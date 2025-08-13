Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Tom King, wonder woman

Trinity, Daughter Of Wonder Woman, But Also Of Steve Trevor (Spoilers)

Trinity, daughter of Wonder Woman, but also of Steve Trevor, by Tom King and Belen Ortega (Trinity #3 Spoilers)

In Wonder Woman #14, Steve Trevor kicked off DC All-In by dying at the hands of The Sovereign, a fridging to get at Wonder Woman, but one that saw him react in a way he never could have expected. And as her friends and family got to work, Wonder Woman did what none of them could do: she went to the Underworld, to Hades, to find Steve. And found him waiting for her, to say goodbye.

As for how he was in Hades' ferryman's boat, well in that there was a tale as well.

Leaving Steve Trevor on the borders of the Underworld but not crossing over, not yet.

And while there was no path to Wonder Woman bringing Steve back to life, she did the next best thing.

She brought forth a new life from both of them, thanks to the Amazonian birds and the bees.

Elizabeth Marston Prince, named after Steve's grandmother (but also the creator of Wonder Woman), also known as Trinity, now has her own title, with three different versions of her from across the timeline. But also getting to time travel and do things they may not have initially intended to do.

Such as meet her own father for the first time, long before his death. And even longer before she came on the scene. While mentioning his grandmother, who named her, one more time.

And while that is Steve Trevor in the past, how about in the present? Deep, deep down below? Turns out he has another appointment with the ferryman of Greek legend.

Looks like Steve Trevor may be coming back for seconds, with a Tom King trademarked POW!. Well he does have a daughter to meet properly… Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #3 by Tom King, and Belen Ortega, is published today by DC Comics

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #3

by Tom King, Belen Ortega

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again! Trinity is about to learn thislesson firsthand after a disastrous meeting with her mother in the past thatleads to death at the paws of the fearsome Cerberus. Will our hero havewhat it takes to learn from her mistakes and save her Wonder Woman andone of the missing corgis?

