Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, deadshot, deathblow, deathstroke, eccc, Tony Fleecs

Tony Fleecs At ECCC: Wildstorm Is Back As Deathblow Joins Deathstroke

Tony Fleecs at ECCC: Wildstorm is back as Deathblow joins Deathstroke The Terminator for DC Next Level, as well as Deadshot

Tony Fleecs, behind Stray Dogs, Feral, and Uncanny Valley, was on the DC What's Next panel at Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC) to talk up his DC's Next Level comic book Deathstroke: The Terminator with Carmine di Giandomenico, and the first issue is out in a couple of weeks. The series positions Slade Wilson as the world's deadliest assassin for hire, now facing a bounty on his own head after making countless enemies. As one enemy systematically dismantles his world, Deathstroke evolves into his "purest form" – a relentless terminator driven by revenge, ready to eliminate anyone in his path. The book promises brutal violence, over-the-top action, and high-stakes intrigue and also… Wildstorm characters. I know: the Jim Lee previously-owned line, published through Image Comics, sold to DC Comics, and every now and then tried to be integrated into the DC Universe, with pushes for New 52, Rebirth, and Infinite Frontier to no avail. And in the recent History Of The DC Universe, despite having a canon story going back thousands of years and forward to the end of time, it managed barely a bullet point.

And so, talking of bullet points, Deathstroke will be joined by Deathblow from Wildstorm and Deadshot from the Suicide Squad. Deathblow was created by Jim Lee and Brandon Choi in 1994 for Darker Image, as a Frank Miller-styled psychokinetic super assassin, and Tony Fleecs will look to see how these super assassins with Death or Dead in their names fit together in the DC Universe. Although we may have had a different series with a different artist, Fleecs said that when he discovered that Carmine di Giandomenico, he switched the book from being more of an insular think piece to an all-out Michael Bay film of a comic. And while it seems steeped in continuity, he insists it is as new-reader-friendly as it could be… more ECCC coverage can be found here.

DEATHSTROKE THE TERMINATOR #1

(W) Tony Fleecs (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

THE WORLD'S DEADLIEST ASSASSIN HITS THE NEXT LEVEL WITH TONY FLEECS AND CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO! Soldier-turned-superhuman assassin for hire Slade Wilson has made hundreds of enemies in his day, and now one of them is taking his world apart piece by piece. The hit is out on Deathstroke as he evolves into his purest form…a terminator out for revenge and ready to kill anyone who stands in his way. Prepare for brutal violence with over-the-top action and intrigue from the twisted mind of writer Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs, Uncanny Valley) with pulse-pounding art by Carmine Di Giandomenico (Flash). DC's contract killing bogeyman is back and bloodier than ever!

$3.99 3/18/2026

(W) Tony Fleecs (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico THE WORLD'S DEADLIEST ASSASSIN HITS THE NEXT LEVEL WITH TONY FLEECS AND CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO! Soldier-turned-superhuman assassin for hire Slade Wilson has made hundreds of enemies in his day, and now one of them is taking his world apart piece by piece. The hit is out on Deathstroke as he evolves into his purest form…a terminator out for revenge and ready to kill anyone who stands in his way. Prepare for brutal violence with over-the-top action and intrigue from the twisted mind of writer Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs, Uncanny Valley) with pulse-pounding art by Carmine Di Giandomenico (Flash). DC's contract killing bogeyman is back and bloodier than ever! $3.99 3/18/2026 DEATHSTROKE THE TERMINATOR #2

(W) Tony Fleecs (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

TONY FLEECS AND CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO TAKE DEATH'S FURY TO THE NEXT LEVEL! Someone's taken everything from Deathstroke, and hell hath no fury like an assassin scorned! He's on the road to find a mysterious client, but it won't be easy. He's lost his money, his resources, his family, and his best friend and moral compass. What happens when the world's most terrifying assassin has nothing left to lose?

$3.99 4/15/2026

(W) Tony Fleecs (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico TONY FLEECS AND CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO TAKE DEATH'S FURY TO THE NEXT LEVEL! Someone's taken everything from Deathstroke, and hell hath no fury like an assassin scorned! He's on the road to find a mysterious client, but it won't be easy. He's lost his money, his resources, his family, and his best friend and moral compass. What happens when the world's most terrifying assassin has nothing left to lose? $3.99 4/15/2026 DEATHSTROKE THE TERMINATOR #3

(W) Tony Fleecs (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

THE BOUNTY IS OUT ON SLADE WILSON! It's said there is no honor among thieves. But there is a code among killers. Slade Wilson wrote the code. And now he's in Deadshot's and Deathblow's crosshairs for breaking its first rule!

$3.99 5/20/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!