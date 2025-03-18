Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: transformers, Void rivals

Transformers #1 & Void Rivals #1 Eleventh Printings With Sound Chips

Transformers #1 and Void Rivals #1 get eleventh printings, now with sound chips, coming in September 2025, from Image Comics

Article Summary Transformers #1 & Void Rivals #1 get eleventh printings with sound chips, debuting in September 2025.

These new editions make history as the first Image Comics releases featuring integrated sound chip technology.

Transformers #1 reimagines Optimus Prime's journey after a crash landing, reigniting the Autobots vs. Decepticons war.

Void Rivals #1 introduces a daring escape and shocking surprise in a shared universe by Kirkman & De Felici.

Transformers #1 and Void Rivals #1, the launch titles of Hasbro, Skybound and Image Comics' Energon Universe comic book line, are getting eleventh printings in September 2025, after San Diego Comic-Con, where you will probably get to see them – and hear them. Because the eleventh printings of both will feature sound chips inside, triggering when you open the comic book in question. What they will say and sound like, I have no idea, but I would bet my original Ravage toy that one of them will be "roll out". Expect a premium price to reflect the technology in use.

TRANSFORMERS #1 (New Printing With Autobot Sound Chip)

Creators: (W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer (CA) Filya Bratukhin

Release Date: September 2025

Transformers #1 begins an all-new era for the iconic robots in disguise from superstar creator Daniel Warren Johnson (Extremity, Do a Powerbomb, DC's Wonder Woman: Dead Earth) and colorist Mike Spicer (Stillwater). Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies—the Decepticons. As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime. VOID RIVALS #1 (New Printing With Sound Chip)

Creators: (W) Robert Kirkman (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Matheus Lopes (CA) Filya Bratukhin & Rex Lokus

Release Date: September 2025

SERIES PREMIERE The blockbuster OBLIVION SONG team of ROBERT KIRKMAN & LORENZO DE FELICI debut the biggest new comic book series of 2023 with the launch of AN ALL-NEW SHARED UNIVERSE and a SURPRISE you won't see coming! War rages around the Sacred Ring, where the last remnants of two worlds have collapsed around a black hole in a never-ending war. However, when pilot Darak and his rival Solila both crash on a desolate planet, these two enemies must find a way to escape together. But are they alone on this strange planet? And what dark forces await that threaten the entire universe?

