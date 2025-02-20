Torunn Grønbekk & André Risso Launch New Spider-Girl Series at Marvel

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: spider-girl, Torunn Grønbekk

Torunn Grønbekk and André Risso launch a new Spider-Girl series from Marvel Comics in June

Bleeding Cool ran the news earlier this week… we just didn't know which Spider-Girl. Or who the creative team was. Now Marvel Comics has announced the whole thing. With the Spider-Girl as seen in the recent Spider-Boy series, with a new ongoing series launching in June by Torunn Grønbekk and André Risso. She is Maka Akana created by Dan Slott and Paco Medina as the supervillain Funhouse, the villainous protégé of Bullseye, who aiming to become Spider-Boy's nemesis, takes the name "Spider-Girl" to mock him while the two fight in a tournament. And seems to have kept it…

"The rise of Marvel Comics' newest breakout Spider-Hero was just announced at ComicsPro! Spinning out of the pages of Spider-Boy, the adventures of the all-new SPIDER-GIRL begin in June! The new ongoing series will be written by Torunn Grønbekk, known for her acclaimed work in titles like Venom and Thor, and drawn by newcomer André Risso, marking his exciting Marvel Comics debut.

SPIDER-GIRL #1

Written by TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Art by ANDRÉ RISSO

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

On Sale 6/11

HERE COMES THE SENSATIONAL SPIDER-GIRL! After Bullseye's betrayal, Spider-Girl is trying her hand at being a hero. But when a clash with Vermin reveals that a major Spider-Nemesis is tracking her, Spider-Girl will have to figure out what this villain wants – and which of their allies will try to kill her next.

"Created by Dan Slott and Paco Medina last year, this young new hero from Hawaii originally trained under Bullseye to be the villainous Funhouse! As a mutant with unique power-absorbing abilities, her powers recently went haywire when she fought Spider-Boy. Now stuck with a dark, twisted version of Spider-Boy's arachnid powerset, she carves out her own place in the Marvel Universe as the new SPIDER-GIRL! The new series will shed light on the character's backstory, reveal the full extent of her mutant abilities, and reveal whether she can truly leave behind her villainous ways to stand as a hero.

"Spider-Girl a blast—joyful, irreverent, mischievous, and righteous. Leaving Bullseye behind, she's starting fresh in New York, exploring her new home and embracing her powers with fearlessness and a touch of innocence," Grønbekk explained. "She eagerly jumps into fights others would think better of (often against some of our favorite Spidey villains!), and her arrival has definitely caught the attention of the criminal underworld – but maybe not for the reason one would think…" "André Risso's stunning pages are bursting with energy and action, bringing this story to life in a way only comics can," she added.