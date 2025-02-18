Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ,

Marvel Launches A New Spider-Girl Series In June 2025

Marvel launches a new Spider-Girl Series in June 2025... but which Spider-Girl will it be? So many to choose from.

hear that Marvel will launch a new Spider-Girl series with Spider-Girl #1 in June. I am also hearing gossip about a number of Marvel Comics series that will be launching over the next few months, such as Emma Frost: The White Queen, some of which I have creative details for…. but again, not for this one. Though I hear that Kaare Andrews, Nicoletta and Peach Momoko will be doing covers with Marguerite Sauvage on a Savage Spider-Girl version.

Marvel Launches A New Spider-Girl Series In June 2025
Spider-Girl

Spider-Girl could be Mayday Parker created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz as the teenage daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson for What If #105 in 1998. Mayday also gets a clone, April Parker, who also goes by the name of Spider-Girl, until she dies.

But it could also be the more recent Spider-Girl, Maka Akana created by Dan Slott and Paco Medina for the Spider-Boy series, as the supervillain Funhouse, the villainous protégé of Bullseye, who aiming to become Spider-Boy's nemesis, takes the name "Spider-Girl" to mock him while the two fight in a tournament.

Another, less likely possibility is Anya Corazon, the Spider-Girl from 2010, whose series lasted for eight issues, and though she appeared in Spider-Island, not much of her has been seen since. Betty Brant, who appeared as Spider-Girl in What If Someone Else Besides Spider-Man Had Been Bitten By The Radioactive Spider? and returned in Spider-Verse. The clone daughter of Gwen Stacy, Ana Soria, and Scott Summers, grown by the Jackal using DNA stolen from Mr. Sinister who can transform into a giant spider with optical lasers, also goes by Spider-Girl before joining X-Men Green. The Spider-Man advocacy group in 2010's Peter Parker series are known as the Spider-Girls, made up of Becky, Emma Paley, and Leila Goldberg. Penelope P. Parker is the 11-year-old Spider-Girl of Earth-11, Charlotte Morales is the Spider-Girl celebrity daughter of Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales from Earth-8. And the Ultimate Spider-Girl is a clone of Ultimate Peter Parker and who later becomes the Ultimate Black Widow. Ultimate Kitty Pryde also eventually becomes Spider-Girl.

It'll probably be the Dan Slott one, right?

You can catch up with some of my other Marvel Comics announcement leaks today right here:

