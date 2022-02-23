Tsugumi Ohba's Death Note Short Stories in Viz May 2022 Solicits

Death Note Short Stories from Tsugumi Ohba kick off in Viz Media's May 2022 solicits and solicitations through Diamond Comic Distributors in May 2022. Here's a look at the new collection, and everything else Viz has for the month.

DEATH NOTE SHORT STORIES GN

VIZ LLC

MAR222060

(W) Tsugumi Ohba (A) Takahiro Obata

Kira's story is over, but the Death Note's is not…In this imaginative and complete collection of Death Note short stories penned by the series' creators, discover tales of lives irrevocably changed by the sinister influence of the Death Note, with surprising and thrilling answers to the question of what it truly takes to use the Death Note…or fight it.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 14.99

FANGIRL MANGA GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

MAR222061

(W) Rainbow Rowell, Sam Maggs (A) Gabi Nam

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 16.99

FRIEREN BEYOND JOURNEYS END GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

MAR222062

(W) Kanehito Yamada (A) Tsukasa Abe

The village priest Sein has no intention of becoming an adventurer, but his desire to find a long-lost friend may lead him to join Frieren's party on their journey north. They are headed for the magical city of Äußerst, where Frieren can obtain the first-class mage certification needed to enter the Northern Plateau region. At Frieren's urging, Fern decides to take the certification exam as well, and faces some unexpected competition…

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 9.99

MAO GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

MAR222063

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A) Rumiko Takahashi

While Shiranui and his minions pursue Mao in the Taisho era, the cat demon Byoki stalks Nanoka in the present day. Meanwhile, a mysterious woman is spreading strange rumors around old Kyoto. Who is she really? Then, a stranger armed with powerful spells and mechanical weapons arrives and sets his sights on a particular target…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 9.99

FLY ME TO THE MOON GN VOL 11

VIZ LLC

MAR222064

(W) Kenjiro Hata (A) Kenjiro Hata

During their camping trip, the gang surprises Nasa and Tsukasa with a belated wedding reception-and a glampsite with a king-size wedding bed! When they're not blushing and stammering their way through the festivities, the no-longer-newlyweds consider what marriage means to them. Maybe it's time to move out of the neighborhood bathhouse and into a place with a little more privacy…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 9.99

URUSEI YATSURA GN VOL 14

VIZ LLC

MAR222065

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A) Rumiko Takahashi

Once upon a time, a little shape-shifting fox heard a legend about a magical wedding dress that helped two fated lovers find their bliss. But what does destiny have in store for him and Shinobu when he shows up unannounced in Tomobiki Town?! Meanwhile, the Moroboshi family is used to pinching pennies and making do-until a falling star plunges through their ceiling and grants them three wishes. But is a change of luck always a good thing?!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 19.99

CRAZY FOOD TRUCK GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

MAR222066

(W) Rokurou Ogaki (A) Rokurou Ogaki

The owner of a food truck in a postapocalyptic world nearly runs over a naked girl sleeping in the middle of the desert. When he gives her a lift, he inadvertently takes on her baggage too-an armed militia hot on her trail…and her even more problematic appetite. If one doesn't take him out, the other surely will!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 12.99

ONE PIECE GN VOL 99

VIZ LLC

MAR222067

(W) Eiichiro Oda (A) Eiichiro Oda

As Luffy heads to the top of Onigashima for a direct confrontation with Kaido, the rest of the Straw Hats fight their own battles. The numbers aren't on their side, but perhaps some surprise allies will help even the odds!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 9.99

ZOM 100 BUCKET LIST OF THE DEAD GN VOL 06

VIZ LLC

MAR222068

(W) Haro Aso (A) Kotaro Takata

Akira has returned home to his parents' village to repay his folks for all they've done for him. But his former classmate Kanta Higurashi and his gang have shown up to wreak havoc on the quiet community by flooding it with zombies. Forced into a corner, Akira must make a terrible choice-save his parents or become a zombie himself!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MASHLE MAGIC & MUSCLES GN VOL 06

VIZ LLC

MAR222069

(W) Hajime Komoto (A) Hajime Komoto

Mash enjoys a long-awaited visit home with his friends, but waiting there is an agent sent to stop Mash from participating in the Divine Visionary selection exam. Luckily, Rayne is there as well! During Rayne's clash with the agent, he unleashes a power only a Divine Visionary is capable of. Things are heating up, and the exam hasn't even started yet! Will Mash be able to overcome society's rules?!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 9.99

DRAGON QUEST ADV OF DAI GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

MAR222070

(W) Riku Sanjo (A) Koji Inada

Dai and his new companion Popp set out for Romos, but run into trouble on the way. Warrior priestess Maam offers unexpected help, and that isn't her only surprise-Maam is one of Avan's former disciples! The trio must learn to work together or face defeat at the hand of Furfang Legion commander Crocodine…

For all ages.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 19.99

JOJOS BIZARRE ADV PT 5 GOLDEN WIND HC VOL 04

VIZ LLC

MAR222071

(W) Hirohiko Araki (A) Hirohiko Araki

The high-speed conflict continues! The express train is zooming its way to Florence, and the squad is hanging on for dear life-literally! They're under siege by their foes, desperate to protect their charge, and facing an all-new enemy Stand. The stakes have never been as high as this, and to make matters worse, escaping the train doesn't mean they've escaped the danger!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 19.99

WE NEVER LEARN GN VOL 21

VIZ LLC

MAR222072

(W) Taishi Tsutsui (A) Taishi Tsutsui

Nariyuki has graduated from college and is now a newly employed teacher at…Ichinose Academy! And not only is he teaching at his alma mater, but he's fallen for the teacher who's taken him under her wing-Mafuyu Kirisu. And to complicate matters, the two find themselves neighbors as well! What will happen in this heart-stopping final volume?!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 9.99

KUBO WONT LET ME BE INVISIBLE GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

MAR222073

(W) Nene Yukimori (A) Nene Yukimori

Junta Shiraishi blends into the background so much that even his classmates fail to spot him. His goal is to make the most of his high school life, but that pesky invisibility gets in the way…until Nagisa Kubo notices him! Kubo's playful teasing kicks Shiraishi out of his comfort zone and begins a friendship-or is it something more?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 9.99

PROMISED NEVERLAND ART BOOK WORLD HC

VIZ LLC

MAR222074

(W) Kaiu Shirai (A) Posuka Demizu

Featuring Posuka Demizu's incredible artwork, as well as creator commentary and interviews, The Promised Neverland: Art Book World is a beautiful and haunting gaze into the art of one of today's most popular Shonen Jump manga series.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 29.99

BLUE EXORCIST GN VOL2 27

VIZ LLC

MAR222075

(W) Kazue Kato (A) Kazue Kato

Surrounded by the fiery wreckage of the Illuminati airship, Rin struggles to control his demonic alter ego before it consumes both himself and Yukio. The brothers are torn by a mutual misunderstanding of each other that can only be reconciled with an all-out fight that has been a long time coming. Later, all the Exwires except Shiemi are reunited and try to come to terms with what has happened. But the battle with Satan is far from over. Elsewhere, Shiemi will face an opponent who will test her newfound resolve…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 9.99

DR STONE GN VOL 21

VIZ LLC

MAR222076

(W) Riichiro Inagaki (A) Boichi

The race across South America is on as the team dives into the Amazon rain forest, hoping to reach the source of petrification. When they arrive, Senku and friends discover a scene so deeply malicious it's almost sickening! Deeper into the Amazon-at the so-called Stone Sanctuary-the final battle against Stanley draws near!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 9.99

BEASTARS GN VOL 18

VIZ LLC

MAR222077

(W) Paru Itagaki (A) Paru Itagaki

Labrador Jack delves into the history of the evolution of herbivores and carnivores, the bioengineering that created domesticated dogs like him, and the war that led to the society he and his friends live in today. Then, as the black market descends into chaos, red deer Louis encounters old comrades from his miserable childhood and Legoshi begs one to train him in combat. Plus, Bengal tiger Bill gets a big surprise when he cracks open an egg!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 12.99

BORUTO GN VOL 14 NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

VIZ LLC

MAR222078

(W) Ukyo Kodachi (A) Mikio Ikemoto

In order to defeat Ohtsutsuki Isshiki and protect the village, Naruto and Kurama play their ultimate trump card. This new mode may give them the power to win-but at the cost of their lives! Will it be enough?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 9.99

UNDEAD UNLUCK GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

MAR222079

(W) Yoshifumi Tozuka (A) Yoshifumi Tozuka

After a fierce battle, Andy and Fuuko succeed in capturing Autumn. Upon receiving their report, Juiz decides to try to persuade Billy to rejoin the Union all on her own. However, her plea for reconciliation is met with gunfire as Billy refuses to abandon his own sense of justice. Will Juiz be able to drag Billy back to the Union by force?!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 9.99

GOLDEN KAMUY GN VOL 26

VIZ LLC

MAR222080

(W) Satoru Noda (A) Satoru Noda

The serial killings in Sapporo turn out to be the work of the infamous Jack the Ripper, who fled to Japan after his murderous spree in London. After tracking him to the Sapporo Brewery, Sugimoto's and Hijikata's groups have teamed up to find him before Lieutenant Tsurumi and the 7th Division. Keiji Ueji, another tattooed convict, is also on the scene and may hold the final key to the code leading to the lost Ainu gold. As a skyrocket lights up the night sky, a violent confrontation is about to explode in the brewery!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 12.99

POKEMON ADV X Y GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

MAR222081

(W) Hidenori Kusaka (A) Satoshi Yamamoto

The mystery of the Mega Evolution begins to unravel-new Pokémon join X and Y and their friends as they face an intensifying battle! Meanwhile, the headquarters of the Mega Evolution family, the Tower of Mastery, is under attack by a mysterious figure in a mechanical suit! Who is the masked marauder named Essentia?!

For all ages.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 9.99

FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST FULLMETAL ED HC VOL 17

VIZ LLC

MAR222082

(W) Hiromu Arakawa (A) Hiromu Arakawa

In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. In a terrible twist of fate, the sins that the brothers and their closest allies committed are used to unleash their enemy's greatest powers.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 19.99

PRINCE FREYA GN VOL 06

VIZ LLC

MAR222083

(W) Keiko Ishihara (A) Keiko Ishihara

Freya and her loyal knights are anxious to reforge bonds of political friendship with the Nachtian court, but their diplomatic mission is jeopardized when she and Julius are abducted by ruffians! Thrown into a dungeon to languish, they soon learn that in order to save themselves and Tyr, they must first save the heart of Nacht.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 9.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC EDGE OF BALANCE GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

MAR222084

(W) Shima Shinya, Daniel Jose Older (A) Mizuki Sakakibara

Centuries before the Skywalker saga, a new adventure begins …

© & TM 2021 LUCASFILM LTD Copyright © 2021 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 14.99

REQUIEM OF THE ROSE KING GN VOL 15

VIZ LLC

MAR222085

(W) Aya Kanno (A) Aya Kanno

Stunned by how their future prospects have changed, Buckingham orders Tyrrell to kill Richard, who may be pregnant, and schemes to win Lord Stanley and the other lords over to his cause. But in exchange for their cooperation, Lord Stanley's faction orders the murder of the two young princes!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 9.99

KINGS BEAST GN VOL 06

VIZ LLC

MAR222086

(W) Rei Toma (A) Rei Toma

A smoldering tale of romance and revenge set in the world of the New York Times best seller Dawn of the Arcana!

Ajin boys who show signs of special abilities are conscripted to serve in the imperial palace as beast-servants-status symbols and shields for their royal masters, to be kept or discarded on a whim. When they were children, Rangetsu's twin brother Sogetsu was ripped from her arms and sent to the palace to attend Prince Tenyou as a beast-servant, where he quickly fell victim to bloody dynastic intrigues. Now in a world that promises only bitterness, Rangetsu's one hope at avenging her brother is to disguise herself as a man and find a way into the palace!

Prince Kougai's interest in his brother's new beast-servant hasn't waned, and Rangetsu is forced to forge an uneasy truce with him when his prying uncovers the dangerous truth about her identity. But her past isn't the only thing the third prince has been investigating, and the palace holds many dangerous truths…

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 9.99