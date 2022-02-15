Transformers #40 Preview: Under Seige

The Decepticons corner the Autobots in this preview of Transformers #40. Can the power of friendship save the day? Check out the preview below.

TRANSFORMERS #40

Shattered! The Autobots have withdrawn to the Crystal City and the Decepticons are at their gates! But with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee finally reunited, will this be the Autobots' last stand or their greatest hour?! Don't miss the other side of the epic story in this month's Transformers: War's End too!

