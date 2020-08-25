Trump Supporter Jim Steranko Parodied For November's Tremendous Trump

Legendary comic book creator Jim Steranko is a famous supporter of the current President Of The United States, one Donald Trump, and is not backwards about coming forward with his support for the man and his policies. Whether that's over forest fires…

… space exploration…

…using Hydra to distribute comic books under Trump's direction while the Democrats would… pardon Nazis? Okay…

And a few more that also show his opposition to Hilary Clinton, Barack Obama and any associated policies.

He's Trump through and through.

Which may be why Antarctic Press chose a certain cover homage for their collection of Donald Trump parody comics, out in November,

TREMENDOUS TRUMP TRADE WAR TP
SEP201099
(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS
Collects Tremendous Trump, Tremendous Trump: A Man-Child Covfefe, Tremendous Trump: World War T, She-Trump, Barack Panther vs. Tremendous Trump – Red Triumph
Trades, or trade paperbacks, that is-which they call TPBs for short, not a lot of people know that-trades are easy to make, trades are good. We've got a YUGE Trump trade coming out, the biggest any publisher has ever printed, believe us. The fake news says there were bigger, but you can't trust them. This is big like no one's ever seen. And it's going to be so great, you'll be sending us the most beautiful love letters about it!
In Shops: Nov 25, 2020
SRP: $19.99

A take off of Jim Steranko's famous Hulk King-Size cover from almost fifty years ago…

Trump Supporter Jim Steranko

It says November 25th but if they hurry they might get it out before the possibility that it all becomes moot. And just to prove that Antarctic Press isn't biased one way or another… they also have the case for the defence.

WALL MIGHT TRILOGY TP
SEP201098
(W) Mark Pellegrini (A) Timothy Lim
Collecting for the very first time the bestselling political satire trilogy! When Deep State operatives, swamp creatures, and old political foes resurface to wreak havoc across America, it's up to WALL-MIGHT and MIGHT-FENCE to restore peace and justice! Contains My Hero MAGAdemia: Wall-Might, Wall-Might: First Term, Part II, and Wall-Might 3: The MAGAlorian!
In Shops: Nov 25, 2020
SRP: $19.99

Two collections out on the same day, one anti-Trump, one pro-Trump, both twenty bucks – but which will sell more? After all, that's the only way of telling according to one Donald Trump…

