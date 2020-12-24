Trump's Titans Becomes Biden's Titans In March 2021

John Barron and Shawn Remulac are relaunching their superhero title Trump's Titans from Keenspot as Biden's Titans in March 2021, reflecting the recent American election result, whether or not everyone accepts it, the comic book series has made it clear, with a Giant-Size X-Men parody cover as well. Here are all of Keenspot's solicitations for that month.



BIDENS TITANS #1

(W) John Barron (A) Shawn Remulac

First, Joe Biden stole the 2020 election from Donald J. Trump by unreasonably demanding that the votes be counted. And now, the ultimate insult – Biden has stolen Trump's beloved comic book series! Trump's Titans becomes Biden's Titans in this landmark collector's item first issue, in which an all-new, all-different (finally!) president is granted superpowers and assembles his own cabinet of heroes. Guest-starring Superior AOC, the Yang Gang, and more!

CVR B BLANK SKETCH

CVR C REMULAC

CVR D JOSECO

CVR E TED DAWSON

CVR F ROSENZWEIG

FREE 6 COPY REAL NEWS INCV

GOD MODE #3

(W) Mike Rosenzweig, Jason Swoboda (A/CA) Remy Eisu Mokhtar

It's still 1995 and God Mode is about to change forever! After an unexpected invitation, Marceline faces a tough decision. Meanwhile, Barrett and Tory's relationship becomes extremely awkward.

FREE 3 COPY TOMB RAIDER PARODY INCV

NINJAS & ROBOTS #5

(W) Erik Klaus (A/CA) Erik Klaus

Now a monthly series! Kubert School alum Erik Klaus dishes out the spicy fifth helping of the punk-rock manga smash-hit, Ninjas & Robots! Our heroes face their deadliest threat yet, Super Death-Bot! Will they find the strength to unleash Heaven's Fury and survive? Empty your ramen bowls and get ready, kids!Â Â Shadow Kicks and Lightning Fists are about to be served up with a side of Two Thousand Year Old Swords!

CVR B STEVE MANNION

FREE 5 COPY KLAUS INCV

