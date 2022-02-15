Transformers #40 Preview: Under Seige

The Decepticons corner the Autobots in this preview of Transformers #40. Can the power of friendship save the day? Check out the preview below.
TRANSFORMERS #40
IDW PUBLISHING
DEC210540
DEC210541 – TRANSFORMERS #40 CVR B BROKENSHIRE – $3.99
(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Angel Hernandez
Shattered! The Autobots have withdrawn to the Crystal City and the Decepticons are at their gates! But with Optimus Prime and Bumblebee finally reunited, will this be the Autobots' last stand or their greatest hour?! Don't miss the other side of the epic story in this month's Transformers: War's End too!
In Shops: 2/16/2022
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for DEC210540 Transformers #40, by (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Angel Hernandez, in stores Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from IDW PUBLISHING
