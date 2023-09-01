Posted in: Comics, Current News, Manga | Tagged: Blue Period, kodansha, november 2023, Solicits

Tsubasa Yamaguchi's Blue Period Set in Kodansha November 2023 Solicits

Tsubasa Yamaguchi's Blue Period manga gets a massive box set with an exclusive insert from Kodansha in their November 2023 solicits.

BLUE PERIOD BOX SET VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232177

(W) Tsubasa Yamaguchi (A) Tsubasa Yamaguchi

A manga about the struggles and rewards of a life dedicated to art. Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It's an effortless performance, and, ultimately… a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst-and he's about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be. This premium slipcase collects the first six volumes of the acclaimed manga and an exclusive, 16-page booklet containing color and black-and-white illustrations never before published in English!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 77.94

AM I ACTUALLY THE STRONGEST GN VOL 05 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232175

(W) Ai Takahashi, Sai Sumimori

To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing. But to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart-Hart to his new friends-must find his way through a dangerous world… but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

AS A REINCARNATED ARISTOCRAT USE APPRAISAL SKILL GN VOL 08 (

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232176

(W) Natsumi Inoue (A / CA) jimmy

Thanks to Licia's skillful maneuvering, Ars and his followers have succeeded in winning Paradille to their cause. This diplomatic victory puts them on even footing with Prince Vasmarque and his new ally, the duchy of Seitz. As Ars comes home in triumph, Prince Couran gives him a new mission: leading Missian's forces in an assault against Arphada. Shaken but resolved, Ars prepares to make his debut on the battlefield.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 10.99

CARDCAPTOR SAKURA CLEAR CARD GN VOL 14

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232178

(W) Clamp (A / CA) Clamp

Seventeen years after the original Cardcaptor Sakura manga ended, CLAMP returns with more magical clow card adventures! Clear Card picks up right where Cardcaptor Sakura left off, with Sakura and Syaoran starting junior high school. With the Final Judgment passed, Sakura thinks school life will be quiet, but then all her cards suddenly turn blank! The mysterious new power she discovers will change how she thinks about her powers!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 10.99

FIRE FORCE OMNIBUS GN VOL 07 VOL 19-21

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232180

(W) Atsushi Ohkubo (A / CA) Atsushi Ohkubo

In the year 198 of the Age of the Sun, Tokyo is a crowded cosmopolis. But the world's most populous city is threatened by devils that cause people to burst into flame at random! The only ones who can stop it are the Pyrofighters, a team of specialized firefighters. The young Shinra, blessed with the ability to ignite his feet and travel at the speed of a rocket, wants nothing more than to be a hero, and knows that this is the place for him! But he's not the best at following orders. Includes volumes 19-21 of the Fire Force manga.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 19.99

GREAT CLERIC GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232181

(W) Hiiro Akikaze (A) sime

One man's story of turning blood, sweat, and tears into a successful living-literally! Luciel has reached the thirtieth floor of the underground labyrinth. But when Cattleya sees him thriving despite his dangerous mission, she begins to suspect he may be taking strange drugs… which rings one very smelly bell in Luciel's mind: Substance X! Will its secrets finally be revealed?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

HERO LIFE OF SELF PROCLAIMED MEDIOCRE DEMON GN VOL 08 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232182

(W) Shiroichi Amaui (A) Konekoneko

Chrono Alcon, a young demon, traveled from his sleepy village to study at a prestigious magic school connected to the Demon King's Castle itself. In this world, "demons" take many shapes: wolfmen, hellhounds, vampires, even dragons! Chrono himself is a "jinn," but he looks like an unassuming young boy, and his classmates dismiss him as a pushover… until his groundbreaking performance in his first test attracts the attention of not only his (gorgeous) classmates, but the Demon King herself!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 12.99

HITORIJIME MY HERO GN VOL 14 (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232183

(W) Memeko Arii (A / CA) Memeko Arii

Masahiro Setagawa doesn't believe in heroes, but wishes he could: He's found himself in a gang of small-time street bullies who use him to run errands. But when high school teacher (and scourge of the streets) Kousuke Ohshiba comes to his rescue, he finds he may need to start believing after all… and as their relationship deepens, he realizes a hero might be just what he was looking for this whole time.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

IM STANDING ON MILLION LIVES GN VOL 16 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232184

(W) Naoki Yamakawa (A / CA) Akinari Nao

Yusuke Yotsuya doesn't care about getting into high school; he just wants to get back home to his game and away from other people. But when he suddenly finds himself in a real-life fantasy game alongside his two gorgeous classmates, he discovers a new world of possibility and excitement. Despite a rough start, Yusuke and his friend fight to level up and clear the challenges set before them by a mysterious figure from the future, but before long, they find that they're not just battling for their own lives, but for the lives of millions!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 10.99

LDK GN VOL 20 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232185

(W) Ayu Watanabe (A / CA) Ayu Watanabe

The shojo romance that's become a cultural touchstone in Japan! This omnibus includes volumes 23 and 24.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 19.99

MAGIC KNIGHT RAYEARTH VOL 02 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232186

(W) Clamp

Three girls who couldn't be more different meet on a school trip to Tokyo Tower-and find themselves beamed into a parallel world called Cefiro, where the mysterious Pillar has recruited them to avert a calamity! With the help of a motley troop of rogues and wizards, they will unlock the power of three transforming giant dragons known as Rune Gods and rush to the Pillar's aid… but there's more going on at the heart of Cefiro than they know! This new paperback release features the updated translation and lettering created for the 25th-anniversary release, in a portable and affordable package.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MOON ON A RAINY NIGHT GN VOL 02 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232187

(W) Kuzushiro (A / CA) Kuzushiro

Ever since developing hearing loss during childhood, high schooler Kanon has largely relied on lip reading to navigate the world. Now, her new friend Saki is slowly helping her come out of her shell and find a place for herself at school. Meanwhile, Saki gets confronted by Kanon's fiercely protective younger sister, Rinne, who suspects Saki of harboring ulterior motives toward Kanon. Things come to a head when Rinne storms out of the house one evening, forcing Kanon and Saki to go looking for her in the dead of night. Worried that she won't be able to see or hear cars coming up behind them, Kanon asks Saki to hold her hand. Why does this simple act set Saki's heart racing? Could it be…?

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

NORAGAMI OMNIBUS GN VOL 08 (VOLS 22-24)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232188

(W) Adachitoka (A / CA) Adachitoka

Five yen for your wish to come true? Revisit the Far Shore in new edition of the beloved supernatural action series that collects all the stray volumes in 600-page 3-in-1 omnibuses, all in a larger size than the regular version! Yato has a new shinki and is deliberately trying to sever his own lifeline, disregarding Yukiné's attempts to keep him safe and sound. Rejected by the god he serves, Yukiné wanders alone, sinking deeper and deeper into despair, until he finds someone who offers to make it all better. Collects volumes 22-24.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 19.99

PEACH BOY RIVERSIDE GN VOL 13

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232189

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A / CA) Coolkyoushinja

Saltherine, princess of the Kingdom of Aldarake, dreams of traveling the world, a dangerous dream in a land where monsters roam the countryside! A chance meeting with a wanderer gives her hope that she might still find excitement in her life. But then she discovers the wanderer's true identity: Momotaro the Peach Boy, demon-slayer of legend! Though terrified by his bloody profession, Sally feels driven to follow Momotaro and learn more. But is this curiosity, or a magical connection that goes deeper than either of them realize?

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SAILOR MOON NAOKO TAKEUCHI COLLECTION VOL 05 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232190

(W) Naoko Takeuchi (A / CA) Naoko Takeuchi

A new edition of the Sailor Moon manga, for a new generation of fans! Teenager Usagi is not the best athlete, she's never gotten good grades, and, well, she's a bit of a crybaby. But when she meets a talking cat, she begins a journey that will teach her she has a well of great strength just beneath the surface and the heart to inspire and stand up for her friends as Sailor Moon! Featuring an updated translation and high page count in a more affordable, portable edition, perfect to go wherever you or the magical guardian in your life want to take it.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SEVEN DEADLY SINS FOUR KNIGHTS OF APOCALYPSE GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232191

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A / CA) Nakaba Suzuki

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on the idyllic, remote God's Finger. And though Percival loves the simple life, he longs for adventure. That is, until adventure comes knocking at his door, tearing away everything he's ever known and leaving him alone in the world. Now Percival has no choice but to go out into the world and see what it holds-after all, it's his destiny!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 10.99

SHAMAN KING FLOWERS GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232192

(W) Hiroyuki Takei (A) Hiroyuki Takei

Hana Asakura finds that being the son of Yoh and Anna Asakura isn't all it's cracked up to be, and his boredom has him itching for any kind of excitement. But when a fight comes straight to his doorstep, it's from a place he least expects-his own family? The battle for Asakura supremacy begins!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 10.99

SHANGRI LA FRONTIER GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232193

(W) Katarina (A / CA) Ryosuke Fuji

Having survived a fierce attack by one of the Shangri-La Frontier PK clans, Sunraku goes into the fighting ring against ten powerful monsters as part of a unique scenario. He barely escapes with his life, only to then receive an invitation from his gamer friend Pencilgon to help her take down a unique monster known as Wethermon the Tombguard. With Wethermon still undefeated by any of the game's 30 million players, Sunraku may have bitten off more than he can chew!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SHONEN NOTE BOY SOPRANO GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232194

(W) Yuhki Kamatani (A / CA) Yuhki Kamatani

One of School Library Journal's top 10 manga of the year! Vladimir's voice has begun to change, and he is losing the ability to sing in the soprano style he so loves. Anatoly takes him to Kawami in the hopes that Yutaka can help him. Meanwhile, the residents of Kawami are troubled to find their city has approved the construction of an industrial waste disposal facility.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SUMMER WITH YOU GN VOL 03 (OF 2)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232195

(W) Nagisa Furuya (A) Nagisa Furuya

Chiharu and Wataru captivated readers' hearts in Nagisa Furuya's English-language BL debut, My Summer of You. Now, the two boys return in this cinematic sequel to the beloved summer romance boys' love series! Wataru and Chiharu are in their second year of college, and the two boys can't wait to spend another summer together. Now back from his study abroad program, Chiharu is ecstatic to see Wataru for the first time in two months, and Wataru's thankful that they'll have more time to spend with each other, without also having to balance work and school. One of their plans have the two return to the cinema for a movie date to celebrate Wataru's 20th birthday, but what other memories will the summer have in store for them?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 14.99

WANDANCE GN VOL 07 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232196

(W) Coffee (A) Coffee

A boy named Kaboku sees a girl named Wanda dance, and suddenly burns with a need to join in. With its thrilling scenes of Japanese hip-hop dance and quirky, charming characters, this is a new, inspirational manga for fans of coming-of-age stories like Blue Period and Your Lie in April. Get up and join the Wandance!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

WAVE LISTEN TO ME GN VOL 10 (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232197

(W) Hiroaki Samura (A / CA) Hiroaki Samura

Mizuho's concerted efforts to help advance Minare's career lead her straight into a trap laid by a dark shadow in her recent past. Stranded in a hut in the middle of a blizzard, the assistant director must keep her wits about her if she is to brave the wilderness to return home. Minare and Madoka are already en route as would-be rescuers, but who is the "Mizuho" that keeps messaging them?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

WHEN WILL AYUMU MAKE HIS MOVE GN VOL 14

KODANSHA COMICS

SEP232198

(W) Soichiro Yamamoto (A) Soichiro Yamamoto

Yaotome's the cute president of the shogi (Japanese chess) club at her high school, and she's pretty sure that her underclassman Ayumu, the only other member, has a huge crush on her. They get together to play shogi every day after school, but no matter what she does, she can't seem to coax or trick him into confessing his feelings! What she doesn't know is that Ayumu has made a pact with himself to reveal his love after he's beaten Yaotome at shogi for the first time. Yet there's one big issue with this plan-he really sucks!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SAVING 80K GOLD IN ANOTHER WORLD L NOVEL VOL 03 (RES)

VERTICAL COMICS

SEP232326

(W) FUNA

One day Mitsuha falls off a cliff and is tranported to a medievel Europe type world! After a near death encounter with a pack of wolves, she then realizes that she's able to transport between two worlds-this one and her own. Taking advantage of this ability, Mitsuha decides to live in both worlds and calculates that she'll need 80,000 gold coins to be able to retire! Mitsuha now has to come up with different ways to collect her gold coins!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 14.95

