Trump Supporter Jim Steranko Parodied For November's Tremendous Trump

Legendary comic book creator Jim Steranko is a famous supporter of the current President Of The United States, one Donald Trump, and is not backwards about coming forward with his support for the man and his policies. Whether that's over forest fires…

Hey, Scott! Thinking of you this morn when I heard a MILLION CALIFIORNIA ACRES were aflame! Trump suggested three years ago that PREVENTATIVE MEASURES should be taken to mitigate future catastrophes—and got severe backlash from environmentalists! Enjoy the CHARRED WOOD, bozos! — Jim Steranko (@iamsteranko) August 24, 2020

… space exploration…

Hey, Brian! Had not seen the Eaton art on the SPACEX launch! Thanx for the afterview! Am also amped about the recent effort—and Trump's announcement to develop an AMERICAN SPACE FORCE, which I feel is long overdue! MANKIND'S DESTINY AWAITS IN THE STARS!!! — Jim Steranko (@iamsteranko) June 1, 2020

…using Hydra to distribute comic books under Trump's direction while the Democrats would… pardon Nazis? Okay…

KRIS from LEGENDS in CA answered the DC distribution procedure a minute or two earlier! I haven't heard Marvel's solution to distribute their titles, but maybe Hydra's out of work these days, and Trump sentenced them to FIVE YEARS OF HARD DISTRIBUTION! Dems will veto it!!! — Jim Steranko (@iamsteranko) April 20, 2020

And a few more that also show his opposition to Hilary Clinton, Barack Obama and any associated policies.

As Secretary of State she did ZERO! Trump will never rest until Radical Islamists and ISIS are wiped off the face of the earth! — Jim Steranko (@iamsteranko) November 8, 2016

Trump will repeal Obamacare in his first day in office and allow healthtcare companies to compete IN EVERY STATE– — Jim Steranko (@iamsteranko) November 8, 2016

He's Trump through and through.

Trump defends police, the NRA, the Constitution, and the need to uphold American law! — Jim Steranko (@iamsteranko) November 8, 2016

Trump will erect a border wall–locking out significant drug trade and illegals– — Jim Steranko (@iamsteranko) November 8, 2016

Which may be why Antarctic Press chose a certain cover homage for their collection of Donald Trump parody comics, out in November,

TREMENDOUS TRUMP TRADE WAR TP

SEP201099

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS

Collects Tremendous Trump, Tremendous Trump: A Man-Child Covfefe, Tremendous Trump: World War T, She-Trump, Barack Panther vs. Tremendous Trump – Red Triumph

Trades, or trade paperbacks, that is-which they call TPBs for short, not a lot of people know that-trades are easy to make, trades are good. We've got a YUGE Trump trade coming out, the biggest any publisher has ever printed, believe us. The fake news says there were bigger, but you can't trust them. This is big like no one's ever seen. And it's going to be so great, you'll be sending us the most beautiful love letters about it!

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $19.99

A take off of Jim Steranko's famous Hulk King-Size cover from almost fifty years ago…

It says November 25th but if they hurry they might get it out before the possibility that it all becomes moot. And just to prove that Antarctic Press isn't biased one way or another… they also have the case for the defence.

WALL MIGHT TRILOGY TP

SEP201098

(W) Mark Pellegrini (A) Timothy Lim

Collecting for the very first time the bestselling political satire trilogy! When Deep State operatives, swamp creatures, and old political foes resurface to wreak havoc across America, it's up to WALL-MIGHT and MIGHT-FENCE to restore peace and justice! Contains My Hero MAGAdemia: Wall-Might, Wall-Might: First Term, Part II, and Wall-Might 3: The MAGAlorian!

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $19.99

Two collections out on the same day, one anti-Trump, one pro-Trump, both twenty bucks – but which will sell more? After all, that's the only way of telling according to one Donald Trump…