Trump's Titans Becomes Biden's Titans In March 2021

 John Barron and Shawn Remulac are relaunching their superhero title Trump's Titans from Keenspot as Biden's Titans in March 2021, reflecting the recent American election result, whether or not everyone accepts it, the comic book series has made it clear, with a Giant-Size X-Men parody cover as well. Here are all of Keenspot's solicitations for that month.

BIDENS TITANS #1 CVR A RYAN ODAGAWA
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
JAN211401
(W) John Barron (A) Shawn Remulac (CA) Ryan Odagawa
First, Joe Biden stole the 2020 election from Donald J. Trump by unreasonably demanding that the votes be counted. And now, the ultimate insult – Biden has stolen Trump's beloved comic book series! Trump's Titans becomes Biden's Titans in this landmark collector's item first issue, in which an all-new, all-different (finally!) president is granted superpowers and assembles his own cabinet of heroes. Guest-starring Superior AOC, the Yang Gang, and more!
In Shops: Mar 31, 2021
SRP: $4.99

BIDENS TITANS #1 CVR B BLANK SKETCH
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
JAN211402

BIDENS TITANS #1 CVR C REMULAC
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
JAN211403

BIDENS TITANS #1 CVR D JOSECO
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
JAN211404

BIDENS TITANS #1 CVR E TED DAWSON
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
JAN211405

BIDENS TITANS #1 CVR F ROSENZWEIG
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
JAN211406

BIDENS TITANS #1 FREE 6 COPY REAL NEWS INCV
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
JAN211407

GOD MODE #3 (RES)
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
JAN211408
(W) Mike Rosenzweig, Jason Swoboda (A/CA) Remy Eisu Mokhtar
It's still 1995 and God Mode is about to change forever! After an unexpected invitation, Marceline faces a tough decision. Meanwhile, Barrett and Tory's relationship becomes extremely awkward.
In Shops: Mar 31, 2021
SRP: $4.99

GOD MODE #3 FREE 3 COPY TOMB RAIDER PARODY INCV (RES)
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
JAN211409

NINJAS & ROBOTS #5 CVR A ERIK KLAUS
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
JAN211410
(W) Erik Klaus (A/CA) Erik Klaus
Now a monthly series! Kubert School alum Erik Klaus dishes out the spicy fifth helping of the punk-rock manga smash-hit, Ninjas & Robots! Our heroes face their deadliest threat yet, Super Death-Bot! Will they find the strength to unleash Heaven's Fury and survive? Empty your ramen bowls and get ready, kids!Â Â Shadow Kicks and Lightning Fists are about to be served up with a side of Two Thousand Year Old Swords!
In Shops: Mar 24, 2021
SRP: $4.99

NINJAS & ROBOTS #5 CVR B STEVE MANNION
KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT
JAN211411

NINJAS & ROBOTS #5 FREE 5 COPY KLAUS INCV
JAN211412

