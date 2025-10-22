Posted in: Batman, Comics, Crisis, DC Comics, Doomsday Clock, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absoluite, mark waid, New History of the DC Universe, ultimate, Watchmen, wildstorm

New History Of The DC Universe Adds Watchmen, Wildstorm And Absolute

New History Of The DC Universe Adds Watchmen, Wildstorm, Absolute... and Ultimate Universe as well? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Doctor Manhattan from Watchmen is revealed as a key force shaping the current DC Universe timeline

The New History of the DC Universe officially integrates Watchmen, Wildstorm, and Absolute universes

References to Doomsday Clock, Superman Unlimited, and Death Metal reframe DC continuity's biggest events

Barry Allen recounts recent crises as new heroes rise and the Legion of Super-Heroes teases a comeback

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… as much as spoilers can be had for a precis of the DC Universe. The New History of the DC Universe #4 by Mark Waid, Hayden Sherman, Howard Porter is published by DC Comics today. It has been interesting of course, to see what Mark Waid adds, misses out, prioritises and preambulates… As Barry Allen recounts the events that created the New 52…

And the hand of Doctor Manhattan of Watchmen, revealed as the instigator.

As Manhattan becomes a major player behind the scenes of the DC Universe… As changes are undone, memories return….

…Wally West finds the bloodied button, courtesy of the Comedian being murdered (or was he) by Ozymandias…

… mirrored by the Dr Manhattan symbol, both clock faces on the approach to midnight, on the Doomsday Clock.

As The New History Of The DC Universe admits that the events of Doomsday Clock happened… though ignoring everything that came afterwards in Flashpoint Beyond. Probablhy for the best…

Though the impact in Death Metal is recorded as the Batman Who Laughed possessing the body of Doctor Manhattan in Death Metal, until all that is done away with.

And the Wildstorm Universe of characters, blatantly missing in previous issues, including the whole war between Daemonites and Kheribim, makes for a panel, despite previously having been embedded in the history of the DC Universe with Team Seven, Stormwatch and the rest. And the Absolute Universe, currently tied in with the DC's K.O. crossover somewhat…

Namechecked as an "Ultimate" universe instead… very telling as to its origins, there!

Oh, and look, they even remember the events of Superman Unlimited, the current series with major impacts on the DC Universe that every other DC Comics title, except for one editorial note in Nightwing, seems to be completely ignoring. Well, I suppose they remembered Doomsday Clock, so why not Superman Unlimited as well?

And the Legion Of Super-Heroes, courtesy of Joshua Williamson, is coming… with Mark Waid's blessing as well. The New History of the DC Universe #4 by Mark Waid, Hayden Sherman, Howard Porter is published by DC Comics today.

New History of the DC Universe #4 by Mark Waid, Hayden Sherman, Howard Porter

Barry Allen's documentation of the history of the DC Universe reaches the present day, beginning with the world-changing events of Flashpoint. Heroes face new threats like Perpetua and the Batman Who Laughs, and the next generation of heroes, like Jon Kent, Wallace West, and Jackson Hyde, begin to emerge from the ashes of crisis-level destruction. All leads to Darkseid's death and a glimpse at what's to come in the future. You won't want to miss this final installment!

