhood friend Shinomiya Shigure tries to cut into the dance. Confrontation forces Yaegashi to realize her true feelings. With two girls vying for Mobuo's attention, the competition is about to get hot and heavy with both love and games!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13.99

GRANDMASTER DEMONIC CULTIVATION MO DAO ZU SHI NOVEL VOL 03 (

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222282

(W) Mo Xiang Tong Xiu

Also known as MDZS, the blockbuster danmei/Boys' Love novels from China, this historical fantasy tale of two powerful men who find each other through life and death is now in English, for the very first time. Wei Wuxian was once one of the most powerful men of his generation, a talented and clever young cultivator who harnessed martial arts and spirituality into powerful abilities. But when the horrors of war led him to seek more power through demonic cultivation, the world's respect for his abilities turned to fear, and his death was celebrated throughout the land. Years later, he awakens in the body of an aggrieved young man who sacrifices his soul so that Wei Wuxian can exact revenge on his behalf. Though granted a second life, Wei Wuxian is not free from his first, nor the mysteries that appear before him now. Yet this time, he'll face it all with the righteous and esteemed Lan Wangji at his side, another powerful cultivator whose unwavering dedication and shared memories of their past will help shine a light on the dark truths that surround them.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 19.99

GRANDMASTER DEMONIC CULTIVATION MO DAO ZU SHI NOVEL VOL 04 (

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222283

(W) Mo Xiang Tong Xiu

Also known as MDZS, the blockbuster danmei/Boys' Love novels from China, this historical fantasy tale of two powerful men who find each other through life and death is now in English, for the very first time. Wei Wuxian was once one of the most powerful men of his generation, a talented and clever young cultivator who harnessed martial arts and spirituality into powerful abilities. But when the horrors of war led him to seek more power through demonic cultivation, the world's respect for his abilities turned to fear, and his death was celebrated throughout the land. Years later, he awakens in the body of an aggrieved young man who sacrifices his soul so that Wei Wuxian can exact revenge on his behalf. Though granted a second life, Wei Wuxian is not free from his first, nor the mysteries that appear before him now. Yet this time, he'll face it all with the righteous and esteemed Lan Wangji at his side, another powerful cultivator whose unwavering dedication and shared memories of their past will help shine a light on the dark truths that surround them.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 19.99

HAPPY KANAKOS KILLER LIFE GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222284

(W) Toshiya Wakabayashi (A) Toshiya Wakabayashi

When Kanako accidentally applies to work at an assassination agency, the timid office worker discovers she has a knack for bumping people off! Will she ever earn the respect of Sakurai, her prickly and kinda hot co-worker-and why is she still having silly workplace problems when she works with hitmen? This full-color manga is dangerously funny!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 14.99

HELLO MELANCHOLIC GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222285

(W) Yayoi Ohsawa (A) Yayoi Ohsawa

Asano Minato is a tall but stooping first-year high school student. Though she's an awesome trombone player, she does everything she can to fade into the background. Despite her best efforts, however, Minato catches the attention of her bubbly and charismatic upperclasswoman Hibiki, who wants Minato to join the band she's forming at school and won't take no for an answer! Will Minato be able to let go of the past and play in a band again? Can polar opposites harmonize through music? Slow jam your way into this dulcet yuri series!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 13.99

HIS MAJESTY DEMON KINGS HOUSEKEEPER GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222286

(W) Saiko Wadori (A / CA) Mika Kajiyama

A lighthearted shojo tale about a high school girl who uses her passion for cleanliness to fix up a fantasy world! Sakura loves when everything is neat, clean, and in its place. She's on the school Beautification Committee and spends every spare moment mopping or dusting to keep things tidy and perfect. When Sakura is transported to a fantasy world, she's immediately flabbergasted by how dirty everything is! The land is under a curse which prohibits cleaning magic, and the residents have really let things go. Even the demon king's castle is a complete mess. Sakura isn't going to stand for it. She'll put this kingdom in order, even if it means working directly with the intimidatingly attractive demon king himself!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 13.99

HOW HEAVY ARE DUMBBELLS YOU LIFT GN VOL 11 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222287

(W) Sandrovich Yabako (A / CA) MAAM

Hibiki is a teenage girl who loves to eat, but when she notices her waistline expanding, she decides to check out the local gym. The gym is full of buff dudes… and Akemi, the student council president? When Akemi tries to convince Hibiki to take up weight training, Hibiki resists-until she meets pretty boy trainer Machio. Now, Hibiki is willing to do whatever it takes to get fit!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 12.99

IDEAL SPONGER LIFE GN VOL 12 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222288

(W) Tsunehiko Watanabe (A / CA) Neko Hinotsuki

Zenjiro has lived his life as a run-of-the-mill office drone, but an unexpected flash of magic brings him before a beautiful queen-who wants him to marry her! What's more, if he accepts, he'll never have to work another day in his life. All he'd have to do is lounge around living the good life, freeloading off a drop-dead gorgeous monarch. Sound too good to be true? There's a catch: If he accepts, he has to kiss the Earth, his family, and the internet goodbye! Is it worth trading in everything he knows for something different… or is his bride-to-be hiding secrets about the truth of life at court?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 12.99

IM EVIL LORD OF AN INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222289

(W) Yomu Mishima (A / CA) Kai Nadashima

A guy just can't manage to be the villain he wants to be in this manga adaptation of the hilarious sci-fi isekai light novels! In his last life, Liam lived as a moral, responsible person… but died deep in debt and betrayed by his wife. Reborn into the ruling family of a vast interstellar empire, Liam knows that life is divided between the downtrodden and the ones who do the stomping, so this time he's going to take what he wants and live for himself. But somehow, things refuse to work out that way. Despite doing his best to become a tyrant, Liam's decisions lead to nothing but peace and prosperity for the empire under his rule, and he just gets more and more popular!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13.99

IM IN LOVE WITH VILLAINESS GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222290

(W) Inori (A) Aonoshimo

When corporate worker Rei Ohashi finds herself reborn as the protagonist of her favorite dating sim, it's the perfect opportunity to do what she's always wanted -seduce the villainess! In her previous life, Rei had no interest in the princes the game had to offer. She only had eyes for Claire François, her nemesis. Now, armed with her extensive knowledge of the game, and her undying love for Claire, will Rei finally be able to win over the woman of her dreams?

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 12.99

IMAGINARY GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222291

(W) Niiro Ikuhana (A) Niiro Ikuhana

A gorgeously illustrated tale about childhood friends, unrequited love, and the power of imagination! Back when Tasuku was a kid, he harbored a secret: he was in love with his friend Maika. But Maika moved away for school before he could gather his courage and confess. Now, as adults, they've reconnected as friends, and being together brings memories of their shared past rushing back. It was so easy to fantasize about wild things when they were children, but as adults, what are their fantasies now? This inventive and beautifully illustrated romantic drama explores the fantastical moments hiding in the everyday, and how a rich inner life can be a guide to a different future.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 13.99

KEMONO JIHEN GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222292

(W) Sho Aimoto (A / CA) Sho Aimoto

Inugami is a Tokyo detective who specializes in the occult. One day, answering a call to a remote village leads him to Dorotabo: a peculiar boy nicknamed after a yokai that haunts muddy rice paddies. The boy has no parents and is somewhat unnerving, emitting a foul odor that draws the ire of those around him. Inugami, however, quickly realizes that there's something more monstrous about Dorotabo than just his nickname, a fact proven when the two of them investigate an inhuman creature attacking local livestock. Perhaps Inugami can take this mistreated boy under his wing and train him to face the secret, supernatural beasts hidden in the world… using the eerie powers of his own body. NOTE: Volume 2 will be offered in a future issue of PREVIEWS.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 13.99

KEMONO JIHEN GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222293

(W) Sho Aimoto (A / CA) Sho Aimoto

Inugami is a Tokyo detective who specializes in the occult. One day, answering a call to a remote village leads him to Dorotabo: a peculiar boy nicknamed after a yokai that haunts muddy rice paddies. The boy has no parents and is somewhat unnerving, emitting a foul odor that draws the ire of those around him. Inugami, however, quickly realizes that there's something more monstrous about Dorotabo than just his nickname, a fact proven when the two of them investigate an inhuman creature attacking local livestock. Perhaps Inugami can take this mistreated boy under his wing and train him to face the secret, supernatural beasts hidden in the world, using the eerie powers of his own body!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13.99

KINGDOMS OF RUIN GN VOL 05 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222294

(W) yoruhashi (A / CA) yoruhashi

For ages, humanity flourished through the power of magic, a gift from witches to aid mankind. But times have changed. The scientific Gear Expansion has made both magic and witches obsolete. In order to liberate humanity from the blight of magic, the mighty Redia Empire began a ruthless hunt to exterminate all witches. Adonis was only a boy when the hunt began, apprentice to a witch he dearly loved. When she perishes at the hands of the empire, Adonis vows revenge. By this furious wizard's power, blood will flow!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 12.99

LES MISERABLES OMNIBUS GN

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222295

(W) Takahiro Arai, Victor Hugo (A / CA) Takahiro Arai

Experience Victor Hugo's classic tale of love, tragedy, and redemption in this gorgeously illustrated manga adaptation by mangaka Takahiro Arai (Cirque Du Freak: The Manga, Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time)! Jean Valjean, a starving man who commits an act that will haunt him for the rest of his life; Cosette, a young orphan girl; Javert, an obsessed policeman; Marius, a revolutionary who inspires the working classes. These unforgettable characters and more make up the cast of Victor Hugo's classic novel, Les Misérables, renowned as one of the greatest works of Western literature. Its countless adaptations have appeared in film, TV, and on stage alike. Now, experience the epic tale of love, tragedy, and redemption in this gorgeously illustrated and faithfully adapted manga series!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 19.99

LOVE IS AN ILLUSION GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222296

(W) Fargo (A / CA) Fargo

The hit Boys' Love omegaverse webtoon from Lezhin is now in print! Hye-sung spent his entire life believing he was an Alpha, the jackpot of the genetic lottery. But his world is flipped upside down when he finds out he isn't a dominating Alpha, but a submissive Omega. His frustration is pushed to its limits when he constantly crosses paths with the handsome Dojin, a true Alpha. Dojin supposedly can't stand Omegas, but his head-butting with Hye-sung results in explosive arguments and unexpected sex. Is this sizzling chemistry truly just their bodies reacting? Take a step into the omegaverse with this fiery Boys' Love manhwa webtoon!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 19.99

LOVE IS AN ILLUSION GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222297

(W) Fargo (A / CA) Fargo

Hye-sung spent his entire life believing he was an Alpha, the jackpot of the genetic lottery. But his world is flipped upside down when he finds out he isn't a dominating Alpha, but a submissive Omega. His frustration is pushed to its limits when he constantly crosses paths with the handsome Dojin, a true Alpha. Dojin supposedly can't stand Omegas, but his head-butting with Hye-sung results in explosive arguments and unexpected sex. Is this sizzling chemistry truly just their bodies reacting?

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 19.99

MISS KOBAYASHIS DRAGON MAID GN VOL 12

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222298

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A / CA) Coolkyoushinja

Miss Kobayashi is your average office worker who lives a boring life, alone in her small apartment-until she saves the life of a female dragon in distress. The dragon, named Tohru, has the ability to magically transform into an adorable human girl (albeit with horns and a long tail!), who will do anything to pay off her debt of gratitude, whether Miss Kobayashi likes it or not. With a very persistent and amorous dragon as a roommate, nothing comes easy, and Miss Kobayashi's normal life is about to go off the deep end!

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MISS KOBAYASHIS DRAGON MAID CHROMATIC ED GN

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222299

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A / CA) Coolkyoushinja

Enjoy some of the best manga chapters that inspired an anime, video game, and manga spin-offs in this new full-color edition! Miss Kobayashi is an overworked office lady whose life is turned upside-down when Tohru, a magical dragon from another world, lands in her life. Now, select stories from the incredibly popular manga series Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid have been recreated in full color and gathered into one best-of volume!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 16.99

MISS KOBAYASHIS DRAGON MAID ELMA DIARY GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222300

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A / CA) Ayami Kazama

Some people live to work, others work to live. But Elma works to… eat! Elma is a Harmony Dragon who came to the human world to bring fellow dragon Tohru back home. In order to stay close to Tohru, Elma has taken a job as an office lady (OL). This charming new series from the world of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid follows the 9-to-5 adventures of Elma as she learns to work and eat her way through the OL life. From mixed-up mixers to death marches, Elma learns that being an OL is just as hard as being a dragon!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MOMO BLOOD TAKER GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222301

(W) Akira Sugito (A / CA) Akira Sugito

A hardboiled and supernatural murder mystery from the creator of Boku Girl! Washed-up Tokyo detective Mikogami Keiji is investigating a series of murders where the victims have been torn apart and drained of all blood. Could these grisly new killings be related to the decade-old unsolved murder of the woman he loved? As he renews his vow to find the creature that killed her, he has no idea he's being stalked by a silver-haired girl with secrets of her own. Quicker than you can say "vampire," Mikogami finds himself embroiled in a frightening conspiracy with actual monsters he'll do whatever it takes in his quest for revenge.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 13.99

MONOLOGUE WOVEN FOR YOU GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222302

(W) Syu Yasaka (A) Syu Yasaka

Two women, one spotlight. Haruka has abandoned her dreams of the theater but finds herself still haunted by memories. Meanwhile, Nao chases her aspirations for the stage head-on, refusing to back down or let obstacles block her way. After the lives of these two theater geeks cross, their aspirations will either form their friendship or fuel their rivalry. When romance sparks, which will prevail in the end: love… or the stage?

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 14.99

MONOTONE BLUE GN

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222303

(W) Nagabe (A / CA) Nagabe

The critically acclaimed creator of The Girl From the Other Side and The Wize Wize Beasts of the Wizarding Wizdoms returns with this gorgeous Boys' Love/BL tale about animal boys falling in love! Hachi the cat finds most things monotonous, but at the top of his list is high school and all that comes with it. But when Aoi the lizard-a quiet, high-achieving transfer student-arrives, Hachi catches a glimpse of a brighter, more colorful life. If Hachi can help Aoi open up, unlocking new feelings in the process, maybe his life won't be so bland, after all.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 14.99

MUSHOKU TENSEI JOBLESS REINCARNATION GN VOL 15 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222304

(W) Rifujin na Magonote (A / CA) Yuka Fujikawa

Silent Sevenstars, the mysterious special student at the Ranoa University of Magic, turns out to be the very same high school girl Rudeus died to save in his past life. While Rudeus has thrived in their new world, she's only suffered, and now she hopes to recruit him to help find a way back home. Meanwhile, Rudeus faces doubts about his true feelings for the effeminate knight named Fitz. Might he finally learn Fitz's true

identity?

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MY CUTE LITTLE KITTEN GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222305

(W) Milk Morinaga (A / CA) Milk Morinaga

A budding romance between two female roommates is spurred on by the rescue of a rambunctious kitten in this yuri romcom. Rena and Yuna have been roommates since school, and decided to rent a place together after graduation. They've lived together as friends for five years, but things suddenly change the day Yuna adopts a kitten, even though their apartment doesn't allow pets. When Yuna says she wants to move somewhere that will allow them to keep the kitten, Rena admits her true feelings: she wants to be more than friends. Yuna isn't sure how to reciprocate, but she's game to try!

In Shops: Dec 21, 2022

SRP: 13.99

MY REPAIR SKILL BECAME A VERSATILE CHEAT GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222306

(W) Ginga Hoshikawa (A) Yukimi Enoki (CA) Nemusuke

A plucky adventurer finds his true calling with crafting in this twist on a dungeon crawl fantasy! It's hard for Luke to make a name for himself as an adventurer, especially when he's perpetually low-ranked and only possesses the skill [Repair]. But when Luke, abandoned by his party, uses that same [Repair] skill to escape a dangerous dungeon, the skill levels up with him, and a new world of possibilities opens up. Maybe he doesn't want to risk his life adventuring at all. Maybe he can open a weapons shop where [Repair] empowers other warriors instead! Will this be the start of a peaceful new life, or a prequel to unexpected trouble?

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MY SENPAI IS ANNOYING GN VOL 09

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222307

(W) Shiro Manta (A / CA) Shiro Manta

Igarashi is a hardworking young office lady. Takeda, the senpai above her at work, annoys her constantly–and yet she finds herself growing closer to him. Every day is filled with comic mishaps and romantic moments as Igarashi tries to balance work, life, and love. This full-color manga, which started its life as a webcomic, is sure to charm audiences of workplace comedies like Aggretsuko and The Office!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 14.99

NECROMANCE GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222308

(W) Yuuki Doumoto

Shibuki was cursed with undeath when he struck down the Demon King, and can no longer even touch Safi, his beloved priestess. To make matters worse, Shibuki learns that the Demon King survived. He gathers a group of adventurers to seek out the Demon King, defeat him once and for all, and remove the curse so Shibuki can embrace his beloved Safi once again.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 12.99

NO MATTER WHAT YOU SAY FURI SAN IS SCARY GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222309

(W) Seiichi Kinoue (A) Seiichi Kinoue

Furi Youko definitely looks like a delinquent: she's got a tough-girl image that wouldn't be out of place in a gang. When Taira Namito finds himself sitting next to her in his high school class, he's immediately afraid of her. But as it turns out, Furi's roughexterior hides a wholesome, totally cute person underneath-and she's got the hots for Taira. (Not that he has any idea, of course.) One misunderstanding leads to another in this romantic comedy about a clueless dude and the adorable, slightly terrifying affections of the tough girl by his side!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 12.99

RAMEN WOLF & CURRY TIGER GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222310

(W) Emboss (A / CA) Emboss

A charming new manga about a pair of furry foodies! Meet your new favorite food critics: a chubby wolf named Mita Jirou and a ripped tiger named Yanagi Kagetora. Kagetora used to eat to live, but all that changed when he met Jirou-who lives to eat! Jirou is more than happy to help his striped feline friend explore the restaurants and delicacies tucked within their city, and he enjoys all their finds with great relish. There's nothing better than a hot meal to bring two guys together in this deliciously illustrated story of food, fur, and friendship.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 13.99

REBORN AS A SPACE MERCENARY GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222311

(W) Ryuto (A) Tetsuhiro Nabeshima, Shuinichi Matsui

When I woke up, I found myself in outer space-and in a universe like the one in my favorite game. "With my beloved, ultra-specced-out ship, I can make a ton of money as a mercenary and live out my days on some cozy planet!" At least that's what I thought, until this beautiful babe with mountains of debt stumbled into my arms! A space fantasy like you've never experienced before! Join Satou Takahiro and his crew of hotties on an overpowered starship as they speed through a strange new universe, seeking adventure!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SAINT SEIYA SAINTIA SHO GN VOL 15

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222312

(W) Masami Kurumada (A) Chimaki Kuori

In the wake of a space-wide civil war, instigated by Saga-the Gemini Gold Saint-a new team of Saints comes together with the goal of protecting their goddess Athena. This first all-women team of armored warriors, powered by the Zodiac, will use all their cunning, strength, and compassion to defend their worlds and oppose their very destinies.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SAINT SEIYA SAINTIA SHO GN VOL 16

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222313

(W) Masami Kurumada (A) Chimaki Kuori

In the wake of a space-wide civil war instigated by Saga-the Gemini Gold Saint-a new team of Saints comes together with the goal of protecting their goddess Athena. This first all-woman team of armored warriors, powered by the Zodiac, will use their cunning, strength, and compassion to defend their worlds and oppose their very destinies.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SEASIDE STRANGER GN VOL 04 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222314

(W) Kanna Kii (A) Kanna Kii

When Shun and Mio attend Visitors' Day at Fumi's elementary school, Shun runs into his former classmate and crush, Wada. Though Shun is shaken, Mio grows strangely close to this carefree character from his lover's past. And if that weren't stressful enough, the novel Shun's been agonizing over is about to be published!

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 13.99

SEASIDE STRANGER GN VOL 05 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222315

(W) Kanna Kii (A) Kanna Kii

Ever since his parents disowned him for being gay, Shun has been living with his aunt on a small island near Okinawa. One day, he meets Mio, a high school student who recently lost his own parents and now spends his days sitting by the sea. The two young men begin to open up to each other… until Mio reveals that he's leaving. Three years later, an adult Mio returns to the island to confess his true feelings, but is Shun ready for a relationship?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 13.99

SHWD GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222316

(W) sono.N (A) sono.N

A slick and action-packed yuri tale about two special agent women fighting supernatural horrors! The year is 20XX. Tough but idealistic Koga has just joined the Tokyo branch of SHWD, the Special Hazardous Waste Disposal unit responsible for eradicating mysterious biological weapons that were left behind after the great war. Her mentor is Sawada, a woman with a powerful psyche who complements Koga's physical prowess. Something is sizzling between the two of them, and it's more than just a shared mission. Together, these two badass women must team up to confront horrors beyond their wildest nightmares.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 14.99

SKIP AND LOAFER GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222317

(W) Misaki Takamatsu (A) Misaki Takamatsu

Excellent student Iwakura Mitsumi has always dreamt about leaving her small town, going to a prestigious university, and making positive change in the world. But she's so focused on reaching her goals that she's not prepared for the very different (and overwhelming) city life that awaits her in a Tokyo high school. Luckily, she makes fast friends with Shima Sousuke, a handsome classmate who's as laid-back as she is over-prepared. Can this naive country girl make it big in Tokyo with Sousuke by her side?

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SLOW LIFE IN ANOTHER WORLD I WISH GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222318

(W) Shige (A) Nagayori

Itsuki Shimomiya, exhausted office worker, has hit the jackpot…right? Reborn in a fantastical world, Itsuki finds himself with a magical skill that generates fat stacks of cash once a day. It should let him finally relax without having to bother with your usual fantasy fuss of slaying monsters, but otherworldly cost of living is higher than you'd think. With his wit and otherworldly knowledge, can Itsuki finally create a relaxing life for himself?

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 12.99

SUMMER YOU WERE THERE GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222319

(W) Yuama (A / CA) Yuama

Shizuku is a shy high school girl who hardly talks to other people. Instead, she loses herself in writing, crafting a novel that she never plans to show anyone. But when her cute, popular classmate Kaori gets her hands on Shizuku's book, everything changes! Kaori is a huge fan, and suggests that, in order to give Shizuku material for her next book, the two of them should start dating! Can this mismatched pair create their own happily ever after?

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13.99

SPRIGGAN: DLX ED GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222320

(W) Hiroshi Takashige (A / CA) Ryoji Minagawa

The classic action-adventure manga of super spies and ancient relics that inspired the 1998 anime film and the 2022 Netflix Original anime series! In the waning years of the Cold War era, national governments and paramilitary forces are in a race to uncover the relics of an ancient civilization that once ruled the Earth. The technology holds seemingly miraculous powers, but in the wrong hands, this power could spell disaster. Only the ARCAM Corporation's elite special operatives, the SPRIGGAN, have what it takes to stand up against an international rogue's gallery of power-hungry cyborgs and gunmen who covet ultimate power. Brash and fearless Ominae Yu, a teenage SPRIGGAN equipped with ARCAM's strongest power armor, will do whatever it takes to keep the past's forbidden legacy buried away!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 29.99

SPRIGGAN: DLX ED GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222321

(W) Hiroshi Takashige (A / CA) Ryoji Minagawa

In the waning years of the Cold War era, national governments and paramilitary forces are in a race to uncover the relics of an ancient civilization that once ruled the Earth. The technology holds seemingly miraculous powers, but in the wrong hands, this power could spell disaster. Only the ARCAM Corporation's elite special operatives, the SPRIGGAN, have what it takes to stand up against an international rogue's gallery of power-hungry cyborgs and gunmen who covet ultimate power. Brash and fearless Ominae Yu, a teenage SPRIGGAN equipped with ARCAM's strongest power armor, will do whatever it takes to keep the past's forbidden legacy buried away!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 29.99

TOKYO REVENGERS OMNIBUS GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222322

(W) Ken Wakui (A) Ken Wakui

Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him 12 years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell, which is also responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things aren't so simple when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child to the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo?

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 22.99

UZAKI CHAN WANTS TO HANG OUT GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222323

(W) Take (A / CA) Take

Sakurai Shinichi's one wish is for a little peace and quiet. But Uzaki Hana-his boisterous, well-endowed underclassman-has other plans. All she wants is to hang out and poke fun at him. With the help of her chipper charm and peppy persistence, this might just be the start of a beautiful relationship!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13.99

WEAKEST CONTESTANT IN ALL SPACE & TIME GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222324

(W) Masato Hisa (A / CA) KRSG

Hitomu is a young guy with no goals or dreams: he goes to work, comes home, sleeps, and repeats. That changes when he's abducted by a god and forced to participate in a gladiatorial tournament to find the weakest being in all of space and time! After Hitomu loses repeatedly, he's set against four weakling opponents to fight to the death, but he instead finds a way to escape, breaking out his fellow "losers": a ghost boy, a slime girl, a useless robot, and a bug monster. Now fugitives on a hostile planet, the five weirdos must rely on each other. Alone they can't do squat, but together they just might be able to survive.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 12.99

WORLD END SOLTE GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222325

(W) Satoshi Mizukami (A / CA) Satoshi Mizukami

The war is finally over, but the land has been ravaged. Magical pollution runs rampant, distorting time and space. Solte, an orphan whose mother and father were killed trying to eliminate this blight, decides to follow in her parents' footsteps. But rather than cleansing the pollution, she wants to venture into it, like the Salvagers who reclaim treasure from its depths. Solte wants to push farther and see if she can find the other side-and perhaps even the answers she seeks.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 12.99

YAKUZA REINCARNATION GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222326

Ryu may be getting on in years, but this aging yakuza boss is still tough enough to take on the punks trying to edge in on his turf. However, when the young toughs ambush him, it looks like it's lights out for old Ryu. But instead of dying, Ryu wakes up in a fantasy world in the body of a beautiful princess! Is he the one that the ancient prophecy spoke of? Ryu might be out of place in this fantasy realm, but he may be the only one who can save it!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 12.99

YOKOHAMA KAIDASHI KIKOU OMNIBUS GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222327

(W) Hitoshi Ashinano (A) Hitoshi Ashinano

Don't miss this moving, critically acclaimed classic manga about an android running a coffee shop in a slowly dying Japan, published in English for the first time in oversized omnibus editions! After an environmental catastrophe, Alpha, an android, runs a small coffee shop in coastal Japan. Alpha stands witness to chronicle the end of humanity's days with coffee, a slice of watermelon, and the sound of her moon guitar backed by distant seagulls. Quiet and bittersweet, this tale is about the melancholy beauty that can be found even as the end approaches.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 24.99

YOUNG LADIES DONT PLAY FIGHTING GAMES GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN222328

(W) Eri Ejima (A / CA) Eri Ejima

Kuromi Girls' Academy is a refined, elegant school that expects the very best in deportment from its young ladies. Aya got into this peerless rich-girls' institution on a scholarship, and hopes to grow as lovely as her fellow student and idol Shirayui. But Shirayui hides a terrible secret: she's a trash-talking, combo-chaining, newbie-stomping, ruthless hardcore gamer! Could a mutual indulgence in no-holds-barred video game combat grow into a deeper rapport between these two girls?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 12.99

IRINA VAMPIRE COSMONAUT SC NOVEL VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN222335

(W) Keisuke Makino (A / CA) Karei

Two cosmonaut hopefuls-one with fangs and one without-reach for the stars in this supernatural science fiction tale that inspired the anime streaming on Funimation! A fierce space race between two global superpowers gives rise to the Nosferatu Project, a top-secret plan to train up some unusual cosmonauts-vampires! When Lev Leps, a human soldier, is ordered to supervise vampire test subject Irina Luminesk, the unlikely pair bonds over their shared dream of reaching the stars. Together, can the human and vampire duo rise above the chaos and corruption down on Earth and blast off into the final frontier?

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 14.99

CLASSROOM OF ELITE YEAR 2 LN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN222329

(W) Syougo Kinugasa (A / CA) Shunsaku Tomose

Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom-if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Ayanokouji Kiyotaka started at the bottom in the scorned Class D, where he met Horikita Suzune, who was determined to rise up the ladder to Class A. Who can beat the system in a school where cutthroat competition is the name of the game?

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 14.99

CLASSROOM OF ELITE YEAR 2 LN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN222330

(W) Syougo Kinugasa (A / CA) Shunsaku Tomose

Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom-if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Ayanokouji Kiyotaka started at the bottom in the scorned Class D, where he met Horikita Suzune, who was determined to rise up the ladder to Class A. Who can beat the system in a school where cutthroat competition is the name of the game?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 14.99

DISCIPLE OF LICH NOVEL SC VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN222331

(W) Nekoko (A) Hihara Yoh

An ordinary teenager is transported to a fantasy world, accidentally gets on the bad side of the gods, and is dumped in the bottom of the world's deepest dungeon with no skills or magic. Ouch! Once there, he meets a mysterious girl… who happens to be undead. But despite her general dislike of humans, she decides to help him out. Can the two of them make it back to the surface? They might just be a more powerful combo than anyone was expecting!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 13.99

DRUGSTORE IN ANOTHER WORLD LIGHT NOVEL SC (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN222332

(W) Kennoji (A / CA) Matsuuni

When corporate drone Reiji wakes up in another world, he comes face-to-face with a fatally wounded werewolf. Thankfully, Reiji's new Medicine Maker skill enables him to brew uniquely effective potions. Alongside his new wolf-girl friend, Reiji and his amazing cures are ready to revolutionize this fantasy world. Be they an old man seeking the secret of youth or an elven archer with blurry vision, all comers are welcome to his countryside pharmacy.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13.99

FREE LIFE FANTASY ONLINE IMMORTAL PRINCESS LN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN222333

(W) Akisuzu Nenohi (A / CA) Sherry

Lose yourself in a new world of ghoulish adventure in this fantasy gaming tale! Tsukishiro Kotone doesn't consider herself much of a gamer. That is, until she's introduced to the virtual reality game Free Life Fantasy Online, also known as FLFO, by her game-savvy sister. In FLFO, Kotone decides to become a Zombie, one of the game's inhuman races-a race that's said to be quite difficult to master, even for experienced players. Why not, right? When Kotone embarks on her first quest in the darkness of the catacombs, controlling a fascinating undead body, little does she know that this game is about to become a huge part of her real life. Join the virtual adventure in this gaming tale about an online world like no other!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 14.99

HOW REALIST HERO REBUILT KINGDOM LIGHT NOVEL VOL 15

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN222334

(W) Dojyomaru (A / CA) Fuyuyuki

When the aggressively pragmatic Kazuya Souma is summoned to another world as a hero, he's not given a quest, he's given a kingdom to rule. On top of that, he's betrothed to the previous king's daughter! To get the country back in order, Souma gathers a group of gifted individuals to his side. Will their impressive talents and his own knack for logistics be enough to get the country on its feet again?

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 13.99

KUMA KUMA KUMA BEAR NOVEL SC VOL 12

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN222336

(W) Hitoma Iruma (A / CA) Non

Fifteen-year-old Yuna prefers staying home and obsessively playing her favorite VRMMO to doing anything else, including going to school. When a strange new update gives her a one-of-a-kind bear outfit that comes with overpowered abilities, Yuna is torn: the outfit is unbearably cute, but too embarrassing to wear in-game. But then she suddenly finds herself transported to a world like the game, facing down monsters and magic for real, and the bear suit becomes the best weapon she has!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 13.99

SAINTS MAGIC POWER IS OMNIPOTENT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN222337

(W) Yuka Tachibana (A / CA) Fujiazuki

Could workaholic office lady Sei be a legendary Saint? Not according to the crown prince of another world who summoned her and quickly declared a different girl was the real Saint! That suits Sei just fine-she would much rather spend her days quietly helping people with her unbelievably powerful magic. But how long can Sei live her ideal life of leisure before her true nature is revealed?

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 14.99

TRAPPED IN DATING SIM WORLD OTOME GAMES NOVEL SC VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN222338

(W) Yomu Mishima (A) Monda

Office worker Leon is reincarnated into a dating sim video game, where women reign supreme and only beautiful men have a seat at the table. But Leon has a secret weapon: he remembers everything from his past life, which includes a complete playthrough of the very game in which he is now trapped. Can Leon spark a revolution to change this new world order?

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 14.99

VIVY PROTOTYPE LN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

JUN222339

(W) Tappei Nagatsuki (A) Eiji Umehara (CA) loundraw

Originally penned as a collaborative "concept novel" before production of the popular anime Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-, don't miss this rich science fiction tale of an AI songstress and her 100-year mission to save humanitythe writers of Re:ZERO and Chaos;Child! Vivy, the world's first autonomous AI, sings to bring joy to her audience as a cast member of NiaLand, Japan's largest theme park. In this world, AIs have become integral to human life and exist to carry out their missions. One day, out of the blue, an AI claiming to be from the future approaches her, revealing that in one hundred years, advanced AIs will turn on the humans they once served, sparking a violent war to annihilate humankind! When he asks for her help in preventing the conflict, Vivy agrees to ditch the stage and take up the century-long mission against her kind in order to save humanity.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 14.99