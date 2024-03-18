Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: bestseller, bestseller list, transformers

Transformers #6 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List

Transformers #6 returns to the top of the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List, by Daniel Warren Johnson and Mike Spicer from Image Comics,

Transformers #6 returns to the top of the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List, by Daniel Warren Johnson and Mike Spicer from Image Comics and Skybound. There were also strong performances from Ultimate Black Panther which also sees the second printing of the first issue enter the charts. It takes Action Comics for the one title from DC Comics to enter the charts.

No. Title Publisher Writer Artist Price Ratio 1. Transformers #6 Image Daniel Warren Johnson Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer 3.99 100 2 Ultimate Black Panther #2 Marvel Bryan Edward Hill Stefano Caselli 4.99 86.2 3 Amazing Spider-Man #45 Marvel Zeb Wells Carmen Carnero 4.99 85.6 4 Avengers: Twilight #4 Marvel Chip Zdarsky Daniel Acuña 4.99 78.3 5 Fall of the House of X #3 Marvel Gerry Duggan Lucas Werneck 4.99 73.8 6 Wolverine #45 Marvel Ben Percy Victor Lavalle 4.99 73.6 7 Immortal Thor #8 Marvel Al Ewing Martin Coccolo 4.99 61.9 8 Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 #1 Marvel Peter David Roge Antonio 4.99 50.3 9 Action Comics #1063 DC Jason Aaron John Timms 4.99 49.55 10 Ultimate Black Panther #1 2nd Printing Marvel Bryan Edward Hill Stefano Caselli 5.99 48.9

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred direct market comic stores from their sales from Tuesday to Friday, what used to be known as the "Wednesday Warriors" are those who can't wait till the weekend to get their week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans, too. The chart is compiled from actual sales data from up to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers worldwide – mostly North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we run a bunch of them below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales in-store, not orders.

Participating Bestseller List comic book stores

4 COLOR FANTASIES A COMIC SHOP ALTER EGO COMICS ANYONE COMICS ARKHAM COMICS & GAMES ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES VENTURA ASH AVENUE COMICS ATOMIC CITY COMICS AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS AW YEAH COMICS – MUNCIE BEYOND COMICS – FREDERICK BEYOND COMICS – GAITHERSBURG BIG BANG COMICS BIG BANG TOYS COMICS GAMES BIG PLANET COMICS BIG PLANET COMICS OF BETHESDA BLERDS UNDERGROUND BLUE ASH UP UP & AWAY! BRAVE NEW WORLDS – OLD CITY PHILADELPHIA BRAVE NEW WORLDS – WILLOW GROVE BRONZE AGE BAT CAVE BSI COMICS CAB COMICS CAPE AND COWL COMICS CAPTAIN BLUE HEN COMICS CARLS CACTUS COMICS CHAMPION COMICS AND COFFEE CHEVIOT UP UP & AWAY! CLOBBERIN' COMICS CLOBBERIN' COMICS – SHEPHERDSVILLE COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: FORT WORTH COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: HALTOM CITY COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: IRVING COMIC BOOK WORLD FLORENCE COMIC BOOK WORLD LOUISVILLE COMIC EMPORIUM COMIC QUEST COMIC REALMS COMICKAZE COMICS COMICS ADVENTURE COMICS CONSPIRACY COMICS HEAVEN AB COMIX CAFE COMIX CONNECTION – MECHANICSBURG COMIX CONNECTION – YORK COSMIC COMICS COSMIC MONKEY COMICS COY'S COMICS CRUSH COMICS CURRENT COMICS MONTEREY CURRENT COMICS SALINAS DICE & COMICS CAFE DNA COMICS & GAMES DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS CONCORD DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS MANCHESTER DOWNTOWN COMICS ANNEX DOWNTOWN COMICS IN AVON DOWNTOWN COMICS IN CASTLETON DOWNTOWN COMICS ON MARKET STREET DR. VOLT'S COMICS DRAGON'S LAIR COMICS & FANTASY – COLUMBUS DREAMDAZE COMICS FUN & GAMES ENDGAME COMICS AND COLLECTABLES EPIC COMICS E-TOWN COMICS EVERYONE COMICS X COLLECTIBLES FANTOM COMICS FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES FUNNY BUSINESS FUNNYBOOKS COMICS & STUFF GALACTIC GREG'S GEEK GEEK NERD NERD GREEN BRAIN COMICS GRYPHON GAMES AND COMICS GULF COAST COSMOS COMICS GUTTER POP COMICS HELLO COMICS HELLO COMICS DOWNTOWN HEROES & VILLAINS HEROES' BEACON COMICS & GAMES HEROES FOR SALE HORIZON COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES HOUSE OF HEROES COMICS INVISIBLE JET COMICS ISOTOPE JPM COMICS & GAMES K & J COMICS AND GAMES KEY ELEMENTS COMICS KINGPIN BOOKS – COMICS EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE KINGSTON NEXUS LEGACY COMICS AND CARDS INC LEMONJUICE MCGEE'S COMIC CAVALCADE MANSFIELD COMICS AND MANGA MAXIMUM COMICS (CENTENNIAL HILLS) MAXIMUM COMICS (SOUTHWEST) MEMORY LANE COMICS MIDGARD COMICS, GAMES, AND MORE MISSION: COMICS AND ART NEW DIMENSION COMICS – BUTLER NEW DIMENSION COMICS – CRANBERRY TWP NEW DIMENSION COMICS – ELLWOOD CITY NEW DIMENSION COMICS – OHIO VALLEY NEW DIMENSION COMICS – PITTSBURGH MILLS NEW DIMENSION COMICS – WATERFRONT NOSTALGIA, INK OILTOWN COMICS PAPER ASYLUM PERFECT STORM COMICS AND GAMES PERFECT STORM WEST PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC PITTSBURGH COMICS POP COMICS & CULTURE EMPORIUM PULP COMICS AND GAMES RAD RAPTOR COMICS ROBOT ZERO COMICS SADDLE CITY COMICS SAMURAI COMICS CHANDLER SAMURAI COMICS GLENDALE SAMURAI COMICS MESA SAMURAI COMICS PHOENIX SOCAL GAMES AND COMICS SSALEFISH COMICS – CONCORD SSALEFISH COMICS – GREENSBORO SSALEFISH COMICS – WINSTON-SALEM STARGAZER COMICS STRANGE ADVENTURES SUPER-FLY COMICS & GAMES SUPERSCRIPT COMICS AND GAMES SURPRISE COMICS THE COLLECTIVE THE COMIC BOOK CLUBHOUSE THE COMIC BOOK SHOP! OF WILMINGTON, DE THE COMIC DUDE SHOP THE DANGER ROOM THE DRAGONS LAIR THE NERD STORE – UTAH THE NERD STORE OREM THE SECRET LAIR COMICS ULTIMATE COMICS RALEIGH WADE'S COMIC MADNESS WONDERLAND COMICS ZEPPELIN COMICS ZEPPELIN COMICS – NAPA

