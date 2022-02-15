Transformers #40 Preview: Under Seige

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The Decepticons corner the Autobots in this preview of Transformers #40. Can the power of friendship save the day? Check out the preview below.

TRANSFORMERS #40
IDW PUBLISHING
DEC210540
DEC210541 – TRANSFORMERS #40 CVR B BROKENSHIRE – $3.99
(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Angel Hernandez
Shattered! The Autobots have withdrawn to the Crystal City and the Decepticons are at their gates! But with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee finally reunited, will this be the Autobots' last stand or their greatest hour?! Don't miss the other side of the epic story in this month's Transformers: War's End too!
In Shops: 2/16/2022
SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.