Truths Are Told in this Preview of Immortal Hulk #49

Immortal Hulk continues to careen toward a number one issue relaunch in this preview of Immortal Hulk #49, in stores on Wednesday, August 4th from Marvel Comics. And when you know the end is near, you can sometimes kind of give up, right? Maybe that's why Al Ewing and Joe Bennett have just decided to say screw it and put the text in black boxes on the side of the pictures. Why bother to pay a letterer when you know the book is just gonna be rebooted in a couple of months anyway? And why bother holding back, either? Want to point out how meaningless superhero comics are when nothing ever changes and everything is restored to its original iconic state after being shaken to its foundations by super-mega-crossover events? You'll find that in the text as well. Check out the preview below while you still can.

• This is the gate into the city of suffering. To the hurt that never ends. This gate is for the lost.

• The gate is a thing of divine power – a thing of forever. But even for the strongest one there is, it bears the warning:

• ABANDON HOPE, ALL YE WHO ENTER HERE.

